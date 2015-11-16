Kenyan coach says three marathon runners paid bribes for lenient doping bans

Athletes run during a training session on a dirt track in the town of Iten in western Kenya on Friday.
Athletes run during a training session on a dirt track in the town of Iten in western Kenya on Friday. –Siegfried Modola / REUTERS
By
TOM ODULA and GERALD IMRAY
November 16, 2015

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan athletics faced more allegations Sunday as a coach claimed three marathon runners paid bribes to the national track federation in exchange for lenient doping bans.

Paul Simbolei told The Associated Press he had informed police about the bribes and that he has been receiving threats since going to authorities with the allegations.

In a separate case, the IAAF said it was investigating allegations that a Kenyan athletics official who sits on the governing body’s decision-making council embezzled sponsorship money.

Both cases add to the scrutiny on athletics in Kenya, a country that was already facing doping allegations similar to those directed at Russia, which was banned from international track and field competitions over what a report claimed was systematic state-sponsored doping.

Advertisement

Simbolei, a coach in the famous high-altitude training town of Iten, declined to name the runners involved but will meet police for a formal interview. Since he first made the allegations, he had avoided answering some phone calls out of fear, he said.

His comments followed a report published by British newspaper The Sunday Times, in which Simbolei said he had been told by police that his life could be in danger after he made allegations of a larger doping cover-up in Kenya in a previous interview with German broadcaster ARD.

‘‘I told (police) everything I knew,’’ the newspaper quoted Simbolei as saying. ‘‘I told them officials approach athletes, or their coaches, and demand cash by saying, ‘you know your athlete uses drugs’.’’

Simbolei claimed Kenyan track officials ask for a share in race winnings, ‘‘or else they will expose you for cheating.

One police officer warned him ‘‘to be careful with this information,’’ said Simbolei. ‘‘Another officer told me that the matter was extremely serious and could cost people their jobs. He also said it could cost me my life to make such claims. I insisted that it was all the truth.’’

The report did not name any athletes or officials.

Advertisement

The IAAF case centered around council member David Okeyo, one of three track officials under investigation in Kenya for embezzling around $700,000, some of it sponsorship money from Nike, from the Kenyan athletics federation’s accounts. Most of the money was withdrawn in cash, according to the allegations.

‘‘The IAAF was not aware of the investigation into Mr. Okeyo in Kenya and the information has immediately been passed on to the independent IAAF Ethics Commission,’’ a spokesman for the IAAF said in an email to The AP.

Okeyo, who is also a vice president of Athletics Kenya, was accused alongside AK President Isaiah Kiplagat and Joseph Kinyua, the former federation treasurer. Kiplagat is a former IAAF council member and was a candidate for an IAAF vice president position in elections earlier this year.

Kenyan prosecutors are considering whether to lay criminal charges against the three, director of public prosecutions Keriako Tobiko said.

The investigations relating to Okeyo and Kiplagat — some of which date back years — bring more allegations of wrongdoing into the heart of the world body following revelations that ex-IAAF president Lamine Diack is under criminal investigation in France for taking bribes to cover up Russian doping.

Okeyo said that he had cooperated with Kenyan police and initially declined to comment further. In a later statement, he said: ‘‘I welcome investigations by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Ethics Committee on allegations that in the course of discharging my duties as the then Secretary General of Athletics Kenya (AK), I was involved in embezzling of monies in the federation.’’

Advertisement

A series of damning revelations had already left the IAAF reeling under new president Sebastian Coe, beginning with news that Diack, Coe’s predecessor as head of the sport, was under criminal investigation. Following a World Anti-Doping Agency report of a vast, state-sponsored cover-up, Russia was suspended on Friday in a vote of the IAAF’s decision-making council.

___

AP writer Mutwiri Mutuota contributed to this report. Imray reported from Somerset West, South Africa.

___

Gerald Imray is on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GeraldImrayAP

TOPICS: Boston Marathon
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

This Feb. 26, 2017 photo shows Washington guard Markelle Fultz.
Boston Celtics
Here's what Markelle Fultz said about his visit to Boston June 7, 2017 | 10:09 AM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/16/2017 - Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly walks back to the dugout during the sixth inning of play against Tampa Bay at Fenway Park. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Red Sox-Rays Reporter:
Boston Red Sox
Watch: A radar gun clocked Joe Kelly's pitch to Aaron Judge at 104 mph June 7, 2017 | 8:36 AM
Serbia's Novak Djokovic slips in his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Tennis
Defending champion Djokovic stunned by Thiem in French Open quarters June 7, 2017 | 8:27 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws to the Baltimore Orioles during a baseball game in Baltimore, Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Boston Red Sox
No timetable given for Eduardo Rodriguez's return June 7, 2017 | 7:49 AM
Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett, center, is lifted up by Eugenio Suarez as he celebrates in the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 13-1. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
MLB
Scooter turns slugger, ties MLB record with 4 homers June 7, 2017 | 2:15 AM
Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez (13) celebrates with Christian Vazquez after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Boston Red Sox
Homers power Red Sox past Yanks 5-4 June 6, 2017 | 11:02 PM
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy works during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in New York. Remy said pitchers such as Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka shouldn't be allowed translators on the mound. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy under fire for comments on translators June 6, 2017 | 10:50 PM
New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker catches a pass during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
NFL
Jets planning to release or trade Eric Decker June 6, 2017 | 7:36 PM
Bristol, CT - June 6, 2017 - Studio X: Kenny Mayne and John Anderson on the set of SportsCenter (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
Media
ESPN commissioned a poll on its perceived political bias June 6, 2017 | 6:38 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes the football during an NFL football team practice Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Here's what the Patriots had to say after their first day of minicamp June 6, 2017 | 6:05 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs from New York Jets linebacker David Harris (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
NFL
Jets release franchise's 2nd-leading tackler June 6, 2017 | 5:14 PM
06/06/2017 Foxboro Ma- New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski (cq) # 87 at his teams Minicamp practice. Jonathan WiggsGlobe Staff Reporter:Topic
New England Patriots
Gronk confident he's ready for 2017 season June 6, 2017 | 5:00 PM
06/06/2017 Foxboro Ma- Even New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (cq) had to cover up during a press-conference outside before his teams Minicamp practice. Jonathan WiggsGlobe Staff Reporter:Topic
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick's hood at Patriots camp inspired a deluge of Sith Lord memes June 6, 2017 | 3:55 PM
Tom Brady passes during a practice on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
New England Patriots
Watch one of Tom Brady's first passes to Brandin Cooks June 6, 2017 | 3:42 PM
Isaiah Thomas speaking about Allen Iverson for The Players' Tribune.
Boston Celtics
Watch: Isaiah Thomas paid tribute to one of Allen Iverson's iconic plays June 6, 2017 | 3:07 PM
06/06/2017 Foxboro Ma- Even New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (cq) had to cover up during a press-conference outside before his teams Minicamp practice. Jonathan WiggsGlobe Staff Reporter:Topic
New England Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick said about Brady's alleged concussions June 6, 2017 | 2:55 PM
Washington guard Markelle Fultz stands on the court during a game against Arizona State in February.
Boston Celtics
Markelle Fultz gave fans a glimpse of what he looks like wearing Celtics gear June 6, 2017 | 2:03 PM
Hanley Ramirez (3rd from L) celebrates a three-run home run against the Yankees with Red Sox teammate Xander Bogaerts (2nd from L) at Fenway Park in September 2016.
Boston Red Sox
Just how long has it been since Red Sox-Yankees mattered? June 6, 2017 | 2:00 PM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 19: Craig Anderson #41 of the Ottawa Senators slides to save a shot from Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins during the first period of Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 19, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
Brady or Gronk? The Departed or The Town? Brad Marchand shares his picks. June 6, 2017 | 12:24 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Martellus Bennett #88 of the New England Patriots celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFL
Martellus Bennett is coming back to New England to get his Super Bowl ring June 6, 2017 | 11:16 AM
epaselect epa05562926 Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz acknowledges the crowd at home plate after he was honored before the MLB baseball between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, New York, USA, 29 September 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES
MLB
David Ortiz calls this Yankees player 'the scariest thing' he has ever seen June 6, 2017 | 10:48 AM
02/26/14: Ft. Myers, FL: Former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez (left), now a special assistant to the general manager, arrived in camp today and was warmly greeted by former teammate David Ortiz (right), when they met in the outfield at the start of this morning's workout. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section:sports topic:Red Sox Spring Training
Boston Red Sox
Pedro Martinez shared a cryptic tweet about David Ortiz. And Red Sox nation went nuts. June 6, 2017 | 9:49 AM
Danny Ainge Markelle Fultz
Boston Celtics
Markelle Fultz and Danny Ainge grabbed a meal at this local chain June 6, 2017 | 9:15 AM
Danny Amendola + Olivia Culpo
New England Patriots
Watch Danny Amendola teach Olivia Culpo how to throw a football June 6, 2017 | 8:05 AM
09/12/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox DH David Ortiz is pictured as he hits a home run. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles in a regular season MLB baseball gamut Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section: metro topic: Red Sox-Orioles
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz on retirement: "I did the right thing." June 6, 2017 | 7:50 AM
NHL
Charles Barkley attends Stanley Cup Finals after saying 'the NBA playoffs have not been great' June 6, 2017 | 12:34 AM
Markelle Fultz spent Monday and Tuesday visiting Boston.
Boston Celtics
Markelle Fultz spent two days in Boston, and Danny Ainge likes what he sees June 6, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Sports announcer Don Orsillo waves from the broadcast booth following a video tribute during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
Don Orsillo is calling an upcoming Red Sox game June 5, 2017 | 7:49 PM
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
NBA
NBA Finals ratings highest since Jordan's last title in 1998 June 5, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Foxborough-05/23/2017- Patriots rookies were available at Gillette Stadium. Tony Garcia arrives on the field. John Tlumacki/ The BostonGlobe (sports)
New England Patriots
Patriots sign 3rd-round draft pick Tony Garcia June 5, 2017 | 6:36 PM