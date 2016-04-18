Boston Marathon Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet crosses the finish line Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet, center, starts the 120th Boston Marathon. Michael Dwyer / AP

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet crossed the finish line of the 2016 race around 7:20 p.m.

Linking hands with her team, Haslet paused a step before the Boylston Street finish line and then stepped across with her prosthetic, raising her arms in celebration.

Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet crosses the finish line #bostonmarathon #wcvb https://t.co/dyR0mnoWdW — John Atwater (@AtwaterWCVB) April 18, 2016

“It’s just an awesome, awesome day and I wouldn’t have missed it for the world and I had a lot of people pulling for me as every runner does,” Haslet told The Boston Herald after completing the 26.2-mile course.

Haslet is one of 17 people who lost a limb in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Patrick Downes, who lost his left leg, crossed the finish line earlier Monday and was greeted by his wife, Jessica Kensky, who lost both her legs.

While Haslet is a professional ballroom dancer (she performed on the finish line last year), she was never a runner. She started training using a new running blade last fall.

? G A M E D A Y ?#runbold A photo posted by Adrianne Haslet (@adriannehaslet) on Apr 18, 2016 at 2:59am PDT

As Haslet got ready for the marathon this morning, she had “Limb for Life,” written on the top of her left leg. Her run raised money for the nonprofit, which helps to purchase prosthetic care for those who can’t afford it.

Just after 11 a.m., during her fourth hour into the race, Haslet was slowed down by a problem with her prosthetic.

Leg issue, on phone w pit crew, I feel great this is amazing but a long way to go till I reach them. Thanks for encouragement ?❤️ — AdrianneHD (@AdrianneHaslet) April 18, 2016

Still, she continued on and passed through the Wellesley scream tunnel just before 1 p.m.

At mile 15, Haslet took a break with her pit crew.

Tune up mile 15, thank you to my pit crew!! #runbold #notgoingfortime #adriannestrong A photo posted by Adrianne Haslet (@adriannehaslet) on Apr 18, 2016 at 11:42am PDT

Haslet had plenty of supporters cheering her on, including Tom Brady, who posted a photo of the two of them to his Facebook page Monday thanking her for inspiring him.

https://twitter.com/ChanteeLans/status/722206884430614528