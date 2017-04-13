Boston Marathon retires Bib No. 261 in honor of Kathrine Switzer

Track & Field: Boston Marathon: USA Kathrine Switzer (261) in action as BAA co-director Jock Semple attempts to tear off Switzer's bib during race on Union Street. Switzer's boyfriend Tom Miller (390) blocks Semple. Women were not officially included in the race until 1972. Ashland, MA 4/19/1967 CREDIT: Walter Iooss Jr. (Photo by Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X12351 TK1 R10 F7 )
Kathrine Switzer gets confronted by race director Jock Semple during the 1967 Boston Marathon. –Walter Iooss Jr. / Sports Illustrated / Getty Images
AP,
April 13, 2017
Kathrine Switzer holds up her original bib number as she answers a question during a media availability at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel near the Boston Marathon finish line Thursday. —Stephan Savoia / AP

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon will retire Bib No. 261 in honor of Kathrine Switzer.

The Boston Athletic Association said Thursday it will no longer assign the number that Switzer wore in 1967 when she became the first woman to officially enter the race.

Switzer was given a number for the men’s-only race in 1967 only because she used her initials — “K.V.” — when she filled out her entry forms. A race official tried to push her off the course, tearing a corner from her bib.

Related Links

Bobbi Gibb had completed the 26.2-mile course a year earlier, popping out of the bushes after she was denied an official bib.

Switzer is running again this year on the 50th anniversary of her landmark performance.

The race has only retired one other number in its 121-year history: No. 61 for the 61 races started by Johnny Kelley.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Boston Marathon Boston Marathon 2017
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Red Sox starting pitcher Steven Wright (35) watches as Orioles' Adam Jones rounds the bases with a solo homer in the second inning on April 12, 2017, in Boston.
Sports Q
Which Red Sox starter do you trust most: Pomeranz, E-Rod or Wright? April 14, 2017 | 12:15 PM
Boston Celtics, from left, Jae Crowder, Jaylen Brown, Isaiah Thomas, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart walk out to the court after a timeout against the Clippers, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: 2016-17 regular-season edition April 14, 2017 | 11:38 AM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and safties coach Steve Belichick walk the field before Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Check out the T-shirt Bill Belichick's son designed for Patriots safeties April 14, 2017 | 10:41 AM
Boston, MA - 3/15/2017 - (2nd quarter) Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives for an easy layup off an assist by Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12), not pictured, to bring the Celtics within 4 (36-40) of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 16Celtics-Timberwolves, LOID: 8.3.1872736927.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart still sounds overwhelmed by the winter of 2015 April 14, 2017 | 9:47 AM
NFL
NFL officiating chief Dean Blandino resigns April 14, 2017 | 9:44 AM
Tom Brady with sleeping daughter Vivian
New England Patriots
Check out this precious father-daughter selfie of Tom Brady and Vivian April 14, 2017 | 9:09 AM
Al Michaels, Joe Buck, and Mike Tirico.
Media
The Top 10 big-event play-by-play announcers April 14, 2017 | 9:03 AM
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: Kerry Wynn #72 of the New York Giants warms up before the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots reportedly hosted Giants DE Kerry Wynn for a visit April 14, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Bennett Beech, 67, has run in the Boston Marathon every year since 1968.
Boston Marathon
5 tips from the man running his 50th straight Boston Marathon April 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Oliver and Kinnon Foley.
Boston Marathon
13 runners who will inspire you this Marathon Monday April 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Geoffrey Mutai breaks the tape at the finish line of the 2011 Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Why a world record set in the Boston Marathon wouldn't officially count April 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston Marathon
Documentary chronicles Boston, 'granddaddy of all marathons' April 14, 2017 | 12:32 AM
Boston Marathon
Ben Beach eyeing record 50th straight Boston Marathon finish April 13, 2017 | 9:13 PM
New York Yankees James Kaprielian throws during a February 14 spring training workout in Tampa, Florida.
MLB
Yankees' top pitching prospect will undergo Tommy John surgery April 13, 2017 | 8:55 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2012, file photo Dan Rooney watches warm ups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Mr. Rooney died Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017. He was 84. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
NFL
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dies at 84 April 13, 2017 | 8:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
NBA
LeBron unfazed by struggles, believes Cavaliers can repeat April 13, 2017 | 8:24 PM
The infield at Hartford's Dunkin' Donuts Park.
Sports News
The Hartford Yard Goats are combining Dunkin' Donuts fare with ballpark food April 13, 2017 | 7:18 PM
Boston-04/13/2017- Boston Red Sox vs Pirates- Sox Hanley Ramirez hits a 2-run double in the 8th inning to tie the score 3-3. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez gets 1st RBIs of season, Red Sox top Pirates 4-3 April 13, 2017 | 5:48 PM
An MBTA Green Line train pulls into Lechmere Station (cq) in Cambridge. The Green Line is set to be expanded further outbound, into Somerville.
Boston Marathon
Here's how the Boston Marathon will impact your commute April 13, 2017 | 5:06 PM
Meb Keflezighi eyes the finish line of the 2014 Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Why is a marathon 26.2 miles? April 13, 2017 | 1:53 PM
The Boston Marathon finish line is prepared for Monday.
Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon finish line is ready to go April 13, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Rahaf Khatib has raised over $15,000 on behalf of Syrian refugees.
Boston Marathon
This Muslim-American woman is running the Boston Marathon on behalf of Syrian refugees April 13, 2017 | 1:24 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas celebrates from the bench late in the fourth quarter during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. With the Celtics' regular-season finale 112-94 win, they claim the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
What constitutes a successful season for the Celtics? April 13, 2017 | 12:53 PM
Bill Belichick talks about leadership, his career, and a myriad of other topics in an interview with Suzy Welch on CNBC.
New England Patriots
One of Bill Belichick's formative moments came while coaching against the Patriots April 13, 2017 | 12:39 PM
The 118th running of the Boston Marathon on April 21 is a momentous occasion for the city. After the bombings at last year’s race that killed three people and injured 264 others, this year’s Marathon Monday is expected to garner extra attention from spectators and media locally, nationally, and even internationally.With more people watching at home and along the race’s route (along with increased security and restrictions), it is more important than ever to be prepared for however you choose to watch. Whether you want to be near the starting line, the finish line, or just watching on TV, our viewing guide will help you plan ahead and enjoy the race exactly as you intended to.
Boston Marathon
How to watch the Boston Marathon on TV or the Internet April 13, 2017 | 11:57 AM
In this April 18, 2016 file photo, runners approach the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon in Boston.
Boston Marathon
Here are the road closures for the 2017 Boston Marathon April 13, 2017 | 11:14 AM
Boston-4/18/16- The finish line at the Boston Marathon. Mens winner Lemi Berhanu Hayle jumps after he crosses the finish line.Boston Globe staff Photo by John Tlumacki (sports)
Boston Marathon
These Boston Marathon course records are waiting to be broken April 13, 2017 | 11:07 AM
This Thursday, March 30, 2017 photo, shows a view from the home dugout at Dunkin Donuts Park,, in Hartford, Conn. After a year of delays, the $71 million baseball stadium is set to open on April 13. The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies moved from nearby New Britain after the 2015 season and was supposed to open play in the now-$71 million stadium last April. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
Local News
It's opening day for Hartford's new baseball stadium April 13, 2017 | 10:26 AM
Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan (9) attempts a wrap-around on Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) as Boston Bruins defenceman Colin Miller (6) looks on during second period of game one NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoff action in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
5 must-see moments from the Bruins' 2-1 win over Senators April 13, 2017 | 10:17 AM
OTTAWA, ON - APRIL 12: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his third-period, game-winning goal against the Ottawa Senators as Craig Anderson #41, Dion Phaneuf #2 and Cody Ceci #5 of the Ottawa Senators react in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 12, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
Listen to Brad Marchand explain his game-winning goal April 13, 2017 | 9:12 AM