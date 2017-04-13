Here’s how the Boston Marathon will impact your commute

Whether you plan to join the crowd along the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boylston, or you’re simply looking for the easiest way to get to work, it’s a good idea to figure out how to reach your destination ahead of Marathon Monday.



Boston and all the towns along the course will have multiple road closures, detours, and parking restrictions—that is, if you insist on moving your car. If you’re taking public transportation, the MBTA has a marathon viewing map corresponding with stops along the commuter rail and the subway lines.

Either way, plan on leaving early to beat some congestion and possible delays. Here’s what else to keep in mind for your Marathon Monday commute:

Road Closures

Advertisement

Expect road closures and traffic restrictions across Boston and the communities along the race course. If you plan on driving (again, only if you insist), here’s a list of road closures on Monday.

Subway

The MBTA’s Copley station will be closed all day on Monday. The Green Line will have a few additional station closures from 10 a.m. to about 6 p.m.: South Street (B branch), Kent Street (C branch), and St. Mary’s Street (C branch). All subway lines will operate on a regular weekday schedule, with rush-hour levels of service before and after the race.

For more info on the Green Line schedule, check the MBTA website.

Commuter Rail

The commuter rail will operate a regular weekday schedule, and two additional trains will run on the Framingham/Worcester line to accommodate the influx of spectators.

Buses

On Monday, buses won’t stop at Cleveland Circle, Reservoir, Kenmore Square, Copley, Brookline Avenue, or Boylston Street.

Twenty-two additional bus routes will be detoured at various times on Monday to prevent disruption to the race or other Patriots’ Day events. Check the MBTA website for more information on those changes.

Boylston Street is also closed all weekend, so the 9, 39, and 55 will be rerouted. The 43 will also be detoured during the Boston Athletic Association 5k on Saturday from 5 a.m. to noon.

Bikes

Advertisement

Bikers will not be allowed along the marathon route for the duration of the race. They’re also not permitted on any MBTA vehicles on Marathon Monday or on the Framingham/Worcester line starting Sunday at 8 p.m.

Photos of the Boston Marathon through the years:

Previous -- of -- Next Advertisement