The Boston Marathon finish line is ready to go

One of the annual traditions in the buildup to the Boston Marathon is the installment of the finish line. It’s a ritual that evokes excitement in the days before the event.

On Thursday, race organizers set up the 2017 finish line on Boylston Street. The 121st running of the world’s oldest annual marathon is now one step closer to being fully prepared:

The finish line was installed today as the @BAA​ and @CityOfBoston ​prepare to welcome thousands of finishers for Monday's Boston Marathon! pic.twitter.com/aHPrEu1uxS — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 13, 2017

On Monday, the marathon begins at 8:50 a.m. Here’s a schedule of the start times:

Mobility impaired: 8:50 a.m.

Men’s push-rim wheelchair: 9:17 a.m.

Women’s push-rim wheelchair: 9:19 a.m.

Handcycles and duos: 9:22 a.m.

Elite women: 9:32 a.m.

Elite men and wave one: 10 a.m.

Wave two: 10:25 a.m.

Wave three: 10:50 a.m.

Wave four: 11:15 a.m.