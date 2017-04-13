This Muslim-American woman is running the Boston Marathon on behalf of Syrian refugees

Rahaf Khatib has raised over $15,000 on behalf of Syrian refugees.
Rahaf Khatib has raised $16,000 on behalf of Syrian refugees. –Courtesy of Rahaf Khatib
By
1:24 PM

Rahaf Khatib will run her seventh marathon in the past two years when she hits the pavement in Boston next week. But this time, she’s running on behalf of Syrian refugees.

The Michigan native immigrated to the United States from Damascus, Syria in the 1980s, when she was just an infant. Now, the 33-year-old marathoner boasts a sizable following on her Instagram, @runlikeahijabi. She was the first woman to appear on the cover of Women’s Running wearing a hijab, and she was a cover search finalist for Runner’s World in 2015.

Khatib is running with the all-female Hyland’s Leg Cramps team and has already raised $16,000 for the Syrian American Refugee Network.

Advertisement

Khatib chatted with Boston.com about her marathon fundraising efforts, her life as a stay-at-home mom, and what it means to her to represent diversity in the running community.

Q: What prompted you to start running regularly?

A: I was a stay-at-home mom of three kids, and I joined a gym, and I didn’t really go to lose weight. I just went to get outside the house and meet more people and just be active all around. I like to be challenged, and so I thought that was the best way to do so. And the gym had babysitting, so I thought that was the best way to do that. And then my son’s school was registering for a race – a one-mile race, local race – and [she] said why don’t I join and do either the 5K or 10K? And so I thought that was an awesome idea to challenge myself even further, since the gym wasn’t really cutting it that much. I was ready to move on to the next level, and so I registered for the 10K, and that was in April 2012. And I just registered for it, and just every day ran. I had no training plan, no coach. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just going outside and running. I didn’t even have a Garmin watch or anything like that. I just used a simple app, and so I crossed the finish line of that race and I was instantly addicted, felt euphoria and felt so proud of myself for challenging myself, setting a goal and meeting that goal, and I was like, ‘I want to do this again.’ And I came back the next year at that same race and did the half-marathon, and the year after that I did my first full marathon. So I’ve only been running full marathons since 2014.

Advertisement

Q: What other marathons have you run?

A: Well, Boston will be my third world major, and my goal is to complete all six world majors. I’ve done Berlin, Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Paris, and now Boston.

Q: What was your favorite one to run so far?

A: You know, I love traveling, so Paris and Berlin were really high up my list, and Chicago as well. Chicago was amazing.

Q: How is the Boston Marathon different from the others you’ve run in so far?

A: I think that [the Boston Marathon] will be different in the sense that it’s just an epic, prestigious marathon. Just to say that ‘Oh, I’ve run Boston’ is just an honor in and of itself. The other marathons have a different flavor, and Boston has a different flavor. Boston is my first marathon that I actually fundraised for, and I’ve never ever been a charity runner. I’ve never fundraised for anything ever before in my life.

Q: What made you decide to run for charity, and specifically for the Syrian American Rescue Network?

A: For a number of reasons. Because it’s just a personal thing for me. My parents were immigrants, and my dad has been here since the 1980s. And looking at all the refugees that are here in Michigan: Michigan is the second-largest state to receive refugees, and I see them around me and I see that they need so much help. They have no resources. The charities that do support them have so, so little. The government doesn’t give them anything, hardly, and I know some that are literally sleeping in their apartments on the floor because they have no furniture. So what these organizations do is they give them resources to start a new life here. They buy them a used car, they’ll buy them a bike – some are biking to work – and, you know, driving them to appointments. giving them English classes, providing babysitting, and things like that. So those resources are lacking, and hopefully, with more fundraising causes like mine, it’ll help the fundraising help the refugees in return.

Advertisement

Q: I was reading on your blog and in the fundraising campaign that originally you missed the charity deadline for the marathon, right?

A: Yeah, so I got in contact with BAA in December, and I said to myself, ‘You know, I want to run Boston, but I want to run it for refugees.’ But I looked at the list of charities that the BAA has, and none of them support refugees. Same with New York. And so I thought, well maybe I can get a charity to connect with BAA so that I could run Boston for this purpose. But when I contacted them, there were so many rules about how you get a charity started with BAA and I had also passed the deadline as well. And then I thought, ‘Okay, well maybe it’s not meant to be.’ I said, ‘Maybe next year, I’ll set it up.’ But then Hylands emailed me in December, and they said, ‘Hey, we want you to be on our team. We want to sponsor you to run Boston this year in honor of [Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon], who crossed the finish line 50 years ago. Would you join our team?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely, I’ll join your team, only if you let me fundraise.’ And they said, ‘Yeah, of course,’ and so I started my campaign and everything started from there.

Q: So you’re on an all-female team. What does it mean to you to be running in the marathon for your first time as part of a team of all women?

A: I think it’s absolutely amazing. I couldn’t think of a better reason to run this for–celebrating womanhood, and our accomplishments. And every single teammate on my team has a story, and it’s so inspiring to see so many women come together, lift one another up, support one another. And you know, just listening to their stories is amazing.

Q: You talk in your blog and in interviews about being a stay-at-home mom of three. How has that affected your journey as a runner and as a marathoner?

A: First of all, I feel like even though I’m doing this for myself, it really isn’t, because I realize that my three kids are looking up to me, and every time I come back home from a race or something with a medal around my neck, you can see the smile on their faces. Their eyes light up and they’re like, ‘Wow, Mommy did that,’ or ‘Mommy ran this,’ or ‘Mommy was on the Reebok calendar,’ and ‘Mommy was on the newspaper. Mommy was on the news.’ So, just because I don’t have a career, per se, it doesn’t mean that they can’t look up to me. I’m trying to break the stereotype about stay-at-home moms that all you do is just stay at home. No, that’s not the case. We volunteer. We’re marathon runners. We do so much with our time at home.

 

Q: You have a pretty sizable following on your Instagram page, that grew after you were on the cover of Women’s Running. What role has social media played in helping you get your message out to the world?

A: Oh, a tremendous role. It’s been incredible, because I initially started this so I could gather votes to be on the Runner’s World cover search contest for their magazine cover search, and that’s why I opened up the Instagram page. I also opened that up because I saw no one who looks like me who’s on there. There are so many celebrity Instagram running personalities, but yet, no one that looks like me: who’s Muslim-American, who covers from head-to-toe, and who’s a marathoner. And so I thought, ‘Why isn’t there? We should represent.’ So I opened it up for those two purposes, and instantly it was a hit, and I’ve had several brands reach out to me – Reebok, Adidas – for several things, and it’s been so successful and I’m so blessed to have that. And I’m really blessed to be able to represent the underrepresented. And it’s also helped me in fundraising as well, so that’s the most important part.

Q: What advice would you give to anyone who has just started running?

A: Just do your own thing. Don’t worry about what others are doing. Try to join a local running group for information, for tips, and things like that. And do some research online as well in terms of shoes and what you need to wear. Visit your local running shoe shop. And just start slow, basically.

Q: What are your personal goals for the Boston Marathon?

A: I just want to have fun. Cross the finish line, and take it all in. I don’t necessarily have a finishing time that I’m leaning towards. I’m not racing. In general, 90 percent of us do this as a lifestyle. We’re not Olympians, or anything like that. We just want to make an impact. We want to feel that emotion that runs through us while we’re running a marathon. And for me, charity running is going to do that for me, hopefully, when I cross the finish line. I want to give back to the running community, give back to humanity, and by fundraising, that’s what I hope to accomplish.

Interview has been edited and condensed.

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement
TOPICS: Boston Marathon Boston Marathon 2017
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
An MBTA Green Line train pulls into Lechmere Station (cq) in Cambridge. The Green Line is set to be expanded further outbound, into Somerville.
Boston Marathon
Here's how the Boston Marathon will impact your commute April 13, 2017 | 5:06 PM
Meb Keflezighi eyes the finish line of the 2014 Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Why is a marathon 26.2 miles? April 13, 2017 | 1:53 PM
The Boston Marathon finish line is prepared for Monday.
Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon finish line is ready to go April 13, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas celebrates from the bench late in the fourth quarter during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. With the Celtics' regular-season finale 112-94 win, they claim the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
What constitutes a successful season for the Celtics? April 13, 2017 | 12:53 PM
Bill Belichick talks about leadership, his career, and a myriad of other topics in an interview with Suzy Welch on CNBC.
New England Patriots
One of Bill Belichick's formative moments came while coaching against the Patriots April 13, 2017 | 12:39 PM
The 118th running of the Boston Marathon on April 21 is a momentous occasion for the city. After the bombings at last year’s race that killed three people and injured 264 others, this year’s Marathon Monday is expected to garner extra attention from spectators and media locally, nationally, and even internationally.With more people watching at home and along the race’s route (along with increased security and restrictions), it is more important than ever to be prepared for however you choose to watch. Whether you want to be near the starting line, the finish line, or just watching on TV, our viewing guide will help you plan ahead and enjoy the race exactly as you intended to.
Boston Marathon
How to watch the Boston Marathon on TV or the Internet April 13, 2017 | 11:57 AM
In this April 18, 2016 file photo, runners approach the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon in Boston.
Boston Marathon
Here are the road closures for the 2017 Boston Marathon April 13, 2017 | 11:14 AM
Boston-4/18/16- The finish line at the Boston Marathon. Mens winner Lemi Berhanu Hayle jumps after he crosses the finish line.Boston Globe staff Photo by John Tlumacki (sports)
Boston Marathon
These Boston Marathon course records are waiting to be broken April 13, 2017 | 11:07 AM
This Thursday, March 30, 2017 photo, shows a view from the home dugout at Dunkin Donuts Park,, in Hartford, Conn. After a year of delays, the $71 million baseball stadium is set to open on April 13. The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies moved from nearby New Britain after the 2015 season and was supposed to open play in the now-$71 million stadium last April. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
Local News
It's opening day for Hartford's new baseball stadium April 13, 2017 | 10:26 AM
Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan (9) attempts a wrap-around on Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) as Boston Bruins defenceman Colin Miller (6) looks on during second period of game one NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoff action in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
5 must-see moments from the Bruins' 2-1 win over Senators April 13, 2017 | 10:17 AM
OTTAWA, ON - APRIL 12: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his third-period, game-winning goal against the Ottawa Senators as Craig Anderson #41, Dion Phaneuf #2 and Cody Ceci #5 of the Ottawa Senators react in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 12, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
Listen to Brad Marchand explain his game-winning goal April 13, 2017 | 9:12 AM
Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo (9) looks to pass against Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder, forward Taurean Prince and center Dwight Howard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Sports Q
Will the Celtics get out of the first round of the playoffs? April 13, 2017 | 8:34 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 01: Mike Gillislee #35 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball during the second half of their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots reportedly hosted Bills RB Mike Gillislee April 13, 2017 | 8:11 AM
NBA
NBA legend Oscar Robertson makes his MVP pick April 13, 2017 | 8:06 AM
Denna Laing and Bobby Carpenter train for the marathon.
Boston Marathon
Denna Laing and Bobby Carpenter are bringing a hockey mentality to the Boston Marathon April 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Last year’s Midnight Marathon
Boston Marathon
10 things to do in Boston this marathon weekend April 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
FROM MERLIN ARCHIVE DO NOT RESEND TO LIBRARY Hartford Whalers captain Kevin Dineen waves to the fans Sunday, April 13, 1997, after he briefly addressed them at the end of the Whalers final game in Hartford, Conn. The Whalers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 to end their season and their stay in Hartford. (AP Photo/Richard Mei) Library Tag 08102008 Sports
Sports News
20 years ago, the Hartford Whalers played their final game April 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston Police Commissioner William Evans trains for the Maine Coast Marathon by running along William J Day Blvd. in Boston at 4:40am. This will be his 50th marathon.
Boston Marathon
Boston's police commissioner shares his marathon-running tips April 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston-04/12/2017- Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles- Sox startiing pitcher Steven Wright walks away from the mound in the 1st inning after giving up a 3-run homer to Orioles Trey Mancini, who rounds 3rd base. He gave up 6 runs in the 1st. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Red Sox
Orioles hit 5 homers in 12-5 win over Red Sox April 12, 2017 | 11:24 PM
Ottawa, ONT - 4/12/2017 - (3rd period) These two Bruins fans joined in the celebration after Boston Bruins center Frank Vatrano (72) tied the game at 1-1 during the third period. The Boston Bruins visit the Ottawa Senators in Game One of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ONT. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Fluto Shinzawa, Topic: 13Senators-Bruins, LOID: 8.3.2196744423.
Boston Bruins
Senators’ Twitter account takes shot at Bruins—who get last laugh April 12, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Boston MA 4/12/17 Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas is introduce before they play the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Celtics
Celtics clinch No. 1 seed in East, will face Bulls April 12, 2017 | 10:34 PM
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate David Pastrnak during the third period of the first round of NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand breaks late tie, Bruins top Senators 2-1 in Game 1 April 12, 2017 | 10:08 PM
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Clay Buchholz throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
MLB
Phillies' Clay Buchholz will see Dr. James Andrews April 12, 2017 | 7:49 PM
People protest before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, during opening day in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
MLB
MLB commissioner urging Indians to scrap Wahoo logo April 12, 2017 | 7:44 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, championship banners are removed from the Edward Jones Dome, former home of the St. Louis Rams football team in St. Louis. The city of St. Louis and that region's sports authority are suing the National Football League over the Rams' relocation to Los Angeles. The lawsuit filed Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in St. Louis Circuit Court also names the NFL's 32 teams as defendants and seeks unspecified damages and restitution.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
NFL
St. Louis sues NFL, teams over Rams relocation to LA April 12, 2017 | 7:38 PM
New York-based nonprofit Guiding Eyes will name two newborn puppies after the winners of the 2017 Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
This nonprofit is naming guide dog puppies after the Boston Marathon winners April 12, 2017 | 4:49 PM
MAMMOTH, CA - FEBRUARY 01: Nico Porteous of New Zealand competes in the qualifying round of the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2017 Men's Ski Halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on February 1, 2017 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Skiing
Aspen Skiing buying California's Mammoth Resorts ski areas April 12, 2017 | 4:34 PM
After the 2013 Stanley Cup, Patrice Bergeron revealed he was playing with a broken rib, punctured lung, and separated shoulder.
Boston Bruins
Patrice Bergeron described a pain worse than playing through a punctured lung April 12, 2017 | 4:12 PM
Boston Bruins' Adam McQuaid (54) slides to block a shot in front of goaltender Tuuka Rask (40) as Ottawa Senators' Chris Kelly (22) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Monday, March 6, 2017. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Live blog: Bruins-Senators Game 1 updates April 12, 2017 | 4:00 PM
The Bruins, led by Zdeno Chara, are one of a few notable faces in New Balances advertisement.
Sports News
New Balance's new #thisisBoston ad is studded with Bruins and Red Sox April 12, 2017 | 3:52 PM