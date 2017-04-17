The Boston Marathon is about running for those we’ve lost and those we can help

"It’s the best of us. I’m going to get it done, not for me, but for everybody else.”

People gather at the Boston Marathon finish line, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Boston. The 121st running of the marathon takes place on Monday.
People gather at the Boston Marathon finish line, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Boston. The 121st running of the marathon takes place on Monday. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
April 17, 2017

Dennis Tupper’s reasons for the running Boston Marathon are achingly personal. And yet in the convivial context of the best day Boston has to offer, they are also eternally universal.

“It’s just the positivity,’’ said Tupper, who is running for the Dana Farber team. “There’s no other day in Boston like it, and I’ve never seen anything like it in another city. Everybody is happy. Everybody is happy to be there and be outside after being cooped up all winter long. Everybody is in awe of what the marathoners do.  When you’re in the crowd, you’re really excited for people. And when you’re running, the crowd carries you.”

Advertisement

Tupper, a 41-year-old Rockport native, will be among the 30,000-plus runners in Hopkinton setting off on a 26.2 mile journey Monday morning. And like virtually all of the other participants and competitors, his journey toward the finish line began long before the race. Tupper’s legs will carry the weight of the run, but memories of those he is running for will accompany him the entire distance. His is a unique and yet familiar story of tragedy, hope and resilience.

Tupper runs for his parents, Joyce and Donald, both of whom died of cancer. Donald was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2011 and given a year to live. He underwent surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy — anything he could do to prove the diagnosis severely underestimated his resolve. “He benefited from all of the treatments and research and was given four extra years,” said Tupper. “He lived five. He lived to see my kids born.”

In 2014, Dennis Tupper was training to run the marathon (this will be his third) in homage to his father when Joyce was diagnosed with cervical cancer that July. “She passed away that September 1st,” said Dennis. “It had spread to her brain.” Five of Tupper’s family members have died from cancer, as did his father-in-law before he met him. He has first-hand knowledge, far too much, of how much Dana Farber’s cancer research matters to families.

Advertisement

“I wanted to raise money for hope, and research, and to do this to honor people,” said Tupper. “It’s something special, just as this race is something special. I grew up watching it on TV as a kid. I can remember seeing it when I was 5 years old. At Framingham State when I was in college, I remember having beers at nine in the morning and cheering people on. As an adult, I’ve been to the finish line many times to watch it and enjoy the vibe of the day. It’s my relationship with it over different phases of my life, and remembering the people who were there with me, that push me.”

Dana Farber has different Marathon fundraising teams. Tupper is running with the memoriam groups. He is not just running in memory of his own loved ones, but for others as well. In this year’s marathon, he is representing Brian and Liz Langley, who lost a son to cancer at age 9. “It’s an intense relationship in all the good ways, a lot of love,’’ said Tupper, who has two kids of his own. “We’re all out there for a purpose. They’re part of my purpose.”

The training for the Marathon is often done in solitude, especially during the longer runs in the frigid New England winter. “Every time you struggle, whether it’s 20 degrees with 15 mile-per-hour winds always remind yourself why you’re doing it,” said Tupper, who often takes photos and videos of beautiful images he sees on his training runs and posts them on social media. “You really reflect on other people you’re running for. I well up from time to time. You get emotional. It’s a long time to go out by yourself. But it pushes you and reminds you, you’re accountable for the people you’re trying to help.”

Advertisement

There is no solitude on Monday, in all of the good ways. The streets will be lined with onlookers cheering on the runners. And Tupper, who raised nearly $6,000 in donations, will not, by any measure, be running alone. “It’s the best day to be part of the city, the best day to be in the city,’’ he said. “It’s the best of us. I’m going to get it done, not for me, but for everybody else.”

TOPICS: Boston Marathon Boston Marathon 2017
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get Boston sports headlines, free from The Boston Globe
Get the Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Staff Sergeant Kurt Fisher, a squad leader with the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, just wanted a cigarette after running the Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
This man just really needed a cigarette after running 26.2 miles April 17, 2017 | 11:42 PM
Boston-04/17/2017- The Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators- Playoff Game 3-Ottawa's Bobby Ryan gets the winning goal in overtime getting the puck past Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. Ottawas Erik Karlsson(fore) and Alexandre Burrows(rear) celebrate with him. Bruins Tommy Cross looks on. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Bruins
Bruins even score after 3-0 deficit but fall to Senators in OT April 17, 2017 | 10:54 PM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/17/2017 - Jose Sanchez crosses the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Marathonpics Reporter:
Boston Marathon
12 must-see moments from the 2017 Boston Marathon April 17, 2017 | 8:12 PM
OTTAWA, ON - APRIL 15: Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators xcontrols the puck as he holds off Brad Marchand #63 and David Backes #42 of the Boston Bruins in the first period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
Live blog: Bruins-Senators Game 3 updates April 17, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Lonnie Coone (center) proposed to his girlfriend Carmen Ortiz (right) upon approaching the Boston Marathon finish line Monday.
Boston Marathon
Lonnie Coone had finished much longer races than the Boston Marathon. But never with an ending like this. April 17, 2017 | 6:58 PM
Runners make their way toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Boston was the winner on Patriots’ Day April 17, 2017 | 6:16 PM
Natick High School and Boston College alumni, Kevin Krueger and Doug Flutie, ran the 2017 Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Doug Flutie finished his third Boston Marathon in under 5 hours April 17, 2017 | 6:07 PM
A jubilant runner crosses the finish line almost four and a half hours into the marathon.
Boston Marathon
These Boston Marathon finish line photos are glorious and emotional April 17, 2017 | 5:57 PM
Popsicles at Mile 22.
Boston Marathon
Good samaritans save the day with popsicles at mile 22 April 17, 2017 | 5:42 PM
Newton, MA- April 17, 2017: Runners begin their climb up Heartbreak Hill on Commonwealth Avenue in Newton, MA, on April 17, 2017. It is the 121st running of the Boston Marathon, a 26.2-mile journey from Hopkinton to Copley Square. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: metro reporter
Boston Marathon
This marathoner tackled Heartbreak Hill with a beer in hand April 17, 2017 | 5:20 PM
A sign at the 2017 Boston Marathon mocking United Airlines
Boston Marathon
This Boston Marathon sign brilliantly trolls United Airlines April 17, 2017 | 5:19 PM
Boston-04/17/2017- The Boston Marathon finish line- Kathrine Switzer is welcomed across the finish line by BAA President Joann Flamino and given a medal. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Marathon
Watch Kathrine Switzer cross the finish line 50 years after making history April 17, 2017 | 4:42 PM
A proud Patriots fan held up the Super Bowl scoreboard sign at the 2017 Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Read the most Boston sign from the Boston Marathon April 17, 2017 | 4:29 PM
Spectators cheer runners at Wellesley College along the course of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Wellesley, Mass.
Boston Marathon
26.2 of the most amazing signs spotted at the Boston Marathon April 17, 2017 | 4:09 PM
Newton, MA., 04/17/17, The heat is up and the water stations are busy during the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. Globe staff/Suzanne Kreiter
Boston Marathon
Runners wilted under a hot sun this year April 17, 2017 | 4:01 PM
Boston-04/17/2017- The Boston Marathon finish line- Bobby Carpenter pushed Denna Laing over the finish line. Lang suffered a spinal injury playing hockey in the Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Marathon
Bobby Carpenter and Denna Laing combined for an inspired marathon finish April 17, 2017 | 4:00 PM
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots drinks beer during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Boston Marathon
How celebratory beers impact your body after a long run April 17, 2017 | 3:55 PM
Women's first-place runner Edna Kiplagat crosses the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon 2017 winners list April 17, 2017 | 3:29 PM
Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, is carried to the finish line by Franklin Tenorio, of Equador, left, and Bryan Stansberry, of Columbus, Ohio, and members of the military during the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Marathon
Charlie Baker captured the spirit of the marathon with this finish line video April 17, 2017 | 3:23 PM
William Evans
Boston Marathon
Boston police commissioner completes first Boston Marathon since the 2013 bombing April 17, 2017 | 3:09 PM
Meb Keflezighi greets the family of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard after he finished the 121st Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Meb stopped to embrace the Richards after his final Boston Marathon April 17, 2017 | 3:07 PM
Framingham, MA - 4/17/2017 - A wheel chair disability runner makes the way along the course during the running of the 121st Boston Marathon in Framingham, MA, April 17, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Boston Marathon
Why the Boston Marathon is so inspiring, in one 60-second video April 17, 2017 | 3:05 PM
Boston Red Sox
Benintendi leads Red Sox over Rays 4-3 on Patriots' Day April 17, 2017 | 2:51 PM
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas to play Game 2, then fly to sister's funeral April 17, 2017 | 2:42 PM
slider -- Boston-04/17/2017- The Boston Marathon finish line- Womens winner Edna Kiplagat with her children, Wendy Jemutai,9, and Carlos Kipkorir,13, with the trophy presentation. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Marathon
Two of Edna Kiplagat's kids stole the show at the Boston Marathon finish line April 17, 2017 | 2:38 PM
epa05912521 Boston Marathon bombing survivor Patrick Downes (L) crosses the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 17 April 2017. EPA/CJ GUNTHER
Boston Marathon
Patrick Downes crosses marathon finish line on handcycle April 17, 2017 | 2:34 PM
Boston Marathon
Jordan Hasay gets emotional remembering her late mother after third-place finish April 17, 2017 | 2:26 PM
Jose Sanchez, of the United States, runs along the course of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Wellesley, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Marathon
This Marine hoisting an American flag is inspiring everyone April 17, 2017 | 2:21 PM
Bombing survivor Marc Fucarile talking to reporters after completing the Boston Marathon men’s handcycle race Monday.
Boston Marathon
Marathon bombing survivor Marc Fucarile completes men’s handcycle race April 17, 2017 | 12:54 PM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/17/2017 - Women's first place runner Edna Kiplagat crosses the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Marathonpics Reporter:
Boston Marathon
Kenyans have a banner day at Boston Marathon April 17, 2017 | 12:53 PM