Adidas sends marketing e-mail congratulating customers for surviving Boston Marathon

By
The Boston Globe
3:09 PM

The sports apparel company Adidas drew flak on Tuesday afternoon, one day after the 121st Boston Marathon, for what people called a poorly worded e-mail sent out to many of its customers.

In the subject line of the e-mail, it read, “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”

The line immediately led to backlash as customers reminded the company about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, when three people were killed and more than 260 others were injured.

