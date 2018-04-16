This fan motivated Boston Marathon runners with a ’28-3′ sign

The Super Bowl 51 meme is alive and well at the 2018 marathon.

By
11:49 AM

The New England Patriots may have lost Super Bowl 52, but that’s not stopping fans from once again using the team’s legendary comeback in Super Bowl 51 over the Atlanta Falcons as Boston Marathon motivation.

During Monday’s broadcast of the 2018 marathon, numerous Twitter users noticed one spectator standing on the side of the course, waving a “28-3” sign as the elite women’s runners raced by.

While Tom Brady and Julian Edelman aren’t running the Boston Marathon, the sign is a nice reminder for local racers to never give up in the face of adversity — in this case, many more miles of racing in cold, wet, windy conditions.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Marathon Boston Marathon 2018 Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Tatyana Mcfadden
Marathon
Tatyana McFadden claims fifth title in Boston Marathon women’s wheelchair race April 16, 2018 | 11:28 AM
The start of the push rim wheelchair division at the 2018 Boston Marathon
Marathon
Boston Marathon 2018 winners list April 16, 2018 | 10:57 AM
Marathon
Marcel Hug wins Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair division April 16, 2018 | 10:53 AM
Drew Bledose Bill Belichick
Celtics
Drew Bledsoe got an accidental shoutout after Game 1 of the Celtics-Bucks series April 16, 2018 | 10:51 AM
Marathon
Runners go to their bag of tricks to beat the elements at the Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 10:11 AM
Runners make their way through the rain in the athletes's village prior to the start of the running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton.
Marathon
10 photos that show how cold, wet, and miserable it is at the 2018 Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 9:58 AM
Marathon
Shalane Flanagan shares inspiring Instagram on eve of Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 9:10 AM
James Harrison New England Patriots
Patriots
James Harrison is retiring from the NFL April 16, 2018 | 8:55 AM
Snow in Hopkinton
Marathon
Yes, that's snow on the ground near the Boston Marathon starting line April 16, 2018 | 8:20 AM
Kolton Miller
Patriots
Patriots reportedly hosting a possible blindside protector for Tom Brady April 16, 2018 | 8:20 AM
Tom Brady Ryan Wendell
Marathon
This former Patriots lineman is running the Boston Marathon: 'Everybody thinks it's a terrible idea' April 16, 2018 | 7:42 AM
Jordan Hasay
Marathon
Jordan Hasay withdraws on eve of Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 6:47 AM
The elite female runners break from the starting line in a downpour during the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Marathon
Live updates from Twitter on the 2018 Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Sports News
Jake hopes to become 4th generation of major league Boones April 16, 2018 | 3:59 AM
MARATHON SLIDER HOPKINTON, MA - 4/16/2018: Boston Marathon Start.....gloves needed for cold hands as a volunteer slaps hands with a runner (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: SPORTS TOPIC Boston Marathon
Marathon
Live blog: Marcel Hug, Tatyana McFadden win push-rim wheelchair races April 15, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Runners begin their climb up Heartbreak Hill on Commonwealth Avenue in Newton on April 17, 2017.
Marathon
10 facts about the history and specifics of the race, answered April 15, 2018 | 7:43 PM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics' thrilling Game 1 win over the Bucks April 15, 2018 | 7:08 PM
Al Horford Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
Chad Finn: 7 thoughts on Game 1 of the Celtics-Bucks series April 15, 2018 | 6:51 PM
Monday's Red Sox game has been rescheduled due to weather.
Red Sox
Red Sox announce postponement of Monday’s game April 15, 2018 | 5:14 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski reportedly won’t attend start of Patriots’ offseason program April 15, 2018 | 4:38 PM
Marcus Morris reacts during the fourth quarter against the Bucks in the opening game of the playoffs.
Celtics
Celtics survive wild finish, hold off Bucks 113-107 in OT April 15, 2018 | 4:34 PM
Chris Sale delivers a pitch against the Orioles during the first inning at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox extend best start in 118-year history, beat Orioles 3-1 April 15, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Boston Marathon finish line
Marathon
Here's what's new at the Boston Marathon finish line April 15, 2018 | 2:25 PM
Meghan Duggan of the United States Women's Ice Hockey team after winning a gold medal at the 2018 Olympics.
Bruins
USA gold medalist Meghan Duggan is all-in on her hometown Bruins April 15, 2018 | 2:00 PM
Cherry Scanzaroli, of Hopedale, Mass., holds a rainbow umbrella as she waits to cheer on runners at the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Marathon
Here's David Epstein's Monday morning weather update April 15, 2018 | 12:17 PM
Meb Keflezighi
Marathon
Here’s how Meb Keflezighi became a charity runner for the Martin Richard Foundation April 15, 2018 | 11:33 AM
Marathon
Why I'm Running: Russell Bilodeau is running Boston for Camille April 15, 2018 | 10:40 AM
Marathon
At 60, Marie Mayotte is running her first marathon for her granddaughter April 15, 2018 | 10:28 AM
Alan Rezendes and Lincoln.
Marathon
Why I'm Running: Alan Rezendes is running Boston for his son April 15, 2018 | 10:09 AM
Arielle Mitropoulos.
Marathon
Why I'm Running: Arielle Mitropoulos is running Boston to honor her teacher, mentor, and friend April 15, 2018 | 9:57 AM