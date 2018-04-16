This fan motivated Boston Marathon runners with a ’28-3′ sign

The New England Patriots may have lost Super Bowl 52, but that’s not stopping fans from once again using the team’s legendary comeback in Super Bowl 51 over the Atlanta Falcons as Boston Marathon motivation.

During Monday’s broadcast of the 2018 marathon, numerous Twitter users noticed one spectator standing on the side of the course, waving a “28-3” sign as the elite women’s runners raced by.

Almost halfway through for the elite women in the Boston Marathon…I’m sorry Falcons fans, it’s not over yet pic.twitter.com/hKzLH0Ecw1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 16, 2018

lmao this sign at the boston marathon pic.twitter.com/GxMZi9ALZf — Marissa Neiman (@caterpii) April 16, 2018

While Tom Brady and Julian Edelman aren’t running the Boston Marathon, the sign is a nice reminder for local racers to never give up in the face of adversity — in this case, many more miles of racing in cold, wet, windy conditions.