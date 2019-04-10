Tom Brady shared a hype video for Boston Marathon runners on Instagram

Tom Brady is no marathon runner. In fact, he says he’s “more of a sprints guy.”

Brady will not be among the more than 32,000 runners taking on the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon April 15, but the Patriots quarterback took a moment on Instagram to wish those who are running luck and offer words of encouragement.

Brady posted an inspirational video on Instagram Tuesday featuring members of the TB12 Foundation Marathon Team, set to a dramatic musical score and revolving around the phrase “Keep going.”

Shorter versions of the video highlighting individual runners were posted on TB12 Sports’ Instagram page starting April 1.

“This is for everybody running the marathon next week for something bigger than themselves… You all make me proud to call Boston home!” Brady wrote in the caption. “We run for each other, and nowhere is that more true than the Boston Marathon. I am proud of the @tb12sports team and everyone out there pushing their limits to run next Monday. You all have the honor of showing the world what this city is made of.”

Brady capped the post with the hashtag #KeepGoing.

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara echoed Brady’s spirits in the comments with a thumbs up emoji: “👍Keep going.”

Retired Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, who will run the marathon Monday, chimed in too: “Let’s go!!! 🔥”