Charles Crowley is running for #LILISTRONG

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Charles Crowley

Age: 43

From: Haworth New Jersey

Earlier this fall, my life long friends Mike and Erin Callahan were delivered devastating news when their nine-year-old daughter Lili was diagnosed with a grade 3 malignant brain tumor. For the past few months, Lili has courageously been in the fight of her life as she endures daily proton radiation therapy along with chemotherapy. While it has been brutal, it is clear that cancer picked the wrong family and definitely picked the wrong girl.

Advertisement

#LILISTRONG is appropriately their mantra for the fight — and in honor of this amazing girl, and her incredible fighting spirit I am raising funds for cancer research to be donated to Dana Farber’s Claudia Adams Barr Program. Dana Farber is the leading pediatric cancer treatment center in the world and has been involved in determining the best course of action to treat Lili’s tumor.

I’ve set a goal to raise $10,000 in honor of Lili and I believe we can raise more. One hundred percent of every dollar raised supports the Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Cancer Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. These funds are fueling some of today’s most promising, necessary and groundbreaking cancer research.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.