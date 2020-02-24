Charles Crowley is running for #LILISTRONG

"While it has been brutal, it is clear that cancer picked the wrong family and definitely picked the wrong girl."

Charles Crowley is running to help Lili Callahan beat a malignant brain tumor.
Charles Crowley is running to help Lili Callahan beat a malignant brain tumor. –Charles Crowley
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
February 24, 2020 | 4:43 PM

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Charles Crowley
Age: 43
From: Haworth New Jersey

Earlier this fall, my life long friends Mike and Erin Callahan were delivered devastating news when their nine-year-old daughter Lili was diagnosed with a grade 3 malignant brain tumor. For the past few months, Lili has courageously been in the fight of her life as she endures daily proton radiation therapy along with chemotherapy. While it has been brutal, it is clear that cancer picked the wrong family and definitely picked the wrong girl.

Advertisement

#LILISTRONG is appropriately their mantra for the fight — and in honor of this amazing girl, and her incredible fighting spirit I am raising funds for cancer research to be donated to Dana Farber’s Claudia Adams Barr Program. Dana Farber is the leading pediatric cancer treatment center in the world and has been involved in determining the best course of action to treat Lili’s tumor.

I’ve set a goal to raise $10,000 in honor of Lili and I believe we can raise more. One hundred percent of every dollar raised supports the Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Cancer Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. These funds are fueling some of today’s most promising, necessary and groundbreaking cancer research.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.

TOPICS: Marathon Local Boston Marathon 2020 Why I'm Running

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NBA
Video: Beyonce performs at memorial service for Kobe Bryant and Gianna February 24, 2020 | 3:54 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Michael Jordan speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
NBA
Video: Michael Jordan's tearful speech at memorial service for Kobe Bryant and Gianna February 24, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie, left, celebrates after scoring past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Bruins
5 things to know about Nick Ritchie, the Bruins' deadline day pickup February 24, 2020 | 2:55 PM
NBA
Video: Vanessa Bryant's moving eulogy at memorial service for Kobe and Gianna February 24, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Celtics
The NBA needs another Celtics-Lakers Finals February 24, 2020 | 2:42 PM
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Group 3 Aviation shows helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan standing outside a helicopter, at a location not provided. Zobayan violated federal flight rules in 2015 when he flew into busy airspace near Los Angeles International Airport despite being ordered not to by air traffic control, according to records from the Federal Aviation Administration obtained by the Los Angeles Times. (Group 3 Aviation via AP, File)
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter operator for deaths in crash February 24, 2020 | 1:50 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford tosses a ball during warmups before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Celtics
What we learned about Romeo Langford after his performance against the Lakers February 24, 2020 | 1:43 PM
Naitik Shah is running the Boston Marathon in memory of his best friend and his mother, in honor of his aunt, and to raise money for cancer research.
Marathon
Naitik Shah is running for his mother, his aunt, and his best friend February 24, 2020 | 1:42 PM
Mark Teixeira discussed the backlash facing former Astros' pitcher Mike Fiers on ESPN's the Get Up.
Astros
Mark Teixeira has a problem with those labeling Mike Fiers a 'snitch' February 24, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Bruins
Bruins trade Danton Heinen to Ducks for winger Nick Ritchie February 24, 2020 | 12:49 PM
An iconic picture of U.S. players celebrating their victory over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics.
Miracle on Ice
'Miracle on Ice' team wears 'Keep America Great' hats while being lauded at Trump rally February 24, 2020 | 11:20 AM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora during the 2018 season, which is now under legal scrutiny.
Red Sox
Red Sox' response to sign-stealing lawsuit cites Spygate case February 24, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Ashley Buckley running for the BAA in 2016.
Marathon
Ashley Buckley is running for her cousin's recovery February 24, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Boston Celtics 2019 NBA basketball draft player, Grant Williams smiles during a news conference to introduce the new team players, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Grant Williams met Bill Russell for the first time during Sunday's Celtics loss February 24, 2020 | 9:27 AM
Jayson Tatum (left) got a shoutout from LeBron James after he dropped 41 points in Sunday's game.
Celtics
LeBron James gave Jayson Tatum a shoutout on Instagram February 24, 2020 | 9:03 AM
Olympics
Survey finds Olympic, elite athletes struggling financially February 24, 2020 | 8:00 AM
MLB
Not his first rodeo: D-Backs ace Madison Bumgarner admits to roping under alias February 24, 2020 | 7:50 AM
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts draws big cheer, drives in run during Dodgers debut February 24, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Football
Big changes are coming to the NFL scouting combine this year February 24, 2020 | 7:36 AM
NBA
The Milwaukee Bucks just clinched a playoff spot. They've only played 56 games. February 24, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Kobe Bryant
Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial February 24, 2020 | 7:24 AM
The Lakers' LeBron James is defended by Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum during the first half.
Celtics
LeBron's clutch jumper sends Lakers past Celtics 114-112 February 23, 2020 | 7:14 PM
Dustin Pedroia's future is uncertain.
Red Sox
Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on 60-day Injured List February 23, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Bill Russell is one of the all-time greats.
Celtics
Bill Russell honored Kobe Bryant by wearing Bryant's jersey to Sunday's Celtics-Lakers game February 23, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Boston Got Sole was held at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.
Boston Got Sole
The crazy sneaker deals — and stories — from Boston Got Sole February 23, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Chris Sale will be the ace of the pitching staff in 2020.
Red Sox
Here's what oddsmakers are predicting for the 2020 Red Sox February 23, 2020 | 11:26 AM
Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Kevin Garnett won a championship with the Celtics in 2008.
Celtics
Doc Rivers hopes Ray Allen is there when the Celtics retire Kevin Garnett's jersey February 23, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Emergency goalie David Ayres helped the Carolina Hurricanes to a win Saturday.
NHL
Carolina Hurricanes turn to 42-year-old Zamboni driver as emergency goalie in win over Maple Leafs February 23, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Tuukka Rask behind the bench after being replaced by Jaroslav Halak in the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' ugly 9-3 loss to the Canucks February 23, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy works behind his team during a game.
Bruins
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said he's 'not going to lose sleep' after 9-3 loss to Canucks February 23, 2020 | 2:47 AM