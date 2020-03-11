Megan Healy is running for her father and her elementary school students

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Megan Healy

Age: 28

From: Baltimore, Maryland

I am a Boston area native who lives and works in Baltimore, Maryland. I am running in honor of my dad and my elementary students. My dad had to get emergency heart surgery a few years ago, and without the amazing doctors, nurses, and care he received in Boston he would not be here today. I have told my 4th grade students from the beginning of the school year that it was my goal to run the marathon, and they have seen me all year working towards this goal. This has been such a group effort and I cannot wait to celebrate with my dad and students after I cross the finish line for team Stepping Strong!

