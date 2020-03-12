Here’s the latest on the 2020 Boston Marathon in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

Organizers say details will be "forthcoming," amid news that they're considering a postponement.

MARATHON SLIDER HOPKINTON, MA - 4/15/2019: The many faces on the way for the Boston Marathon start (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: SPORTS TOPIC 16marathonphotos
The 2019 Boston Marathon. –David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 12, 2020 | 11:00 AM

The Boston Athletic Association said Thursday that “details will be forthcoming” about the state of the 2020 Boston Marathon, as organizers reportedly consider postponing the historic race amid the “rapidly evolving” coronavirus pandemic.

“The Boston Athletic Association continues to meet and work closely with city and state officials involved in the Boston Marathon,” the BAA said in a statement. “Our collective priority is the health and safety of residents, participants, and all who come to Massachusetts for this worldwide event.”

The 124th edition of the marathon — which regularly attracts more than 30,000 runners and up to 1 million spectators — is currently scheduled for April 20. The race has never been canceled.

According to The Boston Globe, local officials in Boston and other communities along the 26.2-mile route are closing in on a plan to postpone the marathon until the fall, as an alternative to canceling the event. While organizers would reportedly prefer to reschedule the race for a long weekend, there are some logistical conflicts; Labor Day would be too challenging because of college move-in weekend, and the Chicago Marathon is currently scheduled during Columbus Day weekend.

As the Globe reported Thursday morning, officials are even exploring the idea of creating a new Massachusetts state holiday on a Monday in September.

The news comes amid aggressive new efforts announced Wednesday night to slow the spread of the disease in the United States, including President Donald Trump’s 30-day ban on most travel from Europe and the NBA’s decision to suspend its season, among other canceled sporting events and gatherings.

According to the Globe, a third of the 31,000 runners currently registered for next month’s Boston Marathon are from outside the United States, representing 119 other countries.

During an appearance Wednesday evening on CNN, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he expected a decision would be made in the “next several days.”

A mounting list of major international marathons originally scheduled this spring have already been canceled, postponed, or restricted to elite runners (the latter of which Walsh says is not being considered for the Boston Marathon). Organizers have also canceled a number of upcoming local conferences and events in the Boston area, including the St. Patrick’s Day parade Sunday in South Boston.

However, the Boston Marathon has a uniquely big impact. Walsh told reporters earlier this week that the annual race generates $211 million for Boston’s economy, as well as $36 million for charities. Given that fact, the mayor said he would prefer the marathon be postponed than canceled, if it can’t happen next month.

“At the bottomline, my job as mayor, and our job as leaders, is to keep people safe,” Walsh said.

