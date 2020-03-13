2020 Boston Marathon postponed to Monday, Sept. 14

“We’ve shown people that no matter what the challenge is to our marathon and to our city, we are Boston strong and that’s what we will be again this year in the face of this crisis.”

SHARE TWEET 3 COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
updated on March 13, 2020 | 12:02 PM

The 2020 Boston Marathon will be postponed until Monday, Sept. 14, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday morning.

“Our expectation — and it’s an expectation and a hope right now — is that this date will get us to a safer place in relation to the spread of coronavirus,” said Walsh, who was joined by Gov. Charlie Baker, CEO of the Boston Athletic Association Thomas Grilk, and President and CEO of John Hancock Marianne Harrison.

The announcement came soon after nearly all sports leagues suspended play in response to the growing concern surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2020 Boston Marathon is the first to be delayed in the race’s 124-year history.

Advertisement

Walsh said the rescheduled date “jumped around like a pinball,” as organizers worked to find a time that would not interfere with college move-ins and scheduled construction, among other factors. Baker intends to file a bill that will declare Sept. 14 a state holiday, known as “Marathon Day.”

“I know this is a change, and, in some respects, it won’t look right on the calendar, but it certainly is the right thing to do,” Baker said.

Walsh said a race with just elite runners or a limited field wouldn’t represent the Boston Marathon and holding the event without spectators was never discussed.

“The Boston Marathon is for everyone. … That’s not the Boston Marathon,” he said. “We’re an inclusive marathon.”

According to Walsh, canceling the event completely would cost regional economies $211 million and charities $40 million. He did not have the cost of postponement. Walsh expressed interest in making the weekend of Sept. 14 “a campaign” to help local businesses recover from the economic effects of coronavirus.

Said Walsh: “We’ve shown people that no matter what the challenge is to our marathon and to our city, we are Boston strong and that’s what we will be again this year in the face of this crisis.”

Advertisement

Watch Friday’s press conference below:

TOPICS: Marathon Boston Marathon Boston Marathon 2020 Health Coronavirus Local Massachusetts Events

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tiger Woods won't be able to defend his Masters title this spring.
Masters
Masters postponed due to coronavirus March 13, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Boston 08/22/19 Janet Black from Charlestown shows her three $5.00i tickets that she bought for her and her family to get into Fenway park. The Boston Red Sox played a rare resumption of a suspended game with the KC Royals. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Coronavirus
What to do if you had tickets to a Boston sporting event March 13, 2020 | 10:06 AM
Tom Brady at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston on Sept. 17, 2019.
Patriots
Here are the latest odds on Tom Brady's free agent decision March 13, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Charles Barkley Kyrie Irving LeBron James
NBA
Charles Barkley says he's 'in limbo' while awaiting coronavirus test results March 13, 2020 | 8:29 AM
Soccer
US Soccer president quits after gender discrimination suit March 13, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Trey Mancini, Jackie Bradley Jr.
MLB
Orioles star Trey Mancini, 27, has surgery for colon cancer March 13, 2020 | 8:10 AM
NASCAR
IndyCar, NASCAR closed to fans amid coronavirus pandemic March 13, 2020 | 8:02 AM
Olympics
Trump's 'postpone' idea shot down by Japanese Olympic minister March 13, 2020 | 7:56 AM
NHL
Uncertainty awaits as NHL puts season on ice March 13, 2020 | 7:52 AM
Sports Betting
Virus-related sports cancellations leave little to bet on March 13, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Coronavirus
What will fans talk about without sports? March 13, 2020 | 7:41 AM
Basketball
NBA says virus hiatus will likely last 'at least' a month March 13, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Hideki Matsuyama follows his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament on Thursday.
Coronavirus
PGA Tour shuts down for a month March 12, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Jabin Botsford
Red Sox
Red Sox issue statement on MLB halting spring training and share information for ticket holders March 12, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Rekindle memories of the World Cup by heading to a Major League Soccer game at Gillette Stadium. The Revs feature U.S. player Jermaine Jones, a star from the 2014 World Cup, but even still, you never have to worry about a sellout and can easily score gameday tickets.
Major League Soccer
MLS shutting down for 30 days due to coronavirus March 12, 2020 | 5:19 PM
Bruins' head coach Bruce Cassidy as well as other members of the Bruins' organization released a statement in response to the coronavirus epidemic.
Coronavirus
Read the Bruins' statement on coronavirus and the NHL's suspension of play March 12, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Donovan Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
NBA
Rudy Gobert issues public apology after testing positive for coronavirus March 12, 2020 | 4:48 PM
The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NCAA canceled the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears on Thursday, (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
College Sports
NCAA cancels March Madness amid coronavirus fears March 12, 2020 | 4:18 PM
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been diagnosed as positive for Covid-19.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell issued a statement after his coronavirus diagnosis March 12, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, left, signs autographs for fans, signing gloves, baseballs, hats and uniforms prior to the team's spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. Lindor and many Indians players signed autographs for fans Saturday, even as the MLB set new policies in place as a precaution due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Red Sox
MLB suspends spring training; Opening Day pushed back at least two weeks March 12, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston.
Celtics
Celtics issue statement regarding coronavirus March 12, 2020 | 2:01 PM
13wecampus -- Boston University sophomore women's lacrosse star Kailey Conry (Boston University)
Coronavirus
How coronavirus is impacting New England sports March 12, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Tom Brady
Report: The Buccaneers are 'all in' on pursuing Tom Brady March 12, 2020 | 11:54 AM
The Boston Pride's top line of Jillian Dempsey, McKenna Brand, and Christina Putigna will have to wait a little longer to play for the Isobel Cup.
NWHL
NWHL postpones championship game scheduled for Boston Friday night March 12, 2020 | 11:48 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Rafael Nadal, of Spain, uses a towel after he plays a point against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during their ATP World Tour singles tennis match at O2 Arena in London. Tennis players at the BNP Paribas Open that starts next week will have to manage their own towels on court and ball kids will wear gloves while working matches at the combined men's and women's tournament in the Southern California desert. The measures were announced Friday, March 6, 2020, by tournament organizers, who are offering fans uneasy about the coronavirus a refund for this year's event or a credit for next year. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Tennis
Men's pro tennis tour halted for 6 weeks because of COVID-19 March 12, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Yevgeny Yurchenko was elected as the new president of the Russia Athletics Federation in February.
Olympics
Russia restricted to 10 athletes in track at Tokyo Olympics March 12, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Olympics
Will WHO's 'pandemic' ruling impact the Tokyo Olympics? March 12, 2020 | 11:05 AM
MARATHON SLIDER HOPKINTON, MA - 4/15/2019: The many faces on the way for the Boston Marathon start (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: SPORTS TOPIC 16marathonphotos
Marathon
Here's the latest on the 2020 Boston Marathon in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak March 12, 2020 | 11:00 AM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum tries to shoot past Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
A Utah Jazz player has tested positive for coronavirus. The team practiced at Emerson College last week. March 12, 2020 | 10:42 AM
The Golden 1 Center center empties after the NBA game between the Pelicans and Kings was postponed at the last minute.
Sports News
Here are the latest updates from North American sports leagues on coronavirus March 12, 2020 | 9:46 AM