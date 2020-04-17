Town of Hopkinton urges marathon runners to stay home on Patriots’ Day

With the 2020 Boston Marathon postponed, the town of Hopkinton is urging marathon runners to stay home on Patriots’ Day.

“In the spirit of keeping not only those who run, but the citizens of Hopkinton and its first responders safe, we are asking everyone to continue complying with the Commonwealth’s Stay-at-Home Advisory ,” said John Coutinho, the town’s select board vice-chair and Boston Athletic Association liaison.

Hopkinton is asking individuals to refrain from both running the course and coming to the start line on Monday, April 20. The town’s parking restrictions will remain in place.

The B.A.A. is strongly encouraging other cities and towns along the course to follow the same practices. The usual road closures along the 26.2-mile route, which spans eight communities and numerous intersections, will not be in effect.

“Groups of runners would divert valuable, urgent resources from the cities and towns along the course,” said a BAA spokesperson. “We must work together to stop the spread of coronavirus, so we can run again in September.”