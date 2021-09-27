Boston Marathon What time does the 2021 Boston Marathon start? Here are the starting times for the 2021 Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11. Runners start the 2017 Boston Marathon. Mary Schwalm / AP, File

The 2021 Boston Marathon will be a little bit different, and the start is no exception.

This year’s race will use a “rolling” rather than “wave” start for non-elite runners. The starting groups will be linked to the shuttles from Boston Common, which means runners won’t be milling around in Hopkinton as in years past.

Once they arrive, runners will be able to stretch, hydrate, use the bathroom, and then start their 26.2-mile journey back to Boston when they’re ready (taking off their mask at the start line if they so choose). As has been the case, faster runners will go first.

Advertisement:

Here are the Boston Marathon start times on Monday, Oct. 11, which are subject to change:

— 8:02 a.m., Men’s Wheelchair

— 8:05 a.m., Women’s Wheelchair

— 8:30 a.m., Handcycles & Duos

— 8:37 a.m., Professional Men

— 8:45 a.m., Professional Women

— 8:50 a.m., Para Athletics Division

— 9 a.m., Rolling start begins

Bib numbers 251-3,749:

Bus loading: 7:15 a.m.

Bus arrival: 8:20-8:50 a.m.

Expected start time: 9-9:24 a.m.

Bib numbers 3,750-7,249:

Bus loading: 7:45 a.m.

Bus arrival: 8:50-9:20 a.m.

Expected start time: 9:24-9:48 a.m.

Bib numbers 7,250-10,749:

Bus loading: 8:15 a.m.

Bus arrival: 9:20-9:50 a.m.

Expected start time: 9:48-10:12 a.m.

Advertisement:

Bib numbers 10,750-14,249:

Bus loading: 8:45 a.m.

Bus arrival: 9:50-10:20 a.m.

Expected start time: 10:12-10:36 a.m.

Bib numbers 14,250-17,749:

Bus loading: 9:15 a.m.

Bus arrival: 10:20-10:50 a.m.

Expected start time: 10:36-11 a.m.

Bib numbers: 17,750+

Bus loading: 9:45 a.m.

Bus arrival: 10:50-11:05 a.m.

Expected start time: 11-11:24 a.m.