Boston Marathon The Boston Marathon has 41 official charity teams. Here's how you can donate to them.

Most marathoners run for a reason. For a select bunch at the 2021 Boston Marathon, that reason will be one of the Boston Athletic Association’s 41 official charities.

Established in 1989, the BAA’s Boston Marathon Official Charity Program provides entries to nonprofit organizations. The organizations then recruit runners, who must fundraise a minimum of $5,000 each.

All participating charities focus on health, fitness, and the local community, with causes ranging from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital’s research initiatives to the Semper Fi Fund, which provides assistance to Armed Forces injured in combat after 9/11.

Many charities are returning from the 2019 Boston Marathon — such as Back on My Feet Boston and Boston Children’s Hospital. New charities include Community Rowing, Inc., Herren Project, John M. Barry Boys and Girls Club of Newton, Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, MEB Foundation, TB12 Foundation, and Thompson Island Outward Bound.

The Martin Richard Foundation and Scholar Athletes were on the charity list in 2019, but did not return for 2021.

Donations can be made to any of the 41 teams through individual organization pages online. Here’s the list and links for the marathon charity teams:

261 Fearless

American Liver Foundation

American Red Cross of Massachusetts

Back on My Feet Boston

Boston Athletic Association Charity Team

Boston Bruins Foundation

Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation

Boston Children’s Hospital

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester

Brigham & Women’s Hospital

Camp Shriver at UMass Boston

Community Rowing, Inc.

Cycle Kids, Inc.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Doug Flutie Foundation

Dream Big!

Esplanade Association

Girls on the Run Greater Boston

Good Sports, Inc.

Hale Reservation

Herren Project

Impact Melanoma

John M. Barry Boys and Girls Club of Newton

Leukemia & Lymphona Society

Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

MEB Foundation

Metrowest YMCA

Michael Lisnow Respite Center

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

New England Patriots Foundation

Red Sox Foundation

Semper Fi Fund

Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital

Squashbusters

TB12 Foundation

Tedy’s Team

Tenacity, Inc.

Trinity Boston Foundation

Thompson Island Outward Bound

Tufts Medical Center