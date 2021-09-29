The Boston Marathon has 41 official charity teams. Here’s how you can donate to them.

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Most marathoners run for a reason. For a select bunch at the 2021 Boston Marathon, that reason will be one of the Boston Athletic Association’s 41 official charities.
Established in 1989, the BAA’s Boston Marathon Official Charity Program provides entries to nonprofit organizations. The organizations then recruit runners, who must fundraise a minimum of $5,000 each.
All participating charities focus on health, fitness, and the local community, with causes ranging from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital’s research initiatives to the Semper Fi Fund, which provides assistance to Armed Forces injured in combat after 9/11.
Many charities are returning from the 2019 Boston Marathon — such as Back on My Feet Boston and Boston Children’s Hospital. New charities include Community Rowing, Inc., Herren Project, John M. Barry Boys and Girls Club of Newton, Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, MEB Foundation, TB12 Foundation, and Thompson Island Outward Bound.
The Martin Richard Foundation and Scholar Athletes were on the charity list in 2019, but did not return for 2021.
Donations can be made to any of the 41 teams through individual organization pages online. Here’s the list and links for the marathon charity teams:
American Red Cross of Massachusetts
Boston Athletic Association Charity Team
Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation
Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester
Girls on the Run Greater Boston
John M. Barry Boys and Girls Club of Newton
Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired
Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
National Multiple Sclerosis Society
New England Patriots Foundation
Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.