Celebrities, notable figures lace up for marathon

Runners make their way toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon.

You might see some familiar faces running the 125th Boston Marathon on Oct. 11.

A mix of celebrities and notables figures will be lacing up, including:

Danica Patrick

The former NASCAR and Indy Car driver will run for the Light Foundation, founded by former NFL player Matt Light and his wife. Its mission is to help young people develop the skills, values, and mindset to create a productive future.

James Develin

The former New England Patriots fullback is joining marathoners running with the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which raises money to help cancer patients and their families.

Chris Nikic

The ESPY-award winning Ironman triathlete became the first person with Down Syndrome to finish an Ironman in 2020. He is competing in his first Boston Marathon.

Brian d’Arcy James

The actor who starred on Broadway’s “Shrek the Musical” and “Hamilton,” and in the movie, “Spotlight” will take on a new role as a Boston Marathoner.

Andrew Kaczynski

The CNN reporter is running the marathon to raise money for Dana-Farber and childhood cancer research in memory of his baby daughter, Francesca, who passed away last year.

Heather Jenson

The popular fitness blogger who is featured in the “Quest for Kona” documentary series on NBC Sports Network is among this year’s racers.

Molly Huddle crosses the finish line to place first in the Women’s 5000 Meter Final during the 2016 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) – Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Molly Huddle

The two-time Olympian for Team USA is also running as part of the John Hancock team.

The runners will also include 14 Boston Marathon champions competing as part of the John Hancock Professional Athlete Team: Yuki Kawauchi (Japan), Des Linden (USA), Geoffrey Kirui (Kenya), Edna Kiplagat (Kenya), Lemi Berhanu (Ethopia), Lelisa Desisa (Ethopia), Atsede Baysa (Ethopia), Caroline Rotich (Kenya), Daniel Romanchuk (USA), Manuela Schär (Switzerland), Marcel Hug (Switzerland), Tatyana McFadden (USA), Ernst van Dyk (South Africa), and Joshua Cassidy (Canada).

The 1968 marathon winner Amby Burfoot is also participating this year and will be the official starter for this year’s marathon.

Five 2020 Tokyo Paralympic gold medalists will compete: reigning men’s wheelchair champion Daniel Romanchuk (USA, gold in the 400m); two-time Boston winner and wheelchair course record holder Marcel Hug (Switzerland, gold in the 800m, 1500m, 5000m, and marathon); reigning women’s wheelchair champion and course record holder Manuela Schär (Switzerland, gold in the 400m and 800m); five-time winner Tatyana McFadden (USA, gold in the 4x100m Universal Relay); and Japan’s Misato Michishita (Japan, gold in the T12 marathon).