How celebrities, notable figures finished at the 2021 Boston Marathon

Among the sea of runners participating in the 2021 Boston Marathon on Monday, you may spot a few familiar faces.
A number of celebrities and notable figures are participating in today’s race, including one of the stars of the movie “Spotlight,” a former NASCAR driver, and a former Patriots player.
Here are the finishing times for the bold-faced names running the 2021 Boston Marathon.
(Note: Final times will be added as racers finish.)
Actor Brian d’Arcy James, best known for his role in “Spotlight,” for originating the role of King George III in “Hamilton,” and for playing Shrek in “Shrek: The Musical,” finished the 2021 Boston Marathon with an unofficial time of 3:30:22, averaging an 8:02 mile time. The actor was participating in his first-ever Boston Marathon after earning a qualifying time at the Chicago Marathon in 2019.
“You can tell I’m a good actor because right now I really want to throw up,” he joked during an interview with WBZ anchor David Wade near the finish line.
Former Patriots fullback James Develin finished the 2021 Boston Marathon on Monday with an unofficial time of 4:27:17, averaging 10:12 per mile. Develin ran to raise money for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, a charity started by former Patriots lineman Joe Andruzzi to help raise money for cancer patients and their families.
“It was a surreal experience, honestly,” Develin told WBZ. “I didn’t know what to expect. This was my first experience at the marathon, and it was absolutely awesome from Mile 1 to 26.2”
Ftness blogger Heather Jenson, perhaps best known for her role in the “Quest for Kona” documentary series on NBCSN, finished the 2021 Boston Marathon with an unofficial time of 6:34:53, with a pace of 15:04 per mile.
CNN journalist Andrew Kaczynski finished his first Boston Marathon with an unofficial time of 4:07:25, with a 9:27 mile pace. Kaczynski and his wife, Rachel Ensign, moved to Boston when their six-month-old daughter, Francesca, was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. In memory of Francesca, who passed away in December 2020, the couple has raised more than $1.3 million in support of the Infant Brain Tumor Program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
“Francesca was a real person, and she’s always going to be a baby to me,” Kaczynski told Boston.com. “Her life definitely mattered, and I want to make sure it matters — that’s part of the legacy I want her to leave, is that she is leaving her fund at Dana-Farber … and can help fund brain tumor research, even if it’s just incremental, to make better outcomes for other kids. That would be such a strong legacy for her to leave behind.”
ESPY-award-winning athlete Chris Nikic made history in 2020 by becoming the first Ironman triathlete with Down Syndrome to finish an Ironman. For his first Boston Marathon, Nikic finished with a time of 6:01:22, good for a 13:47 mile pace.
“It’s such an amazing day,” Nikic told WBZ. “I mean, when I tackled those hills, it was tough, but I knew that I could make it.”
Former NASCAR and Indy Car driver Danica Patrick finished the 2021 Boston Marathon with a time of 4:01:21, with a pace of 9:13 per mile. Running alongside her sister, Brooke, Patrick ran the race to raise money for the Light Foundation, a non-profit founded by former Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light and his wife that “helps young people develop the skills, values, and mindset to create a productive future.”
“She’s a champ,” Patrick said of her sister, in an interview with WBZ. “We Patricks do hard things. She gave birth without any drugs, I drove 200 miles an hour. That’s just how we’re built.”
