Boston Marathon 2022 Boston Marathon: Start times, celebrity watch, and a new Hopkinton exhibit A postcard with information about the Hopkinton Center for the Arts's exhibit featuring Globe coverage of the Boston Marathon was designed by HCA staff member Dayle Doherty.





A story on the front page of the Globe on April 20, 1897, about the first Boston Marathon proclaimed the race to be “a great success” and predicted it would be “an annual fixture of the same kind.”

Fifteen men ran the inaugural race, which began in Ashland and covered 25 miles to Boston. The next day’s Globe was 12 pages, and also featured front-page coverage of the opening day of baseball season and the capture of a wanted man.

There have since been 124 more Boston Marathons, and in April, approximately 30,000 runners are expected in Hopkinton to start the 126th race. The Globe will have a team of journalists throughout the course to chronicle the events of the day in real time for its website and for a newspaper the next day that will have multiple sections and be considerably more than 12 pages.

More of the intertwined history of the two Boston institutions is on display in a recently opened exhibit called “Coverage: The Boston Marathon as Reported by the Boston Globe” at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts through April 23.

Located in the HCA’s Lotvin Family Gallery, the presentation of large poster-sized Globe pages featuring Marathon coverage is not intended to be a comprehensive history of the race, but instead aims to show the progression of both the Marathon and the Globe, which is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its first edition in 1872.

“It was very challenging to pore though almost 250 images that we were so kindly given to pluck out 29-30 and tell some kind of story, because there’s so many juicy things along the way,” said Kris Waldman, a former HCA director who co-produced the exhibit along with HCA volunteer Arthur Dion.

The HCA usually has a Boston Marathon-themed exhibit in the weeks prior to the race each April. “Coverage” was initially planned for 2020, but was delayed by the pandemic.

“It’s unusual, in an art gallery, to have these images that are so type-heavy, so my goal was to make it really enticing to people in spite of the fact they weren’t looking at ‘beautiful art,’ ” Waldman said.

Waldman said she and Dion took a number of approaches to winnowing the coverage of 125 races to the final set of images.

“The first time through, we made notes about what popped out immediately to us,” she said. “It might have been a moment in history that will never be repeated, like the Notre Dame fire, or some news about World War II. Other things that prompted us were the visual changes in the paper.”

Consideration also was given to the varying types of coverage of the Marathon, the other stories on the pages, and the first time something appeared in coverage.

“The designs of the paper, the color ones, are just so gorgeous,” Waldman said. “They are like artwork in and of itself, I think.”

There also are panels within the presentation that add historical context to things such as the frequent use in early coverage of racial and ethnic identification of non-white runners, the treatment of female runners, and the 2013 bombing.

Waldman has been pleased with the reactions and impressions of visitors so far.

“The biggest surprise for me is that I’ve seen many young people study it really carefully,” Waldman said.

Women’s honorary team named

One theme the Boston Athletic Association will be promoting is the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s division in 1972. To recognize those original eight finishers from 1972, the BAA has named an honorary team of eight women who will run April 18.

Valerie Rogosheske, one of the eight finishers in 1972, headlines the group, and will be joined by several family members.

The other honorary athletes are: Elite marathoner and advocate for domestic violence awareness Mary Ngugi; three-time wheelchair champion Manuela Schär; Paralympics swimmer and triathlete Melissa Stockwell; Vanderbilt football and soccer player Sarah Fuller; US women’s national soccer team alum Kristine Lilly; Guinness world record-holder as youngest woman to run 100 marathons Jocelyn Rivas; and Verna Volker, founder of Native Women Running.

Start times determined

The Marathon will return to the familiar waves-start format this year. The October race used a rolling start as part of its COVID protocol to space out the 20,000-athlete field, but that is not possible with approximately 30,000 expected this year, BAA officials said.

There will be an athletes village in Hopkinton, and vaccination is required.

Start times are: Men’s wheelchair 9:02 a.m.; women’s wheelchair 9:05 a.m.; handcycle and duo participants 9:30 a.m.; professional men 9:37 a.m.; professional women 9:45 a.m.; para athletics divisions 9:50 a.m.; Wave 1 10:00 a.m.; Wave 2 10:25 a.m.; Wave 3 10:50 a.m.; Wave 4 11:15 a.m.

Celebrity watch

Among the celebrities BAA officials said are planning to run are NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth, US women’s national soccer team players Leslie Osbourne and Heather O’Reilly, “The Bachelorette” contestant Zac Clark and “The Bachelor” star Matt James, Patriots radio voice Bob Socci; and bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet, who will be accompanied by Olympian Shalane Flanagan as her support runner.

