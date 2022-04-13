Boston Marathon How much prize money do you get for winning the 2022 Boston Marathon? Diana Chemtai Kipyogei. the womens winner, at the finish line of the 125th Boston Marathon. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

For the speediest Boston Marathon participants, there’s more to gain from the race than a 26.2 bumper sticker.

Prizes ranging from $5,500 to $150,000 are on the line for the top 10 fastest runners in the open division.

For the open division, the quickest overall man and woman each win $150,000. Second place for each category gets $75,000, and third place takes home $40,000. The rest of the top 10 prizes are broken down as follows:

Fourth: $25,000

Fifth: $18,000

Sixth: $13,500

Seventh: $10,500

Eighth: $8,500

Ninth: $7,000

10th: $5,500

In the wheelchair division, the fastest man and woman each win $25,000. Second and third place finishers get $15,000 and $7,500, respectively. The remaining top 10 racers earn the following prizes:

Fourth: $4,500

Fifth: $2,500

Sixth: $2,000

Seventh: $1,500

Eighth: $1,250

Ninth: $1,000

10th: $750

For the masters division, 40 and older, the first place man and woman each get $5,000. Each category receives $2,500 for second place, and $1,500 for third.

In the para division, the top finishers of the vision impairment, lower limb impairment, and upper limb impairment categories will get $1,500 each. Second place and third place in each category will receive $750 and $500, respectively.

Open Boston Marathon record times are currently held by Geoffrey Mutai with a time of 2:03:02 in 2011, and Buzunesh Deba with a time of 2:19:59 in 2014. In the wheelchair division, the top times are held by Marcel Hug with a time of 1:18:04 in 2017, and Manuela Schär with a time of 1:28:17 in 2017.

The Boston Marathon is also offering $50,000 in course record bonuses for both the open and wheelchair divisions, and is the first Abbott World Marathon Major event to offer the bonus to both divisions.