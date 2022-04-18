Boston Marathon 12 of the best signs spotted along the 2022 Boston Marathon route "Oh my quad."

For the second time in six months, spectators lined the streets from Hopkinton to Boston, ready to cheer on athletes as they race in the 126th Boston Marathon. And, of course, with the crowds of supporters comes a plethora of creative signs.

In case you missed them, here are dozen or so of the best signs spotted along the course.

Along the Boston Marathon course at Wellesley College, the students cheered for the runners. – Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Zac Tran and Chloe Andersen, members of Cambridge Running Club, cheer on runners as they reach the top of Heartbreak Hill during the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

So happy that Edward Cullen invented running so that people could one day run the Boston Marathon pic.twitter.com/bzbPpkzF8n — Haley Lerner (@haleylerner) April 18, 2022

Students at Wellesley College cheered for the runners April 18. – Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Spencer The Golden Retriever Returns To Support Runners Along Boston Marathon Course https://t.co/XTZS25QZ5m pic.twitter.com/ukdJdD6Xn1 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 18, 2022

Don’t mind me just yassifying the Boston Marathon @euphoria pic.twitter.com/oimaEGJybC — Sam Bellissimo (@sambelliss) April 18, 2022

Spectators hold signs and cheer for athletes as they approach the last corner of the race. – Marta Hill

Students cheer at Wellesley College, which is near the halfway point of the Boston Marathon. – Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Love love love Marathon Monday pic.twitter.com/5GEYXy72d9 — Andrea Muccini (@andreamuccini1) April 18, 2022

People display signs and cheer in front of Wellesley College, in Wellesley, Mass., as a runner passes during the 126th Boston Marathon April 18, 2022. – AP Photo/Steven Senne

A man carrying a picture of actor Will Smith runs behind Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, left, and Ababel Yeshaneh, of Ethiopia, during the 126th Boston Marathon in Natick, Mass. – Jennifer McDermott/AP Photo

