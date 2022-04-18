Boston Marathon 26 photos of absolutely triumphant Boston Marathon finishes Boylston Street played host to thousands of powerful finishes this Marathon Monday. Henry Richard embraces Meb Keflezighi after crossing the finish line of the 2022 Boston Marathon. Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

The 2022 Boston Marathon drew 25,314 athletes from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and many of them were full of emotion when they finally crossed the famous finish line.

Whether they sprinted, walked, or crawled over the line, they all have one thing in common: They are all 2022 Boston Marathon finishers.

Ahead, check out this collection of photos showing athletes completing the 26.2-mile race.

Christian Castiblanco Orozco celebrates finishing the race by putting his arms in the air and kissing his shoes. – Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP

A runner reaches out to fans in the stands after finishing the race. – Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP

Team Hoyt crossing the finish line. – Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

Runners display a range of emotions after crossing the finish line. – Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

Mirian Cristina Tavares Rodrigues, of Brazil, dropped to her knees after crossing the finish line. – Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

Runners fill the road as they make their way down Boylston Street. – Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP

Stanley Bazile just before crossing the finish line. – Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

Melissa Blume crosses the finish line with her guide. – Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

Mckenna Bush crossing the finish line. – Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

Yun Gao crossing the finish line as Joseph Rubio Palau gives it a kiss. – Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

A runner stretches out after crossing the finish line. – Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

Claudio Guther, of Brazil, drops to his knees to celebrate. – Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

Shalane Flanagan, left, and Adrianne Haslet after crossing the finish line. Haslet became a Boston Marathon finisher nine years after losing her leg in the 2013 marathon bombings. – Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

Alex Chiu crosses the finish line. – Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

Eduardo Moreno Morales, of Mexico, does push-ups after crossing the finish line. – Winslow Townson / The Associated Press

A runner collapses on the finish line. – Joseph Prezioso / AFP

Patrick Long, of Massachusetts, with a little help crossing the finish line. – Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

Runners embrace at the finish line. – Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP

Igor Krytsak carries a Ukrainian flag as he makes his way across the finish line. – Joseph Prezioso / AFP

Runners cross the finish line. – Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Runners embrace after crossing the finish line. – Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

Daniel Romanchuk wins the 2022 Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair title.

Manuela Schӓr of Switzerland crossed the finish line as she won the women’s wheelchair title.

Evans Chebet, of Kenya, hits the tape to win the 126th Boston Marathon. – The Associated Press

Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the women’s division of the Boston Marathon. AP Photo/Charles Krupa – AP Photo/Charles Krupa