Boston Marathon How celebrities, notable figures finished at the 2022 Boston Marathon A former NASCAR champion and a star of 'The Bachelor' were among the famous faces who ran the 126th Boston Marathon. NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth chats with WBZ's Steve Burton after running the 2022 Boston Marathon. WBZ/YouTube

Among the sea of runners participating in the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday, you may spot a few familiar faces.

A number of celebrities and notable figures are participating in today’s race, including a former star of “The Bachelor,” a former NASCAR champion, and a U.S. women’s soccer legend.

Here are the finishing times for the bold-faced names running the 2022 Boston Marathon.

(Note: Final times will be added as racers finish.)

Matt Kenseth (3:01:40)

Kenseth was always fast behind the wheel, winning the NASCAR season championship in 2003 and consistently performing as a top racer over his 20-year career. Kenseth, who turned 50 last month, brought some of that speed to the Boston Marathon course as well, finishing with a time of 3:01:40.

Kenseth told WBZ’s Steve Burton that once he crested Heartbreak Hill, he tapped into a reserve of energy and finished strong.

“The atmosphere was second to none,” Kenseth said. “It was one of the better experiences of my life.”

Adrianne Haslet and Shalane Flanagan (5:18:41)

Haslet, who lost her leg in the 2013 marathon bombings, ran the 2022 Boston Marathon accompanied by Flanagan as her support trainer. Flanagan, a former Olympian, retired from professional running in 2019. The pair finished with a time of 5:18:41, and embraced after crossing the finish line.

“I feel shockingly good right now,” Haslet told WBZ’s Eric Fisher after the race. “I’ve never felt more support or more love from the city.”

Matt James (3:49:38)

Matt James, the star of season 25 of “The Bachelor,” posted a video to his Instagram Stories at around 3 a.m., saying he had overdone the carbo-loading and felt “like dog s***.” On the course, however, James did just fine, finishing in 3:49:38. James ran the marathon to raise money and awareness for the USO.

Zac Clark (3:43:46)

Zac Clark, who proposed to “The Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams at the end of the show’s 16th season, ran the 2022 Boston Marathon with a time of 3:43:46. Clark ran in support of the Release Recovery Foundation, a nonprofit for individuals affected by addiction and mental illness.

Heather O’Reilly (4:02:01) and Leslie Osborne (4:01:58)

O’Reilly and Osborne, former teammates on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team who are both now retired, ran the marathon together on Monday. O’Reilly is a three-time medalist and FIFA World champion, while Osborne enjoyed stints in the Women’s Professional Soccer League for the Boston Breakers and Chicago Stars. The pair finished within 3 seconds of each other, with Osborne edging O’Reilly, 4:01:58 versus 4:02:01. The pair ran in support of Boston vs. Bullies, an anti-bullying initiative created by The Sports Museum.

Kristine Lilly (3:54:42)

Lilly, former a U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team stalwart, also ran the 2022 race. The most-capped player in team history is part of the eight-person Honorary Women’s Team, running in honor of the eight women who finished the Boston Marathon in 1972 as part of the first official women’s field. Lilly finished the race with an unofficial time of 3:54:42, and managed to find her fellow USWNT alums, O’Reilly and Osborne, on the course.

Sarah Fuller

Also taking part in the Honorary Women’s Team is Sarah Fuller, who made history as the first woman to take part in a Power Five conference college football game when she played kicker for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

“I really want to give credit to the women that were fighting 50 years ago to make this possible,” Fuller told Boston.com before the race.

Bob Socci (5:00:43)

Socci, the New England Patriots radio personality, ran the 2022 Boston Marathon in an unofficial time of 5:00:43, raising money for the Doug Flutie Foundation.

Naturally, I played a @Patriots numbers game when I got my bib.



“2” – Doug Flutie. Fitting, as a @flutiefdn runner.



“52” – Ted Johnson. Friend & @985TheSportsHub colleague.



“70” – Logan Mankins. Among the best & toughest players I’ve have the privilege of describing on radio. pic.twitter.com/Fezb8jLHyy — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) April 18, 2022

Ethan Zohn (5:02:44)

The “Survivor” champion and Lexington native celebrated 10 years cancer-free, running the 2022 Boston Marathon in an unofficial time of 5:02:44 and raising money for AKTIV Against Cancer.

The last time Zohn ran the Boston Marathon was in 2013. He was at Mile 24 when the bombs went off near the finish line.

“It’s like everything in my life has been leading to this point, to this race,” Zohn told Boston.com. “I’m putting a little pressure on myself, but it represents so much in my life. I’m just so excited to get back to Boston and run.”