Boston Marathon Evans Chebet wins the 2022 Boston Marathon men’s race Chebet finished the race in 2:06:51. Evans Chebet of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the 126th Boston Marathon. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Evans Chebet of Kenya emerged from an unusually crowded professional field to win the 2022 Boston Marathon men’s race.

Chebet, 33, finished on Monday with a time of 2:06:51. Despite a strong lead group managing to stay together through the Newton hills, Chebet was still able to make a decisive move in Mile 22.

Fellow Kenyans Lawrence Cherono and 2021 champion Benson Kipruto finished second and third, respectively.

It’s the first major marathon win for Chebet, who finished fourth in London in 2021. In his only previous Boston Marathon (2018), Chebet was one of several runners to drop out due to adverse weather conditions.