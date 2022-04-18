These are the winners of the 2022 Boston Marathon

Newsletter Signup
The Boston Marathon returned to its traditional Patriots Day date on Monday, bringing runners and participants back to Boston in the spring for the first time since 2019.
Competitors came from all over the world for a shot at the title and prize money. The race was the second held in just six months after the Boston Athletic Association hosted the 2021 marathon in October.
Here’s a list of winners and results from the 2022 Boston Marathon:
Men’s wheelchair: Daniel Romanchuk, of the United States, secured his second-ever Boston win. The 23-year-old won in 2019, when he became the youngest winner in the division ever, and finished second in 2021.
Women’s wheelchair: Manuela Schär, of Switzerland, handily protected her champion status to land her fourth Boston Marathon win. Schär finished over five minutes ahead of the pack.
Men’s handcycle: Alfredo De Los Santos, of the United States, finished with an unofficial time of 1:08:40.
Women’s handcycle: Wendy Larsen, of the United States, won the women’s handcycle division with a time of 1:35:10 — 13 minutes ahead of the second-place finisher.
Men’s race: Evans Chebet, 33, of Kenya, emerged victorious from a crowded field, making for his first major marathon win. This was his second race in Boston, although during the 2018 marathon, Chebet dropped out due to inclement weather.
Women’s race: Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, beat out Ababel Yeshaneh, of Ethiopia, in a close-to-finish back-and-forth all down Boylston Street — a scene like no other, at least in recent marathon memory. Jepchirchir bested Yeshaneh by a mere four seconds at the finish line.
Duos: Christopher Nasser and Bentley-Grace Hicks finished in first place for the duo team division with a time of 2:52:43.
Para athletics:
Vision Impairment (T11/T12)
Men
Women
There were only two runners in this group.
Vision Impairment (T13)
Men
There were only three runners in this group.
Women
There were only four runners in this group.
Upper Limb Impairment (T45-T46)
Men
There were only two finishers in this group.
Lower Limb Impairment (T61-64)
Men
Women
