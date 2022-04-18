Boston Marathon These are the winners of the 2022 Boston Marathon Here's a list of the winners. Evans Chebet, of Kenya, crosses the finish line to win the 126th Boston Marathon. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The Boston Marathon returned to its traditional Patriots Day date on Monday, bringing runners and participants back to Boston in the spring for the first time since 2019.

Competitors came from all over the world for a shot at the title and prize money. The race was the second held in just six months after the Boston Athletic Association hosted the 2021 marathon in October.

Here’s a list of winners and results from the 2022 Boston Marathon:

Men’s wheelchair: Daniel Romanchuk, of the United States, secured his second-ever Boston win. The 23-year-old won in 2019, when he became the youngest winner in the division ever, and finished second in 2021.

Daniel Romanchuk: 1:26:58 Aaron Pike: 1:32:49 Johnboy Smith 1:32:55 Kota Hokinoue 1:34:06 Patrick Monahan 1:34:38

Women’s wheelchair: Manuela Schär, of Switzerland, handily protected her champion status to land her fourth Boston Marathon win. Schär finished over five minutes ahead of the pack.

Manuela Schár: 1:41:08 Susannah Scaroni: 1:46:20 Madison de Rozario: 1:52:48 Yen Hoang: 1:55:27 Jenna Fesemyer: 1:55:59

Men’s handcycle: Alfredo De Los Santos, of the United States, finished with an unofficial time of 1:08:40.

Alfredo De Los Santos: 1:08:40 Dustin Baker: 1:15:52 Steve Champman: 1:21:33 Edmund Pires: 1:24:34 John Masson: 1:26:50

Women’s handcycle: Wendy Larsen, of the United States, won the women’s handcycle division with a time of 1:35:10 — 13 minutes ahead of the second-place finisher.

Wendy Larsen: 1:35:10 Devann Murphy: 1:48:23 Dianne Leigh Sumner: 2:03:43 Corey Petersen: 2:12:42 Jessica Hayon: 2:20:32

Men’s race: Evans Chebet, 33, of Kenya, emerged victorious from a crowded field, making for his first major marathon win. This was his second race in Boston, although during the 2018 marathon, Chebet dropped out due to inclement weather.

Evans Chebet: 2:06:51 Lawrence Cherono: 2:07:21 Benson Kipruto: 2:07:27 Gabriel Geay: 2:07:53 Eric Kiptanui: 2:08:47

Women’s race: Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, beat out Ababel Yeshaneh, of Ethiopia, in a close-to-finish back-and-forth all down Boylston Street — a scene like no other, at least in recent marathon memory. Jepchirchir bested Yeshaneh by a mere four seconds at the finish line.

Peres Jepchirchir: 2:21:01 Ababel Yeshaneh: 2:21:05 Mary Ngugi: 2:21:32 Edna Kiplagat: 2:21:40 Monicah Ngige: 2:22:13

Duos: Christopher Nasser and Bentley-Grace Hicks finished in first place for the duo team division with a time of 2:52:43.

Christopher Nasser and Bentley-Grace Hicks: 2:52:43 Emmanuel Gomez and Hannah Gosey: 3:18:02 Jim Price and Megan Price: 3:35:12 Gene Carter and Paul Appleby: 4:10:09 Jamie Parks and Lynn Parks: 4:19:35

Para athletics:

Advertisement:

Vision Impairment (T11/T12)

Men

Chaz Davis: 2:45:45 Eric Strong: 3:09:37 Irwin Ramirez: 3:18:51 Dennis Lavoie: 3:34:49 Francesco Magisano: 3:37:29

Women

Joyce Cron: 4:31:36 Angela Moran: 4:43:43

There were only two runners in this group.

Vision Impairment (T13)

Men

Ary Carlos Santos: 2:46:37 Andrew Thorsen: 2:49:46 Christopher Lancaster: 3:26:57

There were only three runners in this group.

Women

Lisa Thompson: 3:47:25 Jennifer Herring: 4:04:29 Jennifer Byers: 4:28:03 Janet Cain: 4:45:12

There were only four runners in this group.

Upper Limb Impairment (T45-T46)

Men

Michael Roeger: 2:25:42 Batzorig Baasai: 3:19:14

There were only two finishers in this group.

Lower Limb Impairment (T61-64)

Men

Marko Cheseto Lemtukei: 2:37:01 Brian Reynolds: 3:18:21 Adam Popp: 3:19:51 Leandro Pereira Machado: 3:59:17 Jeff Waldmuller: 4:11:13

Women

Liz Willis: 3:56:31 Melissa Stockwell: 3:58:36 Adrianne Haslet: 5:18:41