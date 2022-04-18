Live updates: The very latest on the 2022 Boston Marathon

Newsletter Signup
The runner you plan to cheer for on Monday has put in the work; now it’s your turn to make sure you’re keeping up to date on their progress through the race. The Boston Athletic Association’s racing app lets you do just that with live tracking, which is also available on the BAA website. All you need is their bib number or name.
Whether you plan to head to watch runners racing along the 26.2-mile course on Monday or cheer for the winners from the comfort of your couch, there are several options for watching — or listening to — the marathon.
Before you head down to race, be sure to check out the guidelines for what you can — and definitely should not bring — with you. Officials are also urging spectators and participants alike to practice personal responsibility by taking efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a mask or to taking a test beforehand if you plan on being in a crowded indoor space or at a party.
The marathon begins with the men’s wheelchair race at 9:02 a.m., and if you’ve decided to watch from home, you can find live coverage in a number of places. Local coverage will be available on WBZ-TV, while live national coverage will air on USA Network. If you don’t have cable, switch on the radio for live coverage on WBZ NewsRadio 1030 or head to CBSBoston.com for a livestream.
