The Boston Marathon is switching TV channels The 127th Boston Marathon will take place on Patriots Day, April 17, 2023.

The Boston Athletic Association announced a new broadcast partnership with WCVB Channel 5 and ESPN for the Boston Marathon on Wednesday.

Coverage of the world’s oldest annual marathon will be broadcast locally by WCVB and its sister stations in New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont, and nationally by ESPN. Channel 5 will also handle year-round coverage for all BAA events, including its 5K, 10K, and half marathon, the association said.

Recently, the marathon has aired on WBZ-TV locally; the 2021 race was on the USA Network nationally. However, WCVB covered the marathon locally from 1982-2006, according to the announcement, and ESPN had the race on in the early 1980’s and from 1997-2004.

Acting CEO Jack Fleming said the BAA is “honored to partner with ESPN and WCVB Channel 5, respected market leaders who bring a spirit of innovation and thoughtful storytelling.”

Representatives from both WCVB and ESPN also shared statements as part of the announcement.

“The B.A.A. and the Boston Marathon are esteemed around the world and beloved by our community, and to be launching this exclusive partnership as WCVB marks 50 years in broadcasting and service to the community is especially fitting,” Kyle I. Grimes, president and general manager of WCVB, said.

“The Boston Marathon is one of the world’s most recognizable and best-known sporting events and we’re proud to be able to bring it to ESPN viewers for years to come,” said Burke Magnus, president of programming and original content for ESPN. “We look forward to working with the B.A.A. and WCVB to present the stories and athletic achievements of this classic race.”

The next BAA event is the BAA 10K presented by Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Sunday, June 26.

The 127th Boston Marathon will take place on Patriots Day, April 17, 2023. The race will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

The field size for the 127th Boston Marathon has been established as 30,000 participants, the BAA said. Registration will take place over five days, Sept.12–16, 2022.

