Boston Marathon Registration opens for the 127th Boston Marathon The Boston Athletic Association will accept applications until Friday at 5 p.m. A runner crosses the finish line of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Qualifying runners can register this week to be one of 30,000 participants in the 127th Boston Marathon, taking place April 17.

Registration, which opened Monday at 10 a.m., will take place over five days with the Boston Athletic Association accepting applications until Friday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.

As has been the case in previous years, the BAA will allow any athlete with a currently valid Boston Marathon qualifying time to submit an application through its online platform, Athletes’ Village.

Applications will be verified and ranked based on the athlete’s qualifying times under their respective age group.

Once the BAA has verified all applications and accompanying qualifying times, the association will tell applicants whether they have been accepted to participate.

Advertisement:

The entry fee for qualifiers will be $225 for U.S. residents and $235 for international participants.

Though proof of vaccination is not required at this time, the BAA encourages all participants to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the marathon. Participants will also be expected to follow any mitigation efforts and public health guidance at the time of the marathon.

This may include wearing masks in certain areas, providing negative COVID tests, potentially providing proof of vaccination, etc. These policies and procedures will be set by local, state, and federal public health officials in the lead-up to the April event, the BAA said.

The qualifying window for the 128th Boston Marathon, scheduled April 15, 2024, began on Sept. 1. Registration details for that race will be announced following the 2023 Boston Marathon, the BAA said.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for 🥁🥁🥁 Registration for the 127th #BostonMarathon is now open! Submit an application between now and Friday, September 16 at 5:00PM ET in Athletes' Village! 🦄 #Boston127 pic.twitter.com/KRd3M5SEAE — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) September 12, 2022

Applicants will be notified of acceptance or non-acceptance once the B.A.A. has verified all qualifying times and applications.



The link to submit a registration application is on the 'Home' page within your Athletes' Village account. — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) September 12, 2022