Boston Marathon BAA announces initial field of over 23,000 for 2023 Boston Marathon The field will eventually reach 30,000 ahead of April 17, 2023. The 126th edition of the Boston Marathon was run on April 18 of this year. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The field for the 2023 Boston Marathon is beginning to take shape.

The Boston Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that all qualified runners who submitted applications during the five-day registration window in September — a group totaling 23,267 — had been admitted to the field for the 127th edition of the event, provided that their times are verified.

The group contains 13,315 men, 9,930 women, and 22 non-binary athletes.

In all, organizers are aiming for a total of 30,000 athletes when the marathon gets underway on April 17.

The rest of the field will be made up of charity runners, professional runners, and other invitational entries.

The BAA also noted that qualifying times are currently being verified, and that applicants will be notified “in the coming weeks.”