Boston Marathon How to keep track of your favorite runners during the 2023 Boston Marathon Fans can track their favorite runners and wheelchair athletes in real time.

The 2023 Boston Marathon is quickly approaching for its second year back to in-person viewing.

As thousands of runners and wheelchair athletes stream down the 26.2-mile course on Monday, April 17, supporters can live track where their favorite athletes are on the journey to Boston. Here’s how:

1. Head down and watch IRL

To watch the race from the start line in Hopkinton during take-off at 6:00 a.m. for the Military March, Boston Athletic Association recommends getting there extra early to get a good spot. Roads will close at 6:30 a.m., and there will be limited dedicated parking available at Hopkinton State Park.

To watch in one of the seven other towns along the track, including Natick, Newton, and Boston, refer to the BAA’s spectator guide, which includes best transportation tips for getting to each spot.

2. Download the BAA racing app

The BAA Racing App is available on both iPhone and Android devices for free and features all things Boston Marathon, including live tracking of all participants.

In addition, it has interactive course maps, social media integration, and selfies, as well as the race’s leaderboards and the unofficial results for all athletes once they cross the finish line.

3. Track athletes on the BAA website

On race day, you can also follow along on the BAA’s website.

The website will offer features similar to the app, including the ability to search for athletes in the race and view leaderboards in real time. The website will also have the unofficial results.

4. Watch on live TV or follow on social mediaIf you’re trying to keep tabs on someone at the front of the pack, the 127th Boston Marathon will be broadcast live on television, locally on WBZ-TV and nationally on NBC Sports Network. Live tweets on the leaders will be tweeted from @BostonMarathon and @BostonMar_Pro.