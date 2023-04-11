Boston Marathon What you need to know about the 2023 Boston Marathon How to watch the Boston Marathon, and what to expect. The Boston Marathon is back, and this time it's on ESPN. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

After a successful return to the spring season last year, the 127th Boston Marathon is expected to feature one of the strongest fields in its history in 2023, including world-record-holder Eliud Kipchoge.

The race takes place on Monday, April 17th and there will be festivities leading up to the event.

Registration opened on Sept. 16th, and around 30,000 runners are signed up to complete the course from Hopkinton to Back Bay.

One of Boston’s most beloved sporting events, the marathon will be televised locally and nationally.

Here’s more info on how to watch, what to expect, and how to keep track of the schedule.

The course

The Boston Marathon course starts in Hopkinton and runs through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Brookline before finishing in Boston’s Copley Square.

For further information, please view this map.

Race day schedule

Men’s wheelchair: 9:02 a.m.

Women’s wheelchair: 9:05 a.m.

Handcycles & duos: 9:30 a.m.

Professional men: 9:37 a.m.

Professional women: 9:47 a.m.

Para athletics division: 9:50 a.m.

Wave 1: 10:00 a.m.

Wave 2: 10:25 a.m.

Wave 3: 10:50 a.m.

Wave 4: 11:15 a.m.

All start times are subject to change.

What to do

Fan Fest: Free and open to the public, this three-day event in Copley Square features live music and interviews with past Boston Marathon champions. Each night ends with the Boston Marathon Light Up the Night Projection Show. The fan fest is a short walk away from the finish line.

The Expo: Those who are running the marathon can grab their bib number, race packet, and a t-shirt here. There’s also an Adidas Boston Marathon store. Photo ops, sponsor exhibits, and panels are among the highlights of this three-day event at the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center on Boylston Street.

Mile 27: This Monday night post-race party takes place at Fenway Park, and if the weather allows there will be access to the warning track. There will be live entertainment and concessions available for purchase. Champions will also be honored there.

How to watch

The 127th Boston Marathon will be televised on ESPN from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on race day. You can also catch highlights on SportsCenter.

WCVB is carrying the race locally, with coverage beginning at 4 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. WCVB’s sister stations in New Hampshire (WMUR), Maine (WMTW), and Vermont (WPTZ) will simulcast coverage.

The race can also be streamed on Very Local Boston.