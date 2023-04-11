Boston Marathon These celebrities are running the 2023 Boston Marathon Participants in Monday's big race include two former Red Sox players and a Bruins legend. Zdeno Chara will run the 2023 Boston Marathon. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

It will be hard to spot a face in the crowd of 30,000 participants at the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday. But if you search hard enough, you may spy a couple of famous faces along the 26.2-mile race course.

Each year, a handful of celebrities head to Boston to try their luck at the Boston Marathon. Recent participants include former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, “The Bachelor” star Matt James, and “Supernatural” actor Jared Padalecki, who tackled the race in 2019 along with his wife, Genevieve.

At the 2023 Boston Marathon, the famous participants will include two former Red Sox World Series champions, a Bruins Stanley Cup winner, and a number of runners who have become Boston Marathon figureheads.

Advertisement:

Here are the celebrities running the 2023 Boston Marathon.

Zdeno Chara

The legendary Bruins defender, who spent 14 seasons with the team and won a Stanley Cup in 2011, will be running to support the Thomas E. Smith Foundation and the Hoyt Foundation. Father and son duo Dick and Rick Hoyt were Boston Marathon fixtures for years, with Rick pushing Dick (who passed away in 2021) in a wheelchair. The Smith Foundation supports those living with paralysis, while the Hoyt Foundation aims to “build the individual character, self-confidence and self-esteem of America’s disabled young people.”

“Dick and Rick Hoyt made an incredible impact on millions of people worldwide and personally helped to motivate us to our 2011 Stanley Cup Championship,” Chara wrote on Instagram. “The Hoyt Foundation has an amazing legacy with the B.A.A. and this iconic marathon.”

Ryan Dempster

It’s been 10 years since Ryan Dempster won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2013, and now the pitcher will return to the city as a runner on Marathon Monday. Dempster was the starting pitcher for the Sox on Patriots Day when the bombs at the finish line went off.

“I only played one season in Boston, but it feels like 10 with everything that happened that season,” Dempster told The Boston Globe. “I’ll never forget that day.”

Advertisement:

Dempster will be running for the Lingzi Foundation, created by the family of Lingzi Lu, one of the victims of the bombing.

Sara Hall

One of the elite American runners who has made a name for herself at past Boston Marathons is Sara Hall, who will represent Team Asics at this year’s race.

Brock Holt

Former Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt, who won two World Series (in 2013 and 2018) during his seven seasons with the team, will be running with his wife, Lakyn, in support of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“Never thought I would voluntarily choose to run 26.2 miles but could not be more excited to do so,” Holt wrote on Instagram. “Lakyn and I are running as part of team Dana-Farber. As we train and look to break the course record, our main goal is to continue to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer.”

Des Linden

Along with Hall, Des Linden is one of the most notable American women elite runners set to compete in the Boston Marathon on Monday. Linden previously won the rain-soaked 2018 Boston Marathon with a time of 2:39:55, becoming the first American to win the category in 33 years.

Monica Puig

Tennis player Monica Puig, who made history in 2016 as the first tennis player to win an Olympic gold medal while representing Puerto Rico in the sport, is attempting to run all six major world Marathons. As soon as she finishes the Boston Marathon, Puig will head to the U.K. to compete in the London Marathon on April 23.

Matt Reed

The Boston Marathon has switched stations locally for the first time in awhile, with coverage airing on WCVB Channel 5 instead of WBZ Channel 4. With that switch in mind, WCVB reporter Matt Reed will be running the race in support of Boston Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement:

“Discovering hope after Boston’s darkest moment inspired my first Marathon run,” Reed said. “Now, 10 years later, I’m running for Boston Children’s Hospital. As a father, there’s comfort knowing if my son ever needed medical treatment, some of the best care is here in Boston. So I’m running to support the life-saving work Children’s Hospital does every day.”

One month until the Boston Marathon, so the perfect time for our @BostonChildrens PSA to drop.



Link to donate: https://t.co/vKKegVpxt8 pic.twitter.com/WdPDx6ChQ5 — Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) March 17, 2023