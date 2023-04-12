Boston Marathon 2023 Boston Marathon live tracking: How to track your favorite runner Fans can keep tabs on their favorite athletes in real time. A wave of runners start the 2022 Boston Marathon. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe, File

Nearly 30,000 runners — and many more fans — will flood the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon course on Monday, April 17.

Looking for real-time updates on your favorite marathon athlete? Here’s how fans can live track participants as they race toward the finish line:

Download the Boston Athletic Association’s racing app

The BAA Racing App is available for free on both iPhone and Android devices, and lets you stay up to date on all things Boston Marathon — including live tracking.

The app also includes leaderboards, race information, course maps, links to live reporting, a selfie station, and links to social media feeds.

Follow along on the BAA website

On race day, you can also follow along on the BAA website. The appearance of the site will change the day of the race, and you can track runners by entering a bib number or name.

Watch on live TV or follow on social media

Tracking people at the front of the pack is even easier — as the marathon will be broadcast live on television, locally on WCVB and nationally on ESPN. Updates on leaders will also be tweeted from @BostonMarathon and @BostonMar_Pro.