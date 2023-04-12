Boston Marathon Boston Marathon start times: What time does the 2023 race begin? Plus, the approximate finish times for the winners. Elite runners Des Linden, left, and Molly Seidel stretch out before the start of the 2022 Boston Marathon. Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe, File

What time does the 2023 Boston Marathon start?

Well, it actually starts multiple times over the course of more than two hours to help spread out the nearly 30,000-person field.

Here is a look at the start times, and some of the projected finish times, for the 127th running of the race on Monday, April 17, 2023.

2023 Boston Marathon start times:

6 a.m., Military March

9:02 a.m., Men’s Wheelchair

9:05 a.m., Women’s Wheelchair

9:30 a.m., Handcycles & Duos

9:37 a.m., Professional Men

9:47 a.m., Professional Women

9:50 a.m., Para Athletics Division

10 a.m., Wave 1

10:25 a.m., Wave 2

10:50 a.m., Wave 3

11:15 a.m., Wave 4

2023 Boston Marathon projected finish times:

10:20-10:30 a.m., Men’s Wheelchair

10:33-10:43 a.m., Women’s Wheelchair

11:37-11:47 a.m., Professional Men

12:04-12:14 p.m., Professional Women

5:30-6 p.m., Official timing stops six hours after the last runner crosses the start line