Boston Marathon start times: What time does the 2023 race begin?

What time does the 2023 Boston Marathon start?
Well, it actually starts multiple times over the course of more than two hours to help spread out the nearly 30,000-person field.
Here is a look at the start times, and some of the projected finish times, for the 127th running of the race on Monday, April 17, 2023.
10:20-10:30 a.m., Men’s Wheelchair
10:33-10:43 a.m., Women’s Wheelchair
11:37-11:47 a.m., Professional Men
12:04-12:14 p.m., Professional Women
5:30-6 p.m., Official timing stops six hours after the last runner crosses the start line
