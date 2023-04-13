Heading to watch the 2023 Boston Marathon? Leave these banned items at home.

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates
If you want to snag a choice viewing spot for the 2023 Boston Marathon, you’ll want to get through security checkpoints as quickly as possible, which means being prepared.
The Boston Athletic Association has offered a list of items banned from the route and any official BAA venues. Spectators should expect plenty of uniformed and plainclothes police officers along the entire 26.2-mile course and at security checkpoints.
“Spectators along the course are discouraged from possessing any of the items listed below,” the BAA says on its website. “Possession of any of these items may result in delays when passing through security checkpoints and enhanced screening.”
Public safety officials have also called the entire race course a “no drone zone,” so spectators will have to skip the aerial snapshots of those running and watching below.
