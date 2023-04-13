2023 Boston Marathon prize money: How much do the winners get?

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates
For elite athletes, there’s more at stake than just the glory of placing in the Boston Marathon. A grand total of $879,500 will be awarded to the top finishers in the open, wheelchair, masters, and para divisions.
In the open division, the fastest overall man and woman each win $150,000. Second place for each category gets $75,000, and third takes home $40,000. The rest of the top 10 prizes are broken down as follows:
In the wheelchair division, the quickest man and woman each win $25,000. Second- and third-place finishers get $15,000 and $7,500, respectively. The remaining top 10 racers earn the following prizes:
An additional $50,000 bonus is available for open and wheelchair racers who break a record.
The open Boston Marathon record for men is 2:03:02 and for women, 2:19:59. For the wheelchair division, the Boston Marathon record for men is 1:18:04 and for women, 1:28:17.
In the masters division (runners 40 and older), the first-place man and woman each get $5,000. Each category receives $2,500 for second place, and $1,500 for third.
A total of $27,500 will be awarded across the para division, according to the BAA.
