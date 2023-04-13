Boston Marathon 2023 Boston Marathon prize money: How much do the winners get? More than $879,000 will go to top finishers. Evans Chebet of Kenya, right, and Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya pose with the trophy after winning the 126th Boston Marathon in 2022. Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe, File

For elite athletes, there’s more at stake than just the glory of placing in the Boston Marathon. A grand total of $879,500 will be awarded to the top finishers in the open, wheelchair, masters, and para divisions.

In the open division, the fastest overall man and woman each win $150,000. Second place for each category gets $75,000, and third takes home $40,000. The rest of the top 10 prizes are broken down as follows:

Fourth: $25,000

Fifth: $18,000

Sixth: $13,500

Seventh: $10,500

Eighth: $8,500

Ninth: $7,000

10th: $5,500

In the wheelchair division, the quickest man and woman each win $25,000. Second- and third-place finishers get $15,000 and $7,500, respectively. The remaining top 10 racers earn the following prizes:

Fourth: $4,500

Fifth: $2,500

Sixth: $2,000

Seventh: $1,500

Eighth: $1,250

Ninth: $1,000

10th: $750

An additional $50,000 bonus is available for open and wheelchair racers who break a record.

The open Boston Marathon record for men is 2:03:02 and for women, 2:19:59. For the wheelchair division, the Boston Marathon record for men is 1:18:04 and for women, 1:28:17.

In the masters division (runners 40 and older), the first-place man and woman each get $5,000. Each category receives $2,500 for second place, and $1,500 for third.

A total of $27,500 will be awarded across the para division, according to the BAA.