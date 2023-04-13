Here’s how the start and finish lines look for the 2023 Boston Marathon

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates
On Thursday, both the starting and finish lines for Monday’s 127th annual Boston Marathon were completed.
Anyone around Copley Square has surely seen the race’s infrastructure being assembled over the past week. Bleachers, scaffolding, and tents now fill the space outside the Boston Public Library as the excitement over the race grows.
On Thursday morning, one of the most integral parts of the race, the finish line, was completed. On Wednesday afternoon, the start line was installed in Hopkinton.
While commuters this morning may not have love the work being done on Boylston, it’s hard to ignore the significance and excitement surrounding the marker.
This year’s Boston Marathon will be the 127th ever held, and it also marks the 10th anniversary of the 2013 bombings. Thirty thousand participants are expected in this year’s race, the highest since 2019.
The lines at both locations look quite similar. They each sport the unicorn logo surrounded by the words “Boston Athletic Association,” and both feature the John Hancock logo for the company’s final year as the principal sponsor of the marathon.
One of the differences between the two lines besides the different words “start” and “finish” is that the Hopkinton marker has a lighter blue with it’s yellow paint, similar to the Red Sox City Connect jerseys, while the finish has a darker shade.
The other notable difference of course is the location of the two lines. The finish line is surrounded by buildings and bleachers while the start line on Main Street in Hopkinton is accompanied by a cemetery and the town Common.
