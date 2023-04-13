The Boston Marathon has 42 official charity teams. Here’s how you can donate to them.

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates
Most marathoners run for a reason. And for a number of runners at the 2023 Boston Marathon, that reason will be one of the Boston Athletic Association’s 42 official charities.
Established in 1989, the BAA’s Boston Marathon Official Charity Program provides entries to nonprofit organizations. The organizations then recruit runners, who must fundraise a minimum of $5,000 each.
All participating charities focus on health, fitness, and the local community, with causes ranging from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital’s research initiatives to the Semper Fi Fund, which provides assistance to Armed Forces injured in combat after 9/11.
Many charities are returning from the 2022 Boston Marathon — such as Back on My Feet and Boston Children’s Hospital. While no new charities were added in 2023, recently added charities include the Boston Bulldogs Running Club, Boston Scores, The Hoyt Foundation, and the Play Ball Foundation.
Donations can be made to any of the 42 teams through individual organization pages online. Here’s the list and links for the marathon charity teams:
American Red Cross of Massachusetts
Boston Athletic Association Charity Team
The Boston Bulldogs Running Club
Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation
Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester
Girls on the Run Greater Boston
Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired
Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
National Multiple Sclerosis Society
New England Patriots Foundation
Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital
