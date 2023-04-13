Boston Marathon The Boston Marathon has 42 official charity teams. Here’s how you can donate to them. From 261 Fearless to Tufts Medical Center. A charity runner for Boston Children's Hospital relaxes inside the masonic lodge in downtown Hopkinton on April 17, 2017. Bill Greene / The Boston Globe, File

Most marathoners run for a reason. And for a number of runners at the 2023 Boston Marathon, that reason will be one of the Boston Athletic Association’s 42 official charities.

Established in 1989, the BAA’s Boston Marathon Official Charity Program provides entries to nonprofit organizations. The organizations then recruit runners, who must fundraise a minimum of $5,000 each.

All participating charities focus on health, fitness, and the local community, with causes ranging from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital’s research initiatives to the Semper Fi Fund, which provides assistance to Armed Forces injured in combat after 9/11.

Advertisement:

Many charities are returning from the 2022 Boston Marathon — such as Back on My Feet and Boston Children’s Hospital. While no new charities were added in 2023, recently added charities include the Boston Bulldogs Running Club, Boston Scores, The Hoyt Foundation, and the Play Ball Foundation.

Donations can be made to any of the 42 teams through individual organization pages online. Here’s the list and links for the marathon charity teams:

261 Fearless

American Liver Foundation

American Red Cross of Massachusetts

Back on My Feet

Boston Athletic Association Charity Team

Boston Bruins Foundation

The Boston Bulldogs Running Club

Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation

Boston Children’s Hospital

Boston Scores

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester

Brigham & Women’s Hospital

Camp Shriver at UMass Boston

Community Rowing, Inc.

Cycle Kids, Inc.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Doug Flutie Foundation

Dream Big!

Esplanade Association

Girls on the Run Greater Boston

Good Sports, Inc.

Hale Reservation

Herren Project

The Hoyt Foundation

Impact Melanoma

Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

MEB Foundation

Metrowest YMCA

Michael Lisnow Respite Center

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

New England Patriots Foundation

Play Ball Foundation

Advertisement:

Red Sox Foundation

Semper Fi Fund

Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital

Squashbusters

TB12 Foundation

Tedy’s Team

Trinity Boston Connects

Thompson Island Outward Bound

Tufts Medical Center