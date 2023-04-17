Live blog: The very latest on the 2023 Boston Marathon

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates
For just the third time in his illustrious career, Eliud Kipchoge did not win a marathon that he was competing in.
Kipchoge, the 38-year-old world record holder, finished sixth in the 2023 Boston Marathon. It was the Kenyan’s worst performance since he placed ninth at the 2020 London Marathon. He crossed the finish line with a time of 2:09:23, which — though still incredibly fast by virtually any measurement — was the slowest of his career.
Emma Bates knew what she was bringing to Hopkinton on Monday morning.
“I really want to go out aggressively,” Bates, 30, of Boulder, Colorado, said Friday at a press conference for elite athletes running the 2023 Boston Marathon. “I know that I can.”
Even without skates, former Boston Bruins defender Zdeno Chara was head and shoulders above the competition at the 2023 Boston Marathon.
Sporting bib number 3333 (no doubt a nod to his No. 33 jersey), the legendary Bruins defender, who spent 14 seasons with the team and won a Stanley Cup in 2011, finished the 2023 Boston Marathon with a time of 3:38:23.
Evans Chebet of Kenya emerged from a talented field that included world record holder Eliud Kichoge to win his second consecutive Boston Marathon with a time of 2:05:54.
Chebet, 34, out-dueled both Gabriel Geay and Benson Kipruto (who finished second and third, respectively) to become the first repeat winner of the men’s race in Boston since Robert Cheruiyot won three in a row from 2006-2008.
Susannah Scaroni turned the Boston Marathon women’s wheelchair race into a one-woman show Monday, breaking away from the pack early on and holding onto her lead despite wet conditions and a pit stop to repair a wheel.
The 31-year-old Washington State native finished in an unofficial time of 1:41:45.
Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair division of the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing with a record time of 1:17:06.
It was a dominant performance, as Hug led for much of the race. In doing so, he topped his own previous record of 1:18:04 set in 2017. Hug proved too much for 2022 champion Daniel Romanchuk (who ended up finishing second), defeating him by over 10 minutes.
