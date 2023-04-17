Boston Marathon

Live blog: The very latest on the 2023 Boston Marathon

Follow up-to-date reports on the race — from Hopkinton to Boston — on Marathon Monday.

By Dialynn Dwyer

Eliud Kipchoge finished 6th: What to know

For just the third time in his illustrious career, Eliud Kipchoge did not win a marathon that he was competing in.

Kipchoge, the 38-year-old world record holder, finished sixth in the 2023 Boston Marathon. It was the Kenyan’s worst performance since he placed ninth at the 2020 London Marathon. He crossed the finish line with a time of 2:09:23, which — though still incredibly fast by virtually any measurement — was the slowest of his career.

Read more on Kipchoge’s race.

What to know about Emma Bates, the top American woman to finish the marathon

Emma Bates crossing the finish line.
Emma Bates crossing the finish line. – Ian MacLellan / The New York Times

Emma Bates knew what she was bringing to Hopkinton on Monday morning.

“I really want to go out aggressively,” Bates, 30, of Boulder, Colorado, said Friday at a press conference for elite athletes running the 2023 Boston Marathon. “I know that I can.”

Advertisement:

Read more about Bates and her race.

Watch Bruins legend Zdeno Chara cross the finish line

Even without skates, former Boston Bruins defender Zdeno Chara was head and shoulders above the competition at the 2023 Boston Marathon.

Sporting bib number 3333 (no doubt a nod to his No. 33 jersey), the legendary Bruins defender, who spent 14 seasons with the team and won a Stanley Cup in 2011, finished the 2023 Boston Marathon with a time of 3:38:23.

Read more on Chara’s run.

Watch elite runners race the Green Line — and win

Hellen Obiri’s 7-year-old daughter Tania was there to greet her at the finish

Runners contend with downpours in final stretch of race

Watch: Evans Chebet says ‘maybe [he’ll] come back again’ after winning second consecutive Boston Marathon

Evans Chebet of Kenya emerged from a talented field that included world record holder Eliud Kichoge to win his second consecutive Boston Marathon with a time of 2:05:54.

Chebet, 34, out-dueled both Gabriel Geay and Benson Kipruto (who finished second and third, respectively) to become the first repeat winner of the men’s race in Boston since Robert Cheruiyot won three in a row from 2006-2008.

Read more on his win.

Watch: Susannah Scaroni talks winning her first Boston, says axle came loose

Susannah Scaroni turned the Boston Marathon women’s wheelchair race into a one-woman show Monday, breaking away from the pack early on and holding onto her lead despite wet conditions and a pit stop to repair a wheel.

The 31-year-old Washington State native finished in an unofficial time of 1:41:45.

Read more on her win

American Emma Bates sticks with leaders till late, finishes 5th

Hellen Obiri wins women’s race in dramatic push to finish

Ababel Yeshaneh trips, falls but sticks with women’s lead pack, which includes American Emma Bates

Eliud Kipchoge finishes 6th; Scott Fauble first American 

Evans Chebet wins men’s race

American Emma Bates leads pack of about 10 women at 30K

Eliud Kipchoge falls back from lead pack at Mile 20

Watch: Marcel Hug on winning his 6th Boston Marathon, setting course record

Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair division of the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing with a record time of 1:17:06.

Advertisement:

It was a dominant performance, as Hug led for much of the race. In doing so, he topped his own previous record of 1:18:04 set in 2017. Hug proved too much for 2022 champion Daniel Romanchuk (who ended up finishing second), defeating him by over 10 minutes.

Read more on his win.

Halfway through, Angela Tanui leads pack of at least 10 in women’s race

Rain overspreads marathon course

Susannah Scaroni, despite early equipment trouble, wins women’s wheelchair race

Halfway through, Eliud Kipchoge leads men’s race in pack of about 12

Marcel Hug wins men’s wheelchair race, sets course record

First wave of runners depart Hopkinton

Susannah Scaroni forced to stop for wheel repair but maintains lead

Professional women’s race begins

Professional men’s race starts

Women’s wheelchair race begins 

Women's wheelchair start
Women’s wheelchair athlete Manuela Schär (W101), of Switzerland, breaks from the starting line in Hopkinton. – Mary Schwalm / AP

Men’s wheelchair race underway

Boston Dynamic’s robotic dog crosses starting line, meets other K-9s

Professional runners cheered by hotel staff as they head to starting line

F-15 flyover canceled due to weather

Members of Mass. National Guard, who walk course each year, depart Hopkinton

Starting Line Hopkinton
Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out members of the Massachusetts National Guard, who walk the course each year, announcing the start of the 127th marathon. – Jennifer McDermott / AP

Runners arrive on Boston Common to board buses to starting line

Runners at Park Street
– Dialynn Dwyer / Boston.com
– Dialynn Dwyer / Boston.com
Buses for runners
– Dialynn Dwyer / Boston.com

More on the 2023 Boston Marathon: