Boston Marathon Live blog: The very latest on the 2023 Boston Marathon Follow up-to-date reports on the race — from Hopkinton to Boston — on Marathon Monday.

For just the third time in his illustrious career, Eliud Kipchoge did not win a marathon that he was competing in.

Kipchoge, the 38-year-old world record holder, finished sixth in the 2023 Boston Marathon. It was the Kenyan’s worst performance since he placed ninth at the 2020 London Marathon. He crossed the finish line with a time of 2:09:23, which — though still incredibly fast by virtually any measurement — was the slowest of his career.

Read more on Kipchoge’s race.

Emma Bates crossing the finish line. – Ian MacLellan / The New York Times

Emma Bates knew what she was bringing to Hopkinton on Monday morning.

“I really want to go out aggressively,” Bates, 30, of Boulder, Colorado, said Friday at a press conference for elite athletes running the 2023 Boston Marathon. “I know that I can.”

Advertisement:

Read more about Bates and her race.

THERE HE IS!! Bruins legend Zdeno Chara has crossed the #BostonMarathon finish line — to the sound of cheers and the #NHLBruins goal song! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hIzQhMV4XH — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 17, 2023

Even without skates, former Boston Bruins defender Zdeno Chara was head and shoulders above the competition at the 2023 Boston Marathon.

Sporting bib number 3333 (no doubt a nod to his No. 33 jersey), the legendary Bruins defender, who spent 14 seasons with the team and won a Stanley Cup in 2011, finished the 2023 Boston Marathon with a time of 3:38:23.

Read more on Chara’s run.

@MBTA when runners are faster than the train 😬 pic.twitter.com/IfXkQIH4nD — Bartas Samaitis (@samaitisb) April 17, 2023

Hellen Obiri’s 7-year-old daughter Tania was there to greet her at the finish

Debut @bostonmarathon win for Helen Obiri as daughter Tania greets her mom. pic.twitter.com/0obkLOwGu2 — Boston Marathon Pro (@BostonMar_Pro) April 17, 2023

Beautiful moment at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, as Women's Professional winner Hellen Obiri is greeted by her daughter and family. pic.twitter.com/N6x0sqcciC — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 17, 2023

In post-race interview, @HellenObiri's 7-year-old daughter says her mom did "good." — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Runners contend with downpours in final stretch of race

Nothing but love to the thousands of runners who qualified to race in the #BostonMarathon and are enduring these downpours for the final mile. 🏃🥇 #RunToBoston pic.twitter.com/E086trwsiB — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 17, 2023

Soaking area of rain passing through Boston right now. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/35wDiDVSxy — Kelly Ann Cicalese (@kellyannwx) April 17, 2023

Watch: Evans Chebet says ‘maybe [he’ll] come back again’ after winning second consecutive Boston Marathon

Evans Chebet of Kenya emerged from a talented field that included world record holder Eliud Kichoge to win his second consecutive Boston Marathon with a time of 2:05:54.

Chebet, 34, out-dueled both Gabriel Geay and Benson Kipruto (who finished second and third, respectively) to become the first repeat winner of the men’s race in Boston since Robert Cheruiyot won three in a row from 2006-2008.

Read more on his win.

Watch: Susannah Scaroni talks winning her first Boston, says axle came loose

Susannah Scaroni turned the Boston Marathon women’s wheelchair race into a one-woman show Monday, breaking away from the pack early on and holding onto her lead despite wet conditions and a pit stop to repair a wheel.

The 31-year-old Washington State native finished in an unofficial time of 1:41:45.

Read more on her win.

American Emma Bates sticks with leaders till late, finishes 5th

Second is Beriso, 2:21:50; third Salpeter, 2:21:57. Bates 5th in 2:22:10. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Obiri's 2:21:38 is the fourth-fastest winning time in history. Bates' 2:22:10 the second-fastest ever for an American woman here, behind only Shalane Flanagan. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Second American woman was @mamaZoeCherotch in 2:24:37, a massive PB. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Winning the women's race is an exuberant @HellenObiri in 2:21:38. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Coming down Boylston, it's @HellenObiri, in just her second marathon ever. The only woman in history to win worlds titles in indoor and outdoor track and cross country looks like she's about to add #BostonMarathon champion to her resume. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Ababel Yeshaneh trips, falls but sticks with women’s lead pack, which includes American Emma Bates

Yeshaneh tripped and fell, but picked herself back up and rejoined the pack. Joyciline Jepkosgei dropping back. Pack down to 5: Salpeter, Yeshaneh,@HellenObiri, Beriso and @emmajbates. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Ababel Yeshaneh, who was among the Women's Professional #BostonMarathon leaders, trips and falls in Brookline, but quickly overcomes. #Boston127 pic.twitter.com/1VTNou3DOb — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 17, 2023

Eliud Kipchoge finishes 6th; Scott Fauble first American

.@scottfaubs is the first American again, 7th place, 2:09:44. @EliudKipchoge finished 6th in 2:09:23. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Winning the men's race of the 127th Boston Marathon is Evans Chebet, in 2:05:54. He is first man to defend his title here since Robert Cheruiyot did it in 2008. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Second is Geay in 2:06:04; Kipruto third 2:06:06. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Chebet's winning time of 2:05:54 is the third-fastest winning time in race history. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

American Emma Bates leads pack of about 10 women at 30K

At 30K, @Emmajbates leads a pack of at least 10. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

If there has ever been a pack of women this size this late in the race, no one can remember it. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Eliud Kipchoge falls back from lead pack at Mile 20

As the men's pack breaks apart at a water stop, Gabriel Geay of Tanzania surges ahead. He's a 2:03:00 guy who was 4th here last year, and .@EliudKipchoge has fallen to the back of that pack. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Remember, a hilly race is something new for @EliudKipchoge, and he did not practice on the course. He's fallen well off now as the men hit 20 miles. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

At 20 miles, @EliudKipchoge is 16 seconds back and running alone. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Defending champ Evans Chebet is throwing it down for the men, heading down the hill at Boston College after Heartbreak. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Men are at Mile 22, Chebet leading Kipruto and then Geay in single file. On pace for a 2:05:46 finish. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Eliud Kipchoge, who was the favorite entering the 127th running of the #BostonMarathon, is struggling today.



At Mile 22, Chebet leading Kipruto and then Geay in single file. On pace for a 2:05:46 finish. pic.twitter.com/wOMpkeNVpb — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 17, 2023

Geay has caught up to Chebet, with Kipruto falling a little back. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Watch: Marcel Hug on winning his 6th Boston Marathon, setting course record

Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair division of the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing with a record time of 1:17:06.

Advertisement:

It was a dominant performance, as Hug led for much of the race. In doing so, he topped his own previous record of 1:18:04 set in 2017. Hug proved too much for 2022 champion Daniel Romanchuk (who ended up finishing second), defeating him by over 10 minutes.

Read more on his win.

Halfway through, Angela Tanui leads pack of at least 10 in women’s race

1:11:29 at the half for a pack of at least 10 women, led by Angela Tanui. .@emmajbates is still there. The next-closest American is @mamaZoeCherotch, who came through in 1:11:54. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Rain overspreads marathon course

Rain has spread across many parts of the #BostonMarathon course. Temperatures are in the 50s and winds are light, coming from the east. #Boston127 pic.twitter.com/E2anGSf8ZF — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 17, 2023

Spectators are raising umbrellas, as some rain starts to fall. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Halfway through, Eliud Kipchoge leads men’s race in pack of about 12

.@EliudKipchoge leads through halfway in 1:02:19. Americans Conner Mantz and CJ Albertson are in the pack, which is still about a dozen strong. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Absolute MAGIC watching @EliudKipchoge and the pack of Elite Men approach the half-way mark! #wcvb pic.twitter.com/4HG6pJ5B99 — Emily Maher (@EmilyMaherTV) April 17, 2023

Led by Beriso, about 9 women have started to pull away. Among them are @HellenObiri and Ababel Yeshaneh, last year's runner-up. They go through 15K in 50:47, 2:22:49 pace. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

.@MarcelEricHug smashes his #BostonMarathon course record, winning in an unofficial 1:17:06, good for his sixth win here and a $50,000 bonus. The bells of Old South Church are ringing for today's first champion! — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

First wave of runners depart Hopkinton

Susannah Scaroni forced to stop for wheel repair but maintains lead

Crazy moment in the #BostonMarathon Women's Wheelchair division earlier, as Kenyan Scaroni is forced to stop to repair a wheel. #Boston127 pic.twitter.com/ndZrVVs9Ig — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 17, 2023

Amazingly, @KenyanScaroni was still 30 seconds ahead of the field at 15K despite stopping to repair a wheel. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

The wheelchair women are through the half, with @KenyanScaroni 1:07 ahead. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

She was forced to stop earlier to make repairs to her wheelchair. @BostonMarathon #Boston127 https://t.co/jZto25Pr3u — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 17, 2023

Professional women’s race begins

The #BostonMarathon open women's field is off! Among the women to watch are Amane Beriso, the third-fastest woman in history; Ababel Yeshaneh, who last year repeatedly traded the lead in the late going before setting for 2nd here, and @HellenObiri, in her first Boston. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

On the way! 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ The #BostonMarathon professional women's field has left the starting line in Hopkinton! #Boston127 pic.twitter.com/vzR2NMeLsT — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 17, 2023

Professional men’s race starts

The men's open race is under way, with @EliudKipchoge taking his first steps on the historic #BostonMarathon course! — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Women’s wheelchair race begins

And now the wheelchair women are off! That #BostonMarathon field is led by 4-time #BostonMarathon winner @manuelaschaer. She faces tough challengers in rising USA star @KenyanScaroni and reigning Paralympic champion Madison de Rozario. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

Women’s wheelchair athlete Manuela Schär (W101), of Switzerland, breaks from the starting line in Hopkinton. – Mary Schwalm / AP

Men’s wheelchair race underway

The 127th #Boston Marathon is under way, as the wheelchair men head down the steep hill out of Hopkinton. Among them is 5-time Boston champion @MarcelEricHug & defending champion Daniel Romanchuk. — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

THEY'RE OFF! The wheelchair division of the #BostonMarathon have taken off from the start line in Hopkinton! #Boston127 pic.twitter.com/xoei3OlKLK — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 17, 2023

Boston Dynamic’s robotic dog crosses starting line, meets other K-9s

First across the start line today in Hopkinton? The FBI’s robotic dog. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/vUzTtqLbk7 — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) April 17, 2023

Of all the feet crossing the #BostonMarathon starting line today in #Hopkinton, the @FBI’s robotic dog may be the most unique. https://t.co/9PDXQEuvad pic.twitter.com/y4Zpz7cXQM — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 17, 2023

Professional runners cheered by hotel staff as they head to starting line

F-15 flyover canceled due to weather

Members of Mass. National Guard, who walk course each year, depart Hopkinton

Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out members of the Massachusetts National Guard, who walk the course each year, announcing the start of the 127th marathon. – Jennifer McDermott / AP

Runners arrive on Boston Common to board buses to starting line

#WATCH: Hundreds of runners are on scene waiting to file into shuttle busses to Hopkinton.



Boston Common is buzzing. @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/1QVaTcPDwY — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_6) April 17, 2023

– Dialynn Dwyer / Boston.com

– Dialynn Dwyer / Boston.com

– Dialynn Dwyer / Boston.com