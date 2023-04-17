A Boston Marathon tradition: Watch elite runners race the Green Line — and win

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates
It wouldn’t be the Boston Marathon without a brief runner vs. Green Line trolley race.
As eventual winner Evans Chebet and challengers Gabriel Geay and Benson Kipruto made their way down Beacon Street, TV cameras caught them side-by-side with a C branch train.
At least Chebet and Geay then appear to pull away from the trolley before the clip cuts out in another win for man vs. machine.
Slow zones or not, that’s still an impressive feat, especially nearly two hours into the race.
