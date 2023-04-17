Boston Marathon A Boston Marathon tradition: Watch elite runners race the Green Line — and win Man 1, MBTA 0. Benson Kipruto of Kenya, left, Evans Chebet of Kenya, center, and Gabriel Geay of Tanzania, right, make their way along the Boston Marathon course in Newton. Steven Senne / AP

It wouldn’t be the Boston Marathon without a brief runner vs. Green Line trolley race.

As eventual winner Evans Chebet and challengers Gabriel Geay and Benson Kipruto made their way down Beacon Street, TV cameras caught them side-by-side with a C branch train.

@MBTA when runners are faster than the train 😬 pic.twitter.com/IfXkQIH4nD — Bartas Samaitis (@samaitisb) April 17, 2023

At least Chebet and Geay then appear to pull away from the trolley before the clip cuts out in another win for man vs. machine.

Slow zones or not, that’s still an impressive feat, especially nearly two hours into the race.

