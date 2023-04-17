Here’s how the top runners registered in Massachusetts performed in the 2023 Boston Marathon

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates
Over 30,000 participants from over 100 countries competed in the 127th Boston Marathon on a cool and misty Monday, running the 26.2-mile route that weaves from Hopkinton to Boylston Street.
Jogging shoulder to shoulder with some of the world’s best runners, 4,706 of Massachusetts’ finest marathoners participated on Patriots Day in 2023.
So how did local runners fair in this year’s race?
According to Boston Athletic Association’s results database, Matthew Mcdonald, a 29-year-old registered in Cambridge, and Emma Bates, a 30-year-old registered in Medford, were the first two Massachusetts runners to cross the finish line, clocking in at 2:10:17 and 2:22:10, respectively, and finishing 10th and 44th overall.
The Massachusetts dynamic duo of Ted Painter and Nick Draper from Littleton finished second out of all duo teams. Massachusetts racers Jason Fowler, Samuel Burrington, and Robert Costa all finished within the top 50 for the wheelchair division. And Dennis Moran, a 66-year-old registered in Framingham and Marc Fucarile, a 44-year-old registered in Reading finished the marathon’s handcycle program 25th and 34th respectively.
Listed below are the names and results of the top male, female, and non-binary runners registered in Massachusetts.
|Name
|Age
|City/Town
|Time
|Bib Number
|Matthew Mcdonald
|29
|Cambridge
|2:10:17
|24
|Jonas Hampton
|34
|Newtonville
|2:17:05
|28
|Edward Mulder
|30
|Boston
|2:18:04
|54
|Eric Ashe
|34
|Natick
|2:21:36
|66
|Brian Harvey
|35
|Belmont
|2:22:40
|59
|Prescott Leach
|40
|Waltham
|2:23:44
|70
|Phillip Harris
|27
|Maynard
|2:24:50
|588
|Vinny Castronuovo
|23
|Boston
|2:25:56
|296
|David Walter
|27
|Boston
|2:26:13
|283
|George Degen
|30
|Cambridge
|2:26:18
|291
|Patrick Caron
|25
|Needham
|2:27:03
|4330
|Reid Kovacs
|24
|Cambridge
|2:28:06
|571
|Alex Turner
|25
|Watertown
|2:28:18
|365
|Michael Brady
|25
|Medway
|2:28:29
|489
|Matthew Hillard
|33
|Boston
|2:28:39
|375
|Neil Davis
|39
|Cohasset
|2:29:24
|1712
|Robert Giuliani
|32
|Brighton
|2:29:31
|387
|Sean Macdonald
|26
|Cambridge
|2:29:33
|352
|Alexander Predhome
|29
|Somerville
|2:29:48
|285
|Ty Gill
|27
|Osterville
|2:30:40
|313
|Matthew Petrocelli
|23
|Boston
|2:31:05
|431
|Michael Scarlett
|27
|Cambridge
|2:31:40
|411
|Ryuji Mano
|24
|Jamaica Plain
|2:31:56
|739
|Eric Mendoza
|38
|Dorchester
|2:32:01
|418
|Vasili Kariolis
|34
|Boxborough
|2:32:11
|736
|Michael Schroeder
|28
|Hopkinton
|2:32:23
|1140
|Benjamin Macdonald
|27
|Sudbury
|2:32:27
|258
|Paul Gennaro
|28
|Worcester
|2:32:30
|384
|Jon Hunter
|31
|Cambridge
|2:32:32
|1252
|Christopher Luciano
|27
|Brookline
|2:32:54
|344
|Keaton Naff
|29
|Allston
|2:32:54
|939
|Matthew Morris
|27
|Somerville
|2:33:00
|619
|Dylan Jones
|26
|Natick
|2:33:03
|394
|Leif Anderson
|36
|Somerville
|2:33:25
|410
|Jorge Buendia
|32
|Boston
|2:33:40
|1298
|Sean Mcneil
|31
|Avon
|2:33:46
|423
|Erik Hinrichsen
|34
|Boston
|2:33:56
|333
|Chris Hartshorn
|51
|Boston
|2:34:07
|553
|Robert Norcross
|41
|Mansfield
|2:34:15
|1135
|Brad Mish
|35
|Hadley
|2:34:18
|303
|Xiao Chen
|36
|Brighton
|2:34:21
|691
|Rex Radloff
|35
|Marblehead
|2:34:23
|4242
|Antony Keller
|36
|Boston
|2:34:24
|687
|Alexander Mcdonnell
|23
|Boston
|2:34:27
|1860
|Jonah Spector
|22
|Boston
|2:34:45
|2807
|Alex Kramer
|31
|Cambridge
|2:34:46
|2598
|Kevin Alloway
|30
|Brookline
|2:34:59
|832
|Shaun Dever
|36
|Stoneham
|2:35:04
|312
|Alex White
|21
|Amherst
|2:35:19
|1257
|Christopher Tringali
|25
|Millville
|2:35:20
|1070
|Thomas Hanlon
|25
|Marlborough
|2:35:20
|2416
|Trevor Houchens
|24
|Cambridge
|2:35:40
|846
|Tomas Folch
|44
|Brookline
|2:36:10
|1119
|Michael Picchini
|27
|Boston
|2:36:12
|1636
|Anthony Johnson
|39
|North Reading
|2:36:33
|1022
|Robert Lamarre
|29
|Charlestown
|2:36:37
|862
|Xianrong Wang
|41
|Westford
|2:36:52
|1051
|Matthew Rabasco
|26
|Worcester
|2:37:01
|2374
|Larry Aller
|44
|West Newton
|2:37:05
|851
|Zach Dombi
|28
|Boston
|2:37:13
|331
|Gabriel F Miller
|28
|Boston
|2:37:18
|659
|Michael Taylor
|33
|East Falmouth
|2:37:19
|650
|Collin Styring
|27
|Boston
|2:37:21
|1133
|Thomas Lingard
|22
|Burlington
|2:37:26
|1001
|Brendan Medeiros
|34
|Fall River
|2:37:30
|413
|Gregory Keras
|32
|Salem
|2:37:35
|906
|George Wright
|27
|South Boston
|2:37:53
|1104
|James White
|42
|South Boston
|2:37:53
|974
|Alex Knueppel
|22
|Boston
|2:37:57
|591
|Matthew Kiesz
|37
|Andover
|2:38:23
|987
|Andrew Blankley
|26
|Somerville
|2:38:36
|5540
|Nicholas Wendel
|31
|Boston
|2:38:38
|443
|Charles Gardner
|23
|Cambridge
|2:38:38
|435
|Tyler Leahy
|30
|Westfield
|2:38:53
|931
|Thomas Deeg
|42
|Marstons Mills
|2:38:56
|720
|Sam Schrage
|22
|Somerville
|2:38:59
|701
|Lukas Moscoso
|23
|Whitman
|2:39:02
|793
|Tim Oneill
|29
|Boston
|2:39:06
|369
|Iain Ridgway
|43
|Holden
|2:39:26
|1127
|Dalton Caudill
|30
|Methuen
|2:39:27
|1855
|Steve Dowsett
|35
|Newburyport
|2:39:46
|1408
|Thomas Fellows
|37
|Somerville
|2:39:50
|1854
|Justin Maloney
|44
|Somerville
|2:40:20
|649
|Segev Moritz
|19
|North Andover
|2:40:38
|1868
|Alexander Trotsky
|32
|Gloucester
|2:40:48
|1705
|Patrick Cunningham
|28
|Brighton
|2:41:01
|903
|Kyle Taylor
|31
|Salem
|2:41:19
|1921
|Anthony Cusato
|23
|Boston
|2:41:27
|2559
|Cullen Roberts
|34
|Brookline
|2:41:35
|597
|Alex Roederer
|25
|Somerville
|2:41:40
|2248
|Chris Orlando
|26
|Tewksbury
|2:41:43
|2141
|Brett Van Dorn
|31
|Leominster
|2:41:53
|1082
|Kevin Pels
|33
|Brookline
|2:42:06
|1214
|Brian Mcnamara
|40
|Concord
|2:42:22
|3114
|Albert Crooker
|37
|Medfield
|2:42:24
|1838
|David Graff
|27
|Boston
|2:42:29
|2342
|Daniel Salazar
|22
|Boston
|2:42:32
|4312
|Brandon Moran
|25
|Boston
|2:42:33
|2755
|Mitchell Lurie
|33
|Boston
|2:42:35
|1255
|David Pinto
|30
|Milford
|2:42:37
|2814
|Name
|Age
|Town/City
|Time
|Bib Number
|Emma Bates
|30
|Medford
|2:22:10
|121
|Erika Kemp
|28
|Allston
|2:33:57
|133
|Lauren Ames
|35
|Southborough
|2:42:01
|1287
|Anna Steinman
|33
|Springfield
|2:46:15
|4303
|Ewa Zaborowska
|31
|Somerville
|2:48:27
|2606
|Isabella Caruso
|27
|Somerville
|2:50:02
|2044
|Jaime Lord
|26
|Wakefield
|2:52:43
|3813
|Elianna Shwayder
|26
|Northampton
|2:53:26
|8069
|Katrina Morrissey
|33
|Springfield
|2:53:27
|932
|Caitie Meyer
|31
|Weston
|2:54:01
|4413
|Shannon Lamarre
|28
|Charlestown
|2:54:34
|6863
|Bobbie Burgess
|28
|Boston
|2:54:51
|5922
|Jessica Petersen
|43
|Somerville
|2:54:55
|6977
|Sarah Tully
|23
|Cambridge
|2:54:55
|3866
|Sophie Long
|27
|Somerville
|2:54:56
|4891
|Melissa Rowland
|23
|Cambridge
|2:55:15
|6437
|Eva Scott
|24
|Brookline
|2:55:23
|9266
|Courtney Hawkins
|27
|Arlington
|2:55:30
|1741
|Erin Genova
|43
|North Reading
|2:55:35
|3518
|Elizabeth Dollas
|46
|Amesbury
|2:56:02
|3919
|Sophie Emond
|20
|Berkley
|2:56:13
|4135
|Emma Howe
|26
|Cambridge
|2:57:00
|4769
|Christina Hall
|42
|Plymouth
|2:57:15
|8173
|Gabby Devito
|25
|Boston
|2:57:24
|10424
|Laura Huselton
|33
|Brighton
|2:57:33
|6879
|Kristen Veit
|32
|Boston
|2:57:37
|4732
|Elena Horton
|26
|Allston
|2:57:42
|7312
|Jennifer Lutz
|40
|Concord
|2:58:02
|12751
|Allison James
|24
|Brookline
|2:58:20
|8174
|Rory Kelly
|26
|Cambridge
|2:58:29
|10960
|Leah Gaeta
|32
|Jamaica Plain
|2:58:44
|8828
|Katherine Groton
|29
|Walpole
|2:58:46
|9348
|Catherine Oconnor
|42
|Cambridge
|2:58:59
|5630
|Amy O’Sullivan
|22
|Greenfield
|2:59:21
|9088
|Kathryn Glenn
|25
|Boston
|2:59:59
|11593
|Janelle Solviletti
|27
|Arlington
|3:00:59
|8116
|Jessica Gimbel
|33
|Cambridge
|3:01:01
|7214
|Elizabeth Hilfrank
|27
|Boston
|3:01:03
|17088
|Kathryn Zioto
|36
|Winchester
|3:01:04
|14616
|Molly Trachtenberg
|36
|Brookline
|3:01:09
|4981
|Charlotte Walmsley
|28
|Weston
|3:01:40
|9154
|Megan Bonney
|37
|Cambridge
|3:01:56
|5409
|Siobhan Mitchell
|23
|West Newbury
|3:02:09
|10675
|Renee Melisse
|25
|Plymouth
|3:03:05
|11783
|Ashley Jensen
|38
|Boston
|3:03:07
|5408
|Danielle Bessette
|30
|Cambridge
|3:03:15
|9120
|Kara Lightowler
|32
|Norfolk
|3:03:15
|8646
|Emily Hughes
|31
|Jamaica Plain
|3:03:23
|9793
|Brianna Fitzgibbons
|28
|Charlestown
|3:03:34
|10596
|Paige Fehskens
|25
|Somerville
|3:03:41
|9661
|Amory Salem
|48
|Cambridge
|3:04:00
|6842
|Maggie Mullins
|29
|Boston
|3:04:01
|6988
|Christiana Prater-Lee,
|25
|Brookline
|3:04:46
|11140
|Katherine Nyholm
|34
|Somerville
|3:04:55
|8590
|Kylee Raftis
|23
|Boston
|3:05:12
|4104
|Kristina Gracey
|40
|Rutland
|3:05:15
|9655
|Kate Edwards
|27
|Amherst
|3:05:24
|5266
|Caitlin Hussey
|34
|Dorchester
|3:05:31
|6851
|Melissa Hine
|33
|Springfield
|3:05:31
|7114
|Heidi Santa Cruz
|24
|Winchester
|3:05:43
|10874
|Meghan Dietter
|26
|Boston
|3:05:48
|12853
|Dana Bogan
|34
|Brighton
|3:05:57
|12254
|Emma Saart
|24
|Paxton
|3:06:09
|2577
|Kiah Hardcastle
|32
|Somerville
|3:06:20
|9491
|Maeve Westover
|27
|Boston
|3:06:39
|8417
|Chelsea Bishop
|30
|Revere
|3:06:39
|11434
|Rebecca Barney
|30
|Lexington
|3:07:18
|12415
|Anoush Arakelian
|31
|Bedford
|3:07:22
|9562
|Clara Heiden
|30
|Brookline
|3:07:37
|5672
|Jenise Madden
|25
|Osterville
|3:07:43
|13204
|Nicole Borofski
|27
|Boston
|3:07:59
|9495
|Hadley Moreau
|26
|Boston
|3:08:00
|11604
|Paula Markel
|27
|Boston
|3:08:04
|12253
|Stephanie Cohen
|28
|Brookline
|3:08:40
|9230
|Joan Lanigan
|34
|Chelsea
|3:08:45
|11112
|Adriana Kammerer
|25
|Cambridge
|3:08:54
|13579
|Isabel Lane
|24
|Cambridge
|3:08:55
|12921
|Cassie Mclaughlin
|30
|Natick
|3:09:04
|29355
|Julia Frechette
|31
|Stoneham
|3:09:33
|11867
|Andrea Gilmore
|25
|Walpole
|3:09:37
|10322
|Katie Barrett
|32
|Weymouth
|3:09:38
|11423
|Aimee Dearias
|26
|Somerville
|3:09:46
|10349
|Eleni Kisty
|28
|Cambridge
|3:09:52
|11773
|Miranda Bona
|32
|Clarksburg
|3:09:55
|8544
|Madison Keefer
|25
|Boston
|3:10:00
|13870
|Grace Crowell
|30
|Beverly
|3:10:10
|9790
|Isabella Chao
|23
|Brookline
|3:10:14
|15071
|Jessica Bozek
|45
|Cambridge
|3:10:46
|12159
|Jenna Castro
|30
|Newton
|3:10:52
|8135
|Katie Hand
|33
|Boston
|3:11:02
|10653
|Katsue Heginbotham
|52
|Lexington
|3:11:02
|10957
|Emily Hocking
|30
|Cambridge
|3:11:19
|8914
|Emily Sloan
|41
|Somerville
|3:11:21
|12178
|Julie Mitchell
|38
|Cambridge
|3:11:24
|11970
|Ellen Nye
|31
|Cambridge
|3:11:38
|12332
|Arissa Opalacz
|31
|South Boston
|3:11:39
|11970
|Jasmine Opie
|29
|Boston
|3:11:50
|5766
|Lauren Opachinski
|35
|Kingston
|3:11:50
|4692
|Caroline Biehl
|28
|Boston
|3:11:50
|14181
|Die Wu
|48
|Lexington
|3:11:52
|10374
For the first time ever, the Boston Marathon allowed participants to register as nonbinary.
|Name
|Age
|Town/City
|Time
|Bib Number
|Alyssa Moskites
|30
|Somerville
|3:22:33
|15622
|Danielle Bishop
|28
|Allston
|3:32:39
|11314
|Naomi Barnett
|28
|Northampton
|3:39:12
|14530
