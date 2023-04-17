Boston Marathon

Here’s how the top runners registered in Massachusetts performed in the 2023 Boston Marathon

Below are the names and finishing times of the top 100 participants registered in Massachusetts.

Emma Bates crosses the Boston Marathon's yellow finish line with her arms outstretched.
Emma Bates, the top female runner registered in Massachusetts, also finished the race as the fastest American woman. She is one of 4,706 runners from Mass. to participate in the 2023 Boston Marathon. Ian MacLellan/The New York Times

By Eli Curwin

Over 30,000 participants from over 100 countries competed in the 127th Boston Marathon on a cool and misty Monday, running the 26.2-mile route that weaves from Hopkinton to Boylston Street.

Jogging shoulder to shoulder with some of the world’s best runners, 4,706 of Massachusetts’ finest marathoners participated on Patriots Day in 2023.

So how did local runners fair in this year’s race?

According to Boston Athletic Association’s results database, Matthew Mcdonald, a 29-year-old registered in Cambridge, and Emma Bates, a 30-year-old registered in Medford, were the first two Massachusetts runners to cross the finish line, clocking in at 2:10:17 and 2:22:10, respectively, and finishing 10th and 44th overall.

Advertisement:

The Massachusetts dynamic duo of Ted Painter and Nick Draper from Littleton finished second out of all duo teams. Massachusetts racers Jason Fowler, Samuel Burrington, and Robert Costa all finished within the top 50 for the wheelchair division. And Dennis Moran, a 66-year-old registered in Framingham and Marc Fucarile, a 44-year-old registered in Reading finished the marathon’s handcycle program 25th and 34th respectively.

Listed below are the names and results of the top male, female, and non-binary runners registered in Massachusetts.

Male runners registered in Massachusetts

NameAgeCity/TownTimeBib Number
Matthew Mcdonald29Cambridge2:10:1724
Jonas Hampton34Newtonville2:17:0528
Edward Mulder30Boston2:18:0454
Eric Ashe34Natick2:21:3666
Brian Harvey35Belmont2:22:4059
Prescott Leach40Waltham2:23:4470
Phillip Harris27Maynard2:24:50588
Vinny Castronuovo23Boston2:25:56296
David Walter27Boston2:26:13283
George Degen30Cambridge2:26:18291
Patrick Caron25Needham2:27:034330
Reid Kovacs24Cambridge2:28:06571
Alex Turner25Watertown2:28:18365
Michael Brady25Medway2:28:29489
Matthew Hillard33Boston2:28:39375
Neil Davis39Cohasset2:29:241712
Robert Giuliani32Brighton2:29:31387
Sean Macdonald26Cambridge2:29:33352
Alexander Predhome29Somerville2:29:48285
Ty Gill27Osterville2:30:40313
Matthew Petrocelli23Boston2:31:05431
Michael Scarlett27Cambridge2:31:40411
Ryuji Mano24Jamaica Plain2:31:56739
Eric Mendoza38Dorchester2:32:01418
Vasili Kariolis34Boxborough2:32:11736
Michael Schroeder28Hopkinton2:32:231140
Benjamin Macdonald27Sudbury2:32:27258
Paul Gennaro28Worcester2:32:30384
Jon Hunter31Cambridge2:32:321252
Christopher Luciano27Brookline2:32:54344
Keaton Naff29Allston2:32:54939
Matthew Morris27Somerville2:33:00619
Dylan Jones26Natick2:33:03394
Leif Anderson36Somerville2:33:25410
Jorge Buendia32Boston2:33:401298
Sean Mcneil31Avon2:33:46423
Erik Hinrichsen34Boston2:33:56333
Chris Hartshorn51Boston2:34:07553
Robert Norcross41Mansfield2:34:151135
Brad Mish35Hadley2:34:18303
Xiao Chen36Brighton2:34:21691
Rex Radloff35Marblehead2:34:234242
Antony Keller36Boston2:34:24687
Alexander Mcdonnell23Boston2:34:271860
Jonah Spector22Boston2:34:452807
Alex Kramer31Cambridge2:34:462598
Kevin Alloway30Brookline2:34:59832
Shaun Dever36Stoneham2:35:04312
Alex White21Amherst2:35:191257
Christopher Tringali25Millville2:35:201070
Thomas Hanlon25Marlborough2:35:202416
Trevor Houchens24Cambridge2:35:40846
Tomas Folch44Brookline2:36:101119
Michael Picchini27Boston2:36:121636
Anthony Johnson39North Reading2:36:331022
Robert Lamarre29Charlestown2:36:37862
Xianrong Wang41Westford2:36:521051
Matthew Rabasco26Worcester2:37:012374
Larry Aller44West Newton2:37:05851
Zach Dombi28Boston2:37:13331
Gabriel F Miller28Boston2:37:18659
Michael Taylor33East Falmouth2:37:19650
Collin Styring27Boston2:37:211133
Thomas Lingard22Burlington2:37:261001
Brendan Medeiros34Fall River2:37:30413
Gregory Keras32Salem2:37:35906
George Wright27South Boston2:37:531104
James White42South Boston2:37:53974
Alex Knueppel22Boston2:37:57591
Matthew Kiesz37Andover2:38:23987
Andrew Blankley26Somerville2:38:365540
Nicholas Wendel31Boston2:38:38443
Charles Gardner23Cambridge2:38:38435
Tyler Leahy30Westfield2:38:53931
Thomas Deeg42Marstons Mills2:38:56720
Sam Schrage22Somerville2:38:59701
Lukas Moscoso23Whitman2:39:02793
Tim Oneill29Boston2:39:06369
Iain Ridgway43Holden2:39:261127
Dalton Caudill30Methuen2:39:271855
Steve Dowsett35Newburyport2:39:461408
Thomas Fellows37Somerville2:39:501854
Justin Maloney44Somerville2:40:20649
Segev Moritz19North Andover2:40:381868
Alexander Trotsky32Gloucester2:40:481705
Patrick Cunningham28Brighton2:41:01903
Kyle Taylor31Salem2:41:191921
Anthony Cusato23Boston2:41:272559
Cullen Roberts34Brookline2:41:35597
Alex Roederer25Somerville2:41:402248
Chris Orlando26Tewksbury2:41:432141
Brett Van Dorn31Leominster2:41:531082
Kevin Pels33Brookline2:42:061214
Brian Mcnamara40Concord2:42:223114
Albert Crooker37Medfield2:42:241838
David Graff27Boston2:42:292342
Daniel Salazar22Boston2:42:324312
Brandon Moran25Boston2:42:332755
Mitchell Lurie33Boston2:42:351255
David Pinto30Milford2:42:372814

Female runners registered in Massachusetts

NameAge Town/CityTimeBib Number
Emma Bates30Medford2:22:10121
Erika Kemp28Allston2:33:57133
Lauren Ames35Southborough2:42:011287
Anna Steinman33Springfield2:46:154303
Ewa Zaborowska31Somerville2:48:272606
Isabella Caruso27Somerville2:50:022044
Jaime Lord26Wakefield2:52:433813
Elianna Shwayder26Northampton2:53:268069
Katrina Morrissey33Springfield2:53:27932
Caitie Meyer31Weston2:54:014413
Shannon Lamarre28Charlestown2:54:346863
Bobbie Burgess28Boston2:54:515922
Jessica Petersen43Somerville2:54:556977
Sarah Tully23Cambridge2:54:553866
Sophie Long 27Somerville2:54:564891
Melissa Rowland23Cambridge2:55:156437
Eva Scott24Brookline2:55:239266
Courtney Hawkins27Arlington2:55:301741
Erin Genova43North Reading2:55:353518
Elizabeth Dollas46Amesbury2:56:023919
Sophie Emond20Berkley2:56:134135
Emma Howe26Cambridge2:57:004769
Christina Hall42Plymouth2:57:158173
Gabby Devito25Boston2:57:2410424
Laura Huselton33Brighton2:57:336879
Kristen Veit32Boston2:57:374732
Elena Horton26Allston2:57:427312
Jennifer Lutz40Concord2:58:0212751
Allison James24Brookline2:58:208174
Rory Kelly26Cambridge2:58:2910960
Leah Gaeta32Jamaica Plain2:58:448828
Katherine Groton29Walpole2:58:469348
Catherine Oconnor42Cambridge2:58:595630
Amy O’Sullivan22Greenfield2:59:219088
Kathryn Glenn25Boston2:59:5911593
Janelle Solviletti27Arlington3:00:598116
Jessica Gimbel33Cambridge3:01:017214
Elizabeth Hilfrank27Boston3:01:0317088
Kathryn Zioto36Winchester3:01:0414616
Molly Trachtenberg36Brookline3:01:094981
Charlotte Walmsley28Weston3:01:409154
Megan Bonney37Cambridge3:01:565409
Siobhan Mitchell23West Newbury3:02:0910675
Renee Melisse25Plymouth3:03:0511783
Ashley Jensen38Boston3:03:075408
Danielle Bessette30Cambridge3:03:159120
Kara Lightowler32Norfolk3:03:158646
Emily Hughes31Jamaica Plain3:03:239793
Brianna Fitzgibbons28Charlestown3:03:3410596
Paige Fehskens25Somerville3:03:419661
Amory Salem48Cambridge3:04:006842
Maggie Mullins29Boston3:04:016988
Christiana Prater-Lee,25Brookline3:04:4611140
Katherine Nyholm34Somerville3:04:558590
Kylee Raftis23Boston3:05:124104
Kristina Gracey40Rutland3:05:159655
Kate Edwards27Amherst3:05:245266
Caitlin Hussey34Dorchester3:05:316851
Melissa Hine33Springfield3:05:317114
Heidi Santa Cruz24Winchester3:05:4310874
Meghan Dietter26Boston3:05:4812853
Dana Bogan34Brighton3:05:5712254
Emma Saart24Paxton3:06:092577
Kiah Hardcastle32Somerville3:06:209491
Maeve Westover27Boston3:06:398417
Chelsea Bishop30Revere3:06:3911434
Rebecca Barney30Lexington3:07:1812415
Anoush Arakelian31Bedford3:07:229562
Clara Heiden30Brookline3:07:375672
Jenise Madden25Osterville3:07:4313204
Nicole Borofski27Boston3:07:599495
Hadley Moreau26Boston3:08:0011604
Paula Markel27Boston3:08:0412253
Stephanie Cohen28Brookline3:08:409230
Joan Lanigan34Chelsea3:08:4511112
Adriana Kammerer25Cambridge3:08:5413579
Isabel Lane24Cambridge3:08:5512921
Cassie Mclaughlin30Natick3:09:0429355
Julia Frechette31Stoneham3:09:3311867
Andrea Gilmore25Walpole3:09:3710322
Katie Barrett32Weymouth3:09:3811423
Aimee Dearias26Somerville3:09:4610349
Eleni Kisty28Cambridge3:09:5211773
Miranda Bona32Clarksburg3:09:558544
Madison Keefer25Boston3:10:0013870
Grace Crowell30Beverly3:10:109790
Isabella Chao23Brookline3:10:1415071
Jessica Bozek45Cambridge3:10:4612159
Jenna Castro30Newton3:10:528135
Katie Hand33Boston3:11:0210653
Katsue Heginbotham52Lexington3:11:0210957
Emily Hocking30Cambridge3:11:198914
Emily Sloan41Somerville3:11:2112178
Julie Mitchell38Cambridge3:11:2411970
Ellen Nye31Cambridge3:11:3812332
Arissa Opalacz31South Boston3:11:3911970
Jasmine Opie29Boston3:11:505766
Lauren Opachinski35Kingston3:11:504692
Caroline Biehl28Boston3:11:5014181
Die Wu48Lexington3:11:5210374

Nonbinary runners registered in Massachusetts

For the first time ever, the Boston Marathon allowed participants to register as nonbinary.

NameAgeTown/CityTimeBib Number
Alyssa Moskites30Somerville3:22:3315622
Danielle Bishop28Allston3:32:3911314
Naomi Barnett28Northampton3:39:1214530