Boston Marathon Here's how the top runners registered in Massachusetts performed in the 2023 Boston Marathon Below are the names and finishing times of the top 100 participants registered in Massachusetts. Emma Bates, the top female runner registered in Massachusetts, also finished the race as the fastest American woman. She is one of 4,706 runners from Mass. to participate in the 2023 Boston Marathon.

Over 30,000 participants from over 100 countries competed in the 127th Boston Marathon on a cool and misty Monday, running the 26.2-mile route that weaves from Hopkinton to Boylston Street.

Jogging shoulder to shoulder with some of the world’s best runners, 4,706 of Massachusetts’ finest marathoners participated on Patriots Day in 2023.

So how did local runners fair in this year’s race?

According to Boston Athletic Association’s results database, Matthew Mcdonald, a 29-year-old registered in Cambridge, and Emma Bates, a 30-year-old registered in Medford, were the first two Massachusetts runners to cross the finish line, clocking in at 2:10:17 and 2:22:10, respectively, and finishing 10th and 44th overall.

The Massachusetts dynamic duo of Ted Painter and Nick Draper from Littleton finished second out of all duo teams. Massachusetts racers Jason Fowler, Samuel Burrington, and Robert Costa all finished within the top 50 for the wheelchair division. And Dennis Moran, a 66-year-old registered in Framingham and Marc Fucarile, a 44-year-old registered in Reading finished the marathon’s handcycle program 25th and 34th respectively.

Listed below are the names and results of the top male, female, and non-binary runners registered in Massachusetts.

Male runners registered in Massachusetts

Name Age City/Town Time Bib Number Matthew Mcdonald 29 Cambridge 2:10:17 24 Jonas Hampton 34 Newtonville 2:17:05 28 Edward Mulder 30 Boston 2:18:04 54 Eric Ashe 34 Natick 2:21:36 66 Brian Harvey 35 Belmont 2:22:40 59 Prescott Leach 40 Waltham 2:23:44 70 Phillip Harris 27 Maynard 2:24:50 588 Vinny Castronuovo 23 Boston 2:25:56 296 David Walter 27 Boston 2:26:13 283 George Degen 30 Cambridge 2:26:18 291 Patrick Caron 25 Needham 2:27:03 4330 Reid Kovacs 24 Cambridge 2:28:06 571 Alex Turner 25 Watertown 2:28:18 365 Michael Brady 25 Medway 2:28:29 489 Matthew Hillard 33 Boston 2:28:39 375 Neil Davis 39 Cohasset 2:29:24 1712 Robert Giuliani 32 Brighton 2:29:31 387 Sean Macdonald 26 Cambridge 2:29:33 352 Alexander Predhome 29 Somerville 2:29:48 285 Ty Gill 27 Osterville 2:30:40 313 Matthew Petrocelli 23 Boston 2:31:05 431 Michael Scarlett 27 Cambridge 2:31:40 411 Ryuji Mano 24 Jamaica Plain 2:31:56 739 Eric Mendoza 38 Dorchester 2:32:01 418 Vasili Kariolis 34 Boxborough 2:32:11 736 Michael Schroeder 28 Hopkinton 2:32:23 1140 Benjamin Macdonald 27 Sudbury 2:32:27 258 Paul Gennaro 28 Worcester 2:32:30 384 Jon Hunter 31 Cambridge 2:32:32 1252 Christopher Luciano 27 Brookline 2:32:54 344 Keaton Naff 29 Allston 2:32:54 939 Matthew Morris 27 Somerville 2:33:00 619 Dylan Jones 26 Natick 2:33:03 394 Leif Anderson 36 Somerville 2:33:25 410 Jorge Buendia 32 Boston 2:33:40 1298 Sean Mcneil 31 Avon 2:33:46 423 Erik Hinrichsen 34 Boston 2:33:56 333 Chris Hartshorn 51 Boston 2:34:07 553 Robert Norcross 41 Mansfield 2:34:15 1135 Brad Mish 35 Hadley 2:34:18 303 Xiao Chen 36 Brighton 2:34:21 691 Rex Radloff 35 Marblehead 2:34:23 4242 Antony Keller 36 Boston 2:34:24 687 Alexander Mcdonnell 23 Boston 2:34:27 1860 Jonah Spector 22 Boston 2:34:45 2807 Alex Kramer 31 Cambridge 2:34:46 2598 Kevin Alloway 30 Brookline 2:34:59 832 Shaun Dever 36 Stoneham 2:35:04 312 Alex White 21 Amherst 2:35:19 1257 Christopher Tringali 25 Millville 2:35:20 1070 Thomas Hanlon 25 Marlborough 2:35:20 2416 Trevor Houchens 24 Cambridge 2:35:40 846 Tomas Folch 44 Brookline 2:36:10 1119 Michael Picchini 27 Boston 2:36:12 1636 Anthony Johnson 39 North Reading 2:36:33 1022 Robert Lamarre 29 Charlestown 2:36:37 862 Xianrong Wang 41 Westford 2:36:52 1051 Matthew Rabasco 26 Worcester 2:37:01 2374 Larry Aller 44 West Newton 2:37:05 851 Zach Dombi 28 Boston 2:37:13 331 Gabriel F Miller 28 Boston 2:37:18 659 Michael Taylor 33 East Falmouth 2:37:19 650 Collin Styring 27 Boston 2:37:21 1133 Thomas Lingard 22 Burlington 2:37:26 1001 Brendan Medeiros 34 Fall River 2:37:30 413 Gregory Keras 32 Salem 2:37:35 906 George Wright 27 South Boston 2:37:53 1104 James White 42 South Boston 2:37:53 974 Alex Knueppel 22 Boston 2:37:57 591 Matthew Kiesz 37 Andover 2:38:23 987 Andrew Blankley 26 Somerville 2:38:36 5540 Nicholas Wendel 31 Boston 2:38:38 443 Charles Gardner 23 Cambridge 2:38:38 435 Tyler Leahy 30 Westfield 2:38:53 931 Thomas Deeg 42 Marstons Mills 2:38:56 720 Sam Schrage 22 Somerville 2:38:59 701 Lukas Moscoso 23 Whitman 2:39:02 793 Tim Oneill 29 Boston 2:39:06 369 Iain Ridgway 43 Holden 2:39:26 1127 Dalton Caudill 30 Methuen 2:39:27 1855 Steve Dowsett 35 Newburyport 2:39:46 1408 Thomas Fellows 37 Somerville 2:39:50 1854 Justin Maloney 44 Somerville 2:40:20 649 Segev Moritz 19 North Andover 2:40:38 1868 Alexander Trotsky 32 Gloucester 2:40:48 1705 Patrick Cunningham 28 Brighton 2:41:01 903 Kyle Taylor 31 Salem 2:41:19 1921 Anthony Cusato 23 Boston 2:41:27 2559 Cullen Roberts 34 Brookline 2:41:35 597 Alex Roederer 25 Somerville 2:41:40 2248 Chris Orlando 26 Tewksbury 2:41:43 2141 Brett Van Dorn 31 Leominster 2:41:53 1082 Kevin Pels 33 Brookline 2:42:06 1214 Brian Mcnamara 40 Concord 2:42:22 3114 Albert Crooker 37 Medfield 2:42:24 1838 David Graff 27 Boston 2:42:29 2342 Daniel Salazar 22 Boston 2:42:32 4312 Brandon Moran 25 Boston 2:42:33 2755 Mitchell Lurie 33 Boston 2:42:35 1255 David Pinto 30 Milford 2:42:37 2814

Female runners registered in Massachusetts

Name Age Town/City Time Bib Number Emma Bates 30 Medford 2:22:10 121 Erika Kemp 28 Allston 2:33:57 133 Lauren Ames 35 Southborough 2:42:01 1287 Anna Steinman 33 Springfield 2:46:15 4303 Ewa Zaborowska 31 Somerville 2:48:27 2606 Isabella Caruso 27 Somerville 2:50:02 2044 Jaime Lord 26 Wakefield 2:52:43 3813 Elianna Shwayder 26 Northampton 2:53:26 8069 Katrina Morrissey 33 Springfield 2:53:27 932 Caitie Meyer 31 Weston 2:54:01 4413 Shannon Lamarre 28 Charlestown 2:54:34 6863 Bobbie Burgess 28 Boston 2:54:51 5922 Jessica Petersen 43 Somerville 2:54:55 6977 Sarah Tully 23 Cambridge 2:54:55 3866 Sophie Long 27 Somerville 2:54:56 4891 Melissa Rowland 23 Cambridge 2:55:15 6437 Eva Scott 24 Brookline 2:55:23 9266 Courtney Hawkins 27 Arlington 2:55:30 1741 Erin Genova 43 North Reading 2:55:35 3518 Elizabeth Dollas 46 Amesbury 2:56:02 3919 Sophie Emond 20 Berkley 2:56:13 4135 Emma Howe 26 Cambridge 2:57:00 4769 Christina Hall 42 Plymouth 2:57:15 8173 Gabby Devito 25 Boston 2:57:24 10424 Laura Huselton 33 Brighton 2:57:33 6879 Kristen Veit 32 Boston 2:57:37 4732 Elena Horton 26 Allston 2:57:42 7312 Jennifer Lutz 40 Concord 2:58:02 12751 Allison James 24 Brookline 2:58:20 8174 Rory Kelly 26 Cambridge 2:58:29 10960 Leah Gaeta 32 Jamaica Plain 2:58:44 8828 Katherine Groton 29 Walpole 2:58:46 9348 Catherine Oconnor 42 Cambridge 2:58:59 5630 Amy O’Sullivan 22 Greenfield 2:59:21 9088 Kathryn Glenn 25 Boston 2:59:59 11593 Janelle Solviletti 27 Arlington 3:00:59 8116 Jessica Gimbel 33 Cambridge 3:01:01 7214 Elizabeth Hilfrank 27 Boston 3:01:03 17088 Kathryn Zioto 36 Winchester 3:01:04 14616 Molly Trachtenberg 36 Brookline 3:01:09 4981 Charlotte Walmsley 28 Weston 3:01:40 9154 Megan Bonney 37 Cambridge 3:01:56 5409 Siobhan Mitchell 23 West Newbury 3:02:09 10675 Renee Melisse 25 Plymouth 3:03:05 11783 Ashley Jensen 38 Boston 3:03:07 5408 Danielle Bessette 30 Cambridge 3:03:15 9120 Kara Lightowler 32 Norfolk 3:03:15 8646 Emily Hughes 31 Jamaica Plain 3:03:23 9793 Brianna Fitzgibbons 28 Charlestown 3:03:34 10596 Paige Fehskens 25 Somerville 3:03:41 9661 Amory Salem 48 Cambridge 3:04:00 6842 Maggie Mullins 29 Boston 3:04:01 6988 Christiana Prater-Lee, 25 Brookline 3:04:46 11140 Katherine Nyholm 34 Somerville 3:04:55 8590 Kylee Raftis 23 Boston 3:05:12 4104 Kristina Gracey 40 Rutland 3:05:15 9655 Kate Edwards 27 Amherst 3:05:24 5266 Caitlin Hussey 34 Dorchester 3:05:31 6851 Melissa Hine 33 Springfield 3:05:31 7114 Heidi Santa Cruz 24 Winchester 3:05:43 10874 Meghan Dietter 26 Boston 3:05:48 12853 Dana Bogan 34 Brighton 3:05:57 12254 Emma Saart 24 Paxton 3:06:09 2577 Kiah Hardcastle 32 Somerville 3:06:20 9491 Maeve Westover 27 Boston 3:06:39 8417 Chelsea Bishop 30 Revere 3:06:39 11434 Rebecca Barney 30 Lexington 3:07:18 12415 Anoush Arakelian 31 Bedford 3:07:22 9562 Clara Heiden 30 Brookline 3:07:37 5672 Jenise Madden 25 Osterville 3:07:43 13204 Nicole Borofski 27 Boston 3:07:59 9495 Hadley Moreau 26 Boston 3:08:00 11604 Paula Markel 27 Boston 3:08:04 12253 Stephanie Cohen 28 Brookline 3:08:40 9230 Joan Lanigan 34 Chelsea 3:08:45 11112 Adriana Kammerer 25 Cambridge 3:08:54 13579 Isabel Lane 24 Cambridge 3:08:55 12921 Cassie Mclaughlin 30 Natick 3:09:04 29355 Julia Frechette 31 Stoneham 3:09:33 11867 Andrea Gilmore 25 Walpole 3:09:37 10322 Katie Barrett 32 Weymouth 3:09:38 11423 Aimee Dearias 26 Somerville 3:09:46 10349 Eleni Kisty 28 Cambridge 3:09:52 11773 Miranda Bona 32 Clarksburg 3:09:55 8544 Madison Keefer 25 Boston 3:10:00 13870 Grace Crowell 30 Beverly 3:10:10 9790 Isabella Chao 23 Brookline 3:10:14 15071 Jessica Bozek 45 Cambridge 3:10:46 12159 Jenna Castro 30 Newton 3:10:52 8135 Katie Hand 33 Boston 3:11:02 10653 Katsue Heginbotham 52 Lexington 3:11:02 10957 Emily Hocking 30 Cambridge 3:11:19 8914 Emily Sloan 41 Somerville 3:11:21 12178 Julie Mitchell 38 Cambridge 3:11:24 11970 Ellen Nye 31 Cambridge 3:11:38 12332 Arissa Opalacz 31 South Boston 3:11:39 11970 Jasmine Opie 29 Boston 3:11:50 5766 Lauren Opachinski 35 Kingston 3:11:50 4692 Caroline Biehl 28 Boston 3:11:50 14181 Die Wu 48 Lexington 3:11:52 10374

Nonbinary runners registered in Massachusetts

For the first time ever, the Boston Marathon allowed participants to register as nonbinary.

Name Age Town/City Time Bib Number Alyssa Moskites 30 Somerville 3:22:33 15622 Danielle Bishop 28 Allston 3:32:39 11314 Naomi Barnett 28 Northampton 3:39:12 14530