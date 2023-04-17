David Ortiz took a victory lap as grand marshal of the 2023 Boston Marathon

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates
👟 Everything you need to know about Marathon Monday, delivered to your inbox.
Red Sox legend David Ortiz took charge of his role as the 2023 Boston Marathon‘s Grand Marshal on Monday.
The Hall of Famer talked to fans, reporters, first responders and race staff prior to the race’s start in Hopkinton.
Once his car arrived on Boylston Street, Ortiz took a photo with the Champion’s Trophy at the finish line.
At the finish, the former designated hitter talked about what the role means to him and the marathon’s place in his life.
“When I got the news about being the Grand Marshal, it was a surprise but it was an honor, Ortiz said. “Who doesn’t have a family member that is fighting disease and stuff like that? The marathon is always embracing that type of thing and I’m always down with the cause.”
Here are some photos and clips from Ortiz’s morning as Grand Marshal of the 2023 Boston Marathon.
👟 Everything you need to know about Marathon Monday, delivered to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.