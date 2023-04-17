Boston Marathon David Ortiz took a victory lap as grand marshal of the 2023 Boston Marathon The former Red Sox star was given the title for his role as a leader in the community. David Ortiz stands at the finish line of the Boston Marathon. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Red Sox legend David Ortiz took charge of his role as the 2023 Boston Marathon‘s Grand Marshal on Monday.

The Hall of Famer talked to fans, reporters, first responders and race staff prior to the race’s start in Hopkinton.

Once his car arrived on Boylston Street, Ortiz took a photo with the Champion’s Trophy at the finish line.

David Ortiz holds the Champions Trophy at the finish line.

At the finish, the former designated hitter talked about what the role means to him and the marathon’s place in his life.

“When I got the news about being the Grand Marshal, it was a surprise but it was an honor, Ortiz said. “Who doesn’t have a family member that is fighting disease and stuff like that? The marathon is always embracing that type of thing and I’m always down with the cause.”

Catching up with David Ortiz, the grand Marshall of the marathon who talked about the honor of being the grand Marshall and his role in healing the city following the bombing. pic.twitter.com/9cQNCazlfE — Travis Lee (@TLee_WMTW) April 17, 2023

Here are some photos and clips from Ortiz’s morning as Grand Marshal of the 2023 Boston Marathon.

David Ortiz greets Boston Marathon volunteers at the starting line in Hopkinton. Mary Schwalm / Associated Press

Ortiz shakes hands with a spectator in Hopkinton. Mary Schwalm / Associated Press

Ortiz meets a police officer in Hopkinton. Mary Schwalm / Associated Press

A word from your Boston Marathon grand marshal: pic.twitter.com/AetCiHoyZs — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 17, 2023

