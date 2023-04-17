Boston Marathon Evans Chebet defeats Eliud Kipchoge, talented field to win 2023 Boston Marathon Chebet became the first men's champion to repeat since 2008. Evans Chebet defeated Eliud Kipchoge and a talented field to win the 2023 Boston Marathon. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Evans Chebet of Kenya emerged from a talented field that included world record holder Eliud Kichoge to win his second consecutive Boston Marathon with a time of 2:05:54.

Chebet, 34, out-dueled both Gabriel Geay and Benson Kipruto (who finished second and third, respectively) to become the first repeat winner of the men’s race in Boston since Robert Cheruiyot won three in a row from 2006-2008.

He’s already eyeing Cheruiyot’s mark ahead 2024.

“Maybe next year I’ll come back again,” he joked in a post-race interview near the finish line with ESPN’s Sage Steele.

Chebet’s time was nearly a minute faster than his winning pace from 2022, and was the third fastest time in Boston Marathon history.

Kipchoge, the world record holder and pre-race favorite, struggled as the race moved into the Newton hills. He was running in Boston for the first time, and had not practiced on the course. It was only the third marathon Kipchoge hasn’t won in his impressive career.

Chebet, in contrast, has had both good and bad experiences in Boston. In 2018, he did not finish amid difficult racing conditions. And in 2022, he found his form to get the win.

Reflecting on his repeat victory, Chebet credited his knowledge of Boston’s unique route.

“I’m happy because I know this course very well,” he explained.

For Chebet, it was his sixth career marathon win.