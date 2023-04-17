Boston Marathon Hellen Obiri wins 2023 Boston Marathon elite women’s race The decorated middle-distance runner came up big while running a new race. Hellen Obiri is the 2023 Boston Marathon Elite Women's champion Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Hellen Obiri has her first Boston Marathon win.

The 33-year-old Kenyan finished first in the elite women’s division of the 2023 Boston Marathon with a time of 2:21:38.

It’s the second marathon she’s ever run in. Her first was was the New York City Marathon, where she finished sixth this past November.

“I’m very, very happy because it’s a surprise to me,” Obiri told WCVB. “I was feeling like my body was ready and everything was ready, but I was saying to myself I can’t do it in front. I can just wait, wait, because the coach told me marathons are about patience.”

Advertisement:

A decorated runner with an extensive history in shorter distances, Obiri can add Boston to her list of wins. She’s won the 5,000 meter races in London (2017) and Doha (2019).

She’s also a two-time Olympic silver medalist.

Obiri’s daughter greeted her at the finish line and was a source of motivation.

“I said let me try to work harder because my daughter is here,” Obiri said. “Sometimes she can ask you a lot of questions if you can’t come No. 1. So, my family is here, they’ve given me a lot of support. I try to make them happy … something just tells you keep on fighting. That’s the good thing.”