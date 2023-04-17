Boston Marathon Marcel Hug wins the 2023 Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair division in a record time Hug earned his sixth win in Boston. Marcel Hug wins the 2023 Boston Marathon in a record time. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair division of the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing with a record time of 1:17:06.

It was a dominant performance, as Hug led for much of the race. In doing so, he topped his own previous record of 1:18:04 set in 2017. Hug proved too much for 2022 champion Daniel Romanchuk (who ended up finishing second), defeating him by over 10 minutes.

Hug, 37, was the first athlete of any division to break the tape at the finish line of the 127th edition of the event. He has now won in Boston six times.

“It feels incredible,” Hug said after the race. “It was a great race but also difficult to race in these conditions. To be that fast in these conditions was incredible.”

Advertisement:

It was redemption for a 2021 incident in which Hug, then on pace to set another record in Boston, took a wrong turn near the finish line. In 2023, he made no navigational mistakes, and set a new record as a result.

Romanchuk, 24, finished with a time of 1:27:45, while Dutch gold medal Paralympian Jetze Plat was third, stopping the clock at 1:28:35.

While Hug now has six Boston wins, it’s still short of Ernst van Dyk’s record of 10 career victories. Competing in what he’s said will be his final Boston Marathon, the 50-year-old van Dyk finished 27th with a time of 1:52:05.

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates 👟 Everything you need to know about Marathon Monday, delivered to your inbox. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up