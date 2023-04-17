Boston Marathon Martin Richard’s brother and friends finish emotional 2023 Boston Marathon Ten years after 8-year-old Martin Richard was killed in the Boston Marathon bombings, his brother and three of Martin's childhood friends ran the 2023 Boston Marathon as part of Team MR8. Denise Richard (center) with her son Henry (left) and daughter Jane (right) after Team MR8 crosses the Boston Marathon finish line. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A decade after 8-year-old Martin Richard was killed in the Boston Marathon bombings, his brother Henry and several of Martin’s childhood friends crossed the 2023 Boston Marathon finish line together.

Henry Richard, 21, was joined by a group of childhood friends of Martin’s who all pledged to run the race once they turned 18 and were eligible to enter.

Henry Richard (center) makes his way toward the finish line of the Boston Marathon on the 10-year anniversary of the Marathon bombings. – Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The group ran the Marathon as part of Team MR8, a group supporting the Martin Richard Foundation, which has raised more than $6 million for children’s causes since 2013.

Nolan Cleary, who called Martin “his best friend” in an interview with The Boston Globe leading up to race day, said he looked forward to rounding the final corner onto Boylston Street.

Advertisement:

“It’s gonna be really special,” Cleary said. “It’s definitely gonna bring the community together, and I’m definitely looking forward to turning down Boylston [Street] with everyone.”

After the race, Richard told WCVB that Martin was in his thoughts throughout the race.

“It’s an emotional day. I was definitely thinking about that most of the race,” Richard said. “We put together a fantastic team this year. People who mean so much to me, so much to my family. I’m incredibly proud of them and I couldn’t be happier today.”