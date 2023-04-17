Boston Marathon icon Meb Keflezighi shares his 5 strategies to win the race

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates
Nearly a decade after became an instant local hero for winning the Boston Marathon in 2014, Meb Keflezighi shared a bit of advice for running the race.
Running to win isn’t necessarily about getting first place, he said. It’s about getting the most out of yourself.
Here are Keflezighi’s five tips for winning the Boston Marathon.
1. Celebrate your commitment: “Time to let your dedication and effort shine,” Keflezighi wrote on Instagram. “Use the race to celebrate your effort in the moment.”
2. Be patient with your pace: “Patience is a virtue,” Keflezighi said. “Whether you are a first time or veteran. Each marathon tests your patience.”
3. Run with confidence: “Be prepared. Running confidence comes from smart and hard training,” he said.
4. Take a calculated risk: “… After 20 miles in a marathon, it’s a time to reward your clever mindset and let it unleash,” he said. “Make small progress and not drastic moves.”
5. Be committed to the finish: “Go with multiple goals. Be committed to get to the finish line,” he said. “Even when you are as fit or strong as you would like. Now is now.”
