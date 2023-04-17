Photos: Athletes, spectators brave the wind and rain during 2023 Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon’s 26.2 miles is no walk in the park. Heartbreak Hill may get all the attention, but the course has no shortage of difficult stretches.
On top of that, athletes must compete with New England’s fickle spring weather. Snow, scorching heat, and nearly every weather condition in between have impacted the race over the years. Most recently, participants in 2018 powered through some of the event’s worst conditions ever.
This year athletes did benefit from moderate temperatures, but rain fluctuated throughout the day from a drizzle to a downpour. It did not do much to dampen the spirits of those competing or their legions of fans.
