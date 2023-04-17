Boston Marathon Photos: Athletes, spectators brave the wind and rain during 2023 Boston Marathon Periods of torrential downpours did not dampen the spirits of those participating in the 2023 Boston Marathon. Fernando Ferreira celebrates after crossing the finish line as rain falls. Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

The Boston Marathon’s 26.2 miles is no walk in the park. Heartbreak Hill may get all the attention, but the course has no shortage of difficult stretches.

On top of that, athletes must compete with New England’s fickle spring weather. Snow, scorching heat, and nearly every weather condition in between have impacted the race over the years. Most recently, participants in 2018 powered through some of the event’s worst conditions ever.

This year athletes did benefit from moderate temperatures, but rain fluctuated throughout the day from a drizzle to a downpour. It did not do much to dampen the spirits of those competing or their legions of fans.

Nothing but love to the thousands of runners who qualified to race in the #BostonMarathon and are enduring these downpours for the final mile. 🏃🥇 #RunToBoston pic.twitter.com/E086trwsiB — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 17, 2023

The finish line is prepared on Boylston Street ahead of the 2023 Boston Marathon. – Ian MacLellan/The New York Times

Runners shield themselves from the rain before beginning the 127th Boston Marathon in Hopkinton. – Erin Clark/Boston Globe

Hermann Trappmair, of Austria, keeps himself warm and dry while waiting for the start of the 127th Boston Marathon. – Erin Clark/Boston Globe

Scout the Labrador stands with his owners while watching runners begin the 127th Boston Marathon in Hopkinton. – Erin Clark/Boston Globe

Wellesley College students cheer on runners at the 127th Boston Marathon. – Suzanne Kreiter/Boston Globe

Wellesley College students show their support for the athletes participating in the 2023 Boston Marathon. – Suzanne Kreiter/Boston Globe

Zhenfei Lu and Fernando Ferreira celebrate in the rain. – Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Jasmine Opie smiles as she pushes through heavy rain on Hereford Street. – Ian MacLellan / The New York Times

A runner collapses at the finish line during the 127th Boston Marathon. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Georgina Ortega Vera celebrates after crossing the finish line. – Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Men’s wheelchair winner Marcel Hug crosses the finish line at the 2023 Boston Marathon. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe

Waves of runners dodge puddles as they make their way to the finish line during the 127th Boston Marathon. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Manuel Cabral celebrates after crossing the finish line during the 127th Boston Marathon. – Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Waldemar Brigido Jr. reacts after crossing the finish line during the 127th Boston Marathon. – Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

A runner somersaults across the finish line as rain falls. – Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

Runners raise their hands in the pouring rain as they approach the finish line during the 127th Boston Marathon. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images