Boston Marathon Here are the winners of the 2023 Boston Marathon para-athletics divisions Top finishers in each para-athletic division are awarded $1,500 for first place, $750 for second place, and $500 for third place.

The para-athletic divisions for the 2023 Boston Marathon saw a few retained titles and a few shake-ups Monday.

Marko Cheseto Lemtukei and Liz Willis each held onto their first-place titles, with top finishes in one of the two lower limb impairment divisions.

Andrew Thorsen, who finished second last year in the men’s group of the Vision Impairment Division T13 class, finished first this year, in a flip with Ary Carlos Santos. Similarly, Jennifer Herring placed first over Lisa Thompson in the women’s group.

This year’s race is the third ever to offer divisions for para-athletes with visual, upper limb, and lower limb impairments to compete.

Here are the top finishers so far:

Vision Impairment T11/T12

Among the male runners, El Amin Chentouf finished first with a time of 2:31:35; Alexander France placed second with a time of 2:54:59; and Johannes-Reinhard Hupe finished third with a time of 3:10:46.

In the women’s group Jessica Loomer finished first with a time of 4:21:04; Angela Moran finished second with 4:30:02; and Joyce Cron finished third with 4:31:14.

Vision Impairment T13

For the male runners, Andrew Thorsen finished first with a time of 2:45:39; Ary Carlos Santos finished second with a time of 2:46:15; and Brett Sims placed third with a time of 4:00:01.

In the women’s group, Jennifer Herring finished first with a time of 3:38:55, and Lisa Thompson placed second at 3:42:00.

Upper Limb Impairment T45-46

Among the male runners, Atsbha Gebremeskel finished first with a time of 2:43:57, Matthew Felton placed second with a time of 2:47:52; and Jacob Schulte finished third with 4:35:37.

Lower Limb Impairment T61/63

In the men’s group, Rajesh Durbal finished first with a time of 4:37:26.

Lower Limb Impairment T62/64

In the men’s division, Marko Cheseto Lemtukei finished first with a time of 2:50:02; Brian Reynolds placed second with a time of 3:08:02; and Jeff Waldmuller placed third, fishing in 3:29:14.

In the women’s division, Liz Willis finished first with a time of 4:05:25 and Nicole Ver Kuilen finished second with 4:23:40.

